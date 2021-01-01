I think they were also struggling with understeer, but then again so were a lot of other cars. I think we're all speculating blindly right now. What we can say from previous years is that Merc know how to develop a car, so I wouldn't be surprised to see work out some of their problems in the first few races.
They do, but theyve got a fair bit to do.
On the other hand, Russell was quite clear that he didnt think the Ferrari and Red Bull werent amazing cars, it was just that Mercedes werent yet up to speed.
On a different note, Im interested in the Mercedes intercooler that has helped them to reduce the size of their side pods. Seems like some real innovation that we havent really noticed