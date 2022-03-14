« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 25736 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #560 on: March 14, 2022, 08:51:23 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 14, 2022, 03:30:29 am
Pretty sure betting markets still have Lewis #1, Max #2 then Russell #3
But not at first though.

The porpoising Mercedes has will take some time to fix
Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #561 on: March 14, 2022, 09:20:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 14, 2022, 03:30:29 am
Pretty sure betting markets still have Lewis #1, Max #2 then Russell #3

Don't really mean much in F1, particularly when its almost a new era in terms of the cars. In testing the Red Bull and Ferrari look a good distance ahead of the rest, it'd be a hell of a sandbag if Mercedes turn up in four days with the fastest car.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #562 on: March 14, 2022, 09:22:49 am »
I think this pre-season more than any other recent ones, has a lot of people inside and outside the sport none the wiser to where the teams are. Even FP1 on Friday will have people hunting for more definitive answers. Teams may have agreed an extra 3kg to the minimum weight but a lot of teams are still struggling there. Going to be a very interesting opening couple of race weekends thats for sure.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #563 on: March 14, 2022, 09:32:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 14, 2022, 09:20:06 am
Don't really mean much in F1, particularly when its almost a new era in terms of the cars. In testing the Red Bull and Ferrari look a good distance ahead of the rest, it'd be a hell of a sandbag if Mercedes turn up in four days with the fastest car.

*sigh*  I can still recall you claiming that Ferrari were the clear favorites going in to 2019 and had the fastest car.  A supposition based upon pre-season testing times.  Remember what happened come the first race? 
Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #564 on: March 14, 2022, 09:35:48 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on March 14, 2022, 09:22:49 am
I think this pre-season more than any other recent ones, has a lot of people inside and outside the sport none the wiser to where the teams are. Even FP1 on Friday will have people hunting for more definitive answers. Teams may have agreed an extra 3kg to the minimum weight but a lot of teams are still struggling there. Going to be a very interesting opening couple of race weekends thats for sure.

It'll definitely be interesting. There doesn't seem to be any obvious teams who'll be struggling right at the back either which should hopefully mean a lot more varied grids, at least towards the middle of the pack.
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #565 on: March 14, 2022, 02:40:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 14, 2022, 09:35:48 am
It'll definitely be interesting. There doesn't seem to be any obvious teams who'll be struggling right at the back either which should hopefully mean a lot more varied grids, at least towards the middle of the pack.
Indeed. For the first time in a long while we can all go in to this first race week with nothing but unabated excitement.

I've unfortunately been working non-stop this past week so missed most of Bahrain testing and have only just caught up on here and currently about to delve into Ted's Notebooks.
Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #566 on: March 14, 2022, 03:17:58 pm »
If the mercs can fix their porpoising they will be right back up there. It's making the car undriveable right now. But I'm sure they will come up with a solution.
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #567 on: March 14, 2022, 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 14, 2022, 03:17:58 pm
If the mercs can fix their porpoising they will be right back up there. It's making the car undriveable right now. But I'm sure they will come up with a solution.
Have they experienced it any more than the others? Seen a few clips of various drivers having that issue and assumed all cars were struggling.
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #568 on: March 14, 2022, 05:06:57 pm »
I don't believe Mercedes will win the opener, but I would be surprised if neither Hamilton nor Russell is on the podium.

The most likely Bahrain podium for me:

1) VER
2) LEC
3) HAM

I feel the porpoising issue will hamper Mercedes a lot more in Saudi Arabia and Australia due to the longer straights on those tracks.
« Last Edit: March 14, 2022, 05:08:38 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #569 on: March 14, 2022, 05:13:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 14, 2022, 03:17:58 pm
If the mercs can fix their porpoising they will be right back up there. It's making the car undriveable right now. But I'm sure they will come up with a solution.
I think they were also struggling with understeer, but then again so were a lot of other cars. I think we're all speculating blindly right now. What we can say from previous years is that Merc know how to develop a car, so I wouldn't be surprised to see work out some of their problems in the first few races.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #570 on: March 14, 2022, 06:04:14 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on March 14, 2022, 03:52:11 pm
Have they experienced it any more than the others? Seen a few clips of various drivers having that issue and assumed all cars were struggling.

I think only Ferrari and McLaren looked untroubled by it, with the car lowered and some performance put through the engine on the straights. A lot of teams were avoiding lowering their car in this test it looked like.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #571 on: March 14, 2022, 06:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on March 14, 2022, 05:13:31 pm
I think they were also struggling with understeer, but then again so were a lot of other cars. I think we're all speculating blindly right now. What we can say from previous years is that Merc know how to develop a car, so I wouldn't be surprised to see work out some of their problems in the first few races.
They do, but theyve got a fair bit to do.

On the other hand, Russell was quite clear that he didnt think the Ferrari and Red Bull werent amazing cars, it was just that Mercedes werent yet up to speed.

On a different note, Im interested in the Mercedes intercooler that has helped them to reduce the size of their side pods.  Seems like some real innovation that we havent really noticed
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #572 on: March 14, 2022, 06:17:09 pm »
Interesting Peter Windsor piece for anyone interested, with Peter talking to Craig Scarborough regarding the Mercedes porpoising (including an interesting theory about Mercedes purposefully running too low) and the aforementioned intercooler amongst other things:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9HQ3KP2wGWE&amp;t=1162s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9HQ3KP2wGWE&amp;t=1162s</a>
« Last Edit: March 14, 2022, 06:19:26 pm by Darren G »
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #573 on: March 14, 2022, 06:21:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 14, 2022, 06:05:32 pm

On a different note, Im interested in the Mercedes intercooler that has helped them to reduce the size of their side pods.  Seems like some real innovation that we havent really noticed

So Williams, Aston Martin and McLaren get the same spec engine, right?  Williams clearly saw the slim side pods thing coming but not the detached element altogether.
Offline RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #574 on: March 14, 2022, 08:44:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 14, 2022, 08:51:23 am
But not at first though.

The porpoising Mercedes has will take some time to fix
Yea understandable. Mercedes normally figures it out so betting marketing is banking on that
Offline RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #575 on: March 14, 2022, 08:45:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 14, 2022, 09:20:06 am
Don't really mean much in F1, particularly when its almost a new era in terms of the cars. In testing the Red Bull and Ferrari look a good distance ahead of the rest, it'd be a hell of a sandbag if Mercedes turn up in four days with the fastest car.
Yea I think the betting wants to go with the team that figures this stuff out well. Yea I understand about testing etc. The new cars are going to be interesting
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #576 on: March 14, 2022, 08:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on March 14, 2022, 06:21:33 pm
So Williams, Aston Martin and McLaren get the same spec engine, right?  Williams clearly saw the slim side pods thing coming but not the detached element altogether.
I assume they get the same intercooler as they must be common to each engine surely?

Edit: they dont have to supply the interchanger.. but looking at Williams design direction I r seems they have shared it
« Last Edit: March 14, 2022, 09:14:23 pm by TepidT2O »
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 02:30:10 am »
According to Craig Scarborough in the video I posted,  both Williams and Aston are using the intercooler being provided by Mercedes.  Mclaren however are using a conventional intercooler.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 09:09:28 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 02:30:10 am
According to Craig Scarborough in the video I posted,  both Williams and Aston are using the intercooler being provided by Mercedes.  Mclaren however are using a conventional intercooler.

Would explain the McLaren's lack of louvers? But their design route is to force as much air through and under to the back end as possible.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #579 on: Today at 08:30:03 am »
Does anyone have an Fantasy F1 league running?
