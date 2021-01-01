« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 24862 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,159
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #560 on: Today at 08:51:23 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:30:29 am
Pretty sure betting markets still have Lewis #1, Max #2 then Russell #3
But not at first though.

The porpoising Mercedes has will take some time to fix
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,592
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #561 on: Today at 09:20:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:30:29 am
Pretty sure betting markets still have Lewis #1, Max #2 then Russell #3

Don't really mean much in F1, particularly when its almost a new era in terms of the cars. In testing the Red Bull and Ferrari look a good distance ahead of the rest, it'd be a hell of a sandbag if Mercedes turn up in four days with the fastest car.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #562 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »
I think this pre-season more than any other recent ones, has a lot of people inside and outside the sport none the wiser to where the teams are. Even FP1 on Friday will have people hunting for more definitive answers. Teams may have agreed an extra 3kg to the minimum weight but a lot of teams are still struggling there. Going to be a very interesting opening couple of race weekends thats for sure.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,291
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #563 on: Today at 09:32:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:20:06 am
Don't really mean much in F1, particularly when its almost a new era in terms of the cars. In testing the Red Bull and Ferrari look a good distance ahead of the rest, it'd be a hell of a sandbag if Mercedes turn up in four days with the fastest car.

*sigh*  I can still recall you claiming that Ferrari were the clear favorites going in to 2019 and had the fastest car.  A supposition based upon pre-season testing times.  Remember what happened come the first race? 
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,592
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #564 on: Today at 09:35:48 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:22:49 am
I think this pre-season more than any other recent ones, has a lot of people inside and outside the sport none the wiser to where the teams are. Even FP1 on Friday will have people hunting for more definitive answers. Teams may have agreed an extra 3kg to the minimum weight but a lot of teams are still struggling there. Going to be a very interesting opening couple of race weekends thats for sure.

It'll definitely be interesting. There doesn't seem to be any obvious teams who'll be struggling right at the back either which should hopefully mean a lot more varied grids, at least towards the middle of the pack.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #565 on: Today at 02:40:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:35:48 am
It'll definitely be interesting. There doesn't seem to be any obvious teams who'll be struggling right at the back either which should hopefully mean a lot more varied grids, at least towards the middle of the pack.
Indeed. For the first time in a long while we can all go in to this first race week with nothing but unabated excitement.

I've unfortunately been working non-stop this past week so missed most of Bahrain testing and have only just caught up on here and currently about to delve into Ted's Notebooks.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #566 on: Today at 03:17:58 pm »
If the mercs can fix their porpoising they will be right back up there. It's making the car undriveable right now. But I'm sure they will come up with a solution.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:17:58 pm
If the mercs can fix their porpoising they will be right back up there. It's making the car undriveable right now. But I'm sure they will come up with a solution.
Have they experienced it any more than the others? Seen a few clips of various drivers having that issue and assumed all cars were struggling.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #568 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm »
I don't believe Mercedes will win the opener, but I would be surprised if neither Hamilton nor Russell is on the podium.

The most likely Bahrain podium for me:

1) VER
2) LEC
3) HAM

I feel the porpoising issue will hamper Mercedes a lot more in Saudi Arabia and Australia due to the longer straights on those tracks.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:08:38 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:13:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:17:58 pm
If the mercs can fix their porpoising they will be right back up there. It's making the car undriveable right now. But I'm sure they will come up with a solution.
I think they were also struggling with understeer, but then again so were a lot of other cars. I think we're all speculating blindly right now. What we can say from previous years is that Merc know how to develop a car, so I wouldn't be surprised to see work out some of their problems in the first few races.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #570 on: Today at 06:04:14 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:52:11 pm
Have they experienced it any more than the others? Seen a few clips of various drivers having that issue and assumed all cars were struggling.

I think only Ferrari and McLaren looked untroubled by it, with the car lowered and some performance put through the engine on the straights. A lot of teams were avoiding lowering their car in this test it looked like.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,159
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #571 on: Today at 06:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:13:31 pm
I think they were also struggling with understeer, but then again so were a lot of other cars. I think we're all speculating blindly right now. What we can say from previous years is that Merc know how to develop a car, so I wouldn't be surprised to see work out some of their problems in the first few races.
They do, but theyve got a fair bit to do.

On the other hand, Russell was quite clear that he didnt think the Ferrari and Red Bull werent amazing cars, it was just that Mercedes werent yet up to speed.

On a different note, Im interested in the Mercedes intercooler that has helped them to reduce the size of their side pods.  Seems like some real innovation that we havent really noticed
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,291
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #572 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm »
Interesting Peter Windsor piece for anyone interested, with Peter talking to Craig Scarborough regarding the Mercedes porpoising (including an interesting theory about Mercedes purposefully running too low) and the aforementioned intercooler amongst other things:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9HQ3KP2wGWE&amp;t=1162s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9HQ3KP2wGWE&amp;t=1162s</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:26 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #573 on: Today at 06:21:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:05:32 pm

On a different note, Im interested in the Mercedes intercooler that has helped them to reduce the size of their side pods.  Seems like some real innovation that we havent really noticed

So Williams, Aston Martin and McLaren get the same spec engine, right?  Williams clearly saw the slim side pods thing coming but not the detached element altogether.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 