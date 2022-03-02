« previous next »
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #400 on: March 2, 2022, 12:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March  2, 2022, 07:54:29 am
As a libertarian myself it's baffling that people are demanding athletes in individual sports to get banned. I think even banning Russian clubs goes too far with the exception of clubs with direct financial ties to the government. Banning the national team and not allowing events to take place there is the correct balance since that's actually representing the nation and the government. However, trying to force out people who compete individually but happened to be born there is bigotry for me.

It also would make a mockery of any competition if there was a Russian superstar and suddenly you devalue any competition by not allowing that person to compete. What has the world's #1 player Daniil Medvedev done to deserve getting booted out of tennis tournaments? It won't stop the invasion.

From a competitive standpoint, losing Mazepin wouldn't make a difference. The crucial point, however, going by consistency: if 2003 was now and the UK government participated in the invasion of Iraq that violated international law: would people be okay with banning Hamilton, Russell and Norris? Losing three of the six best drivers on the grid. My guess is not because obviously people know these drivers aren't politicians or army generals. Also, Saudi Arabia are engaged in an illegal war and blockade of food in Yemen right now. Remind me again, why are they racing there? Why are Aramco allowed to plaster their badge on every circuit? Do Yemeni children not matter?

Also, where do you go from here? Why is Guanyo Zhou allowed to race under the Chinese flag rather than the FIA banner, since what their government does in East Turkestan (Xinjiang) with the death camps and organ harvesting is even worse than what Putin is up to? Yet you're allowed to display the flag as much as you want to on Grand Prix circuits.

We all condemn what the Russian government has done, but I refuse to hate the average Russian person. It's just not reasonable. The motorsport.com comment section right now is just a racist dogpile against Mazepin and Kvyat and it's terrible. I also feel that the fact that there's no sporting boycott against Saudi Arabia and China to be Everest levels of hypocrisy under the circumstances.
superb post
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #401 on: March 2, 2022, 05:35:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  2, 2022, 10:26:30 am
I think you're slightly mis-understanding the reasoning. Correct absolutely in terms of other political issues that don't seem to worry certain organisations, but I don't think teams and individuals are being banned 'because we hate Russians' but 'because hopefully that'll force even more of a groundswell of opposition against Putin from within Russia'. Like it or not, sport is a massive thing. A lot of countries most high profile people are sportsmen. Not that its right but I imagine if Liverpool, amongst others, were thrown out of European competition because the UK were doing the same thing as Russia there'd be an absolute tidal wave of shit against the government.
Whilst I agree with all of Lewis Hamilton's #1 Fan's points -- especially the hypocrisy with Saudi Arabia & China -- El Elobo makes a good point as well, which is that it's designed to put pressure on the Russian government and Putin from within, which is why hitting the oligarchs in their pocket last week should have been Boris' first move. But since they own him and his party, he's let them get their shit in order first before hitting them.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #402 on: March 3, 2022, 02:05:47 pm »
Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter.

It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future.

Last week F1 announced that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in 2022 in the current circumstances.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #403 on: March 3, 2022, 05:12:11 pm »
Looks like Mazepin is getting replaced with Fittipaldi
Offline potatomato33

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #404 on: March 3, 2022, 06:19:34 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March  3, 2022, 05:12:11 pm
Looks like Mazepin is getting replaced with Fittipaldi

Absolute travesty that Piastri doesn't get a drive. I don't like him because of his Webber connection but the kid is talented.
Offline reddebs

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #405 on: March 3, 2022, 06:23:50 pm »
All fucking dickhead billionaires need putting on a boat and sinking without lifejackets.

Bernie fucking Eccleston saying Putin is an honourable man who would be great running the whole of Europe.

Your brains addled Bernie!!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #406 on: March 3, 2022, 07:05:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  3, 2022, 06:23:50 pm
All fucking dickhead billionaires need putting on a boat and sinking without lifejackets.

Bernie fucking Eccleston saying Putin is an honourable man who would be great running the whole of Europe.

Your brains addled Bernie!!
Bernie sucking up to homicidal maniacs isnt really a shock though is it?!
Offline reddebs

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #407 on: March 3, 2022, 07:14:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  3, 2022, 07:05:24 pm
Bernie sucking up to homicidal maniacs isnt really a shock though is it?!

Can't say I've taken much notice before mate but so much is pissing me off nowadays I think life was so much better when I ignored shit happening round the world.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #408 on: March 3, 2022, 08:18:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  3, 2022, 07:14:07 pm
Can't say I've taken much notice before mate but so much is pissing me off nowadays I think life was so much better when I ignored shit happening round the world.
Bernie would have befriended hitler.

The man doesnt care.
Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #409 on: March 3, 2022, 10:27:56 pm »
One of the more odious of odious little men
Offline west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #410 on: March 3, 2022, 11:57:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  3, 2022, 06:23:50 pm
All fucking dickhead billionaires need putting on a boat and sinking without lifejackets.

Bernie fucking Eccleston saying Putin is an honourable man who would be great running the whole of Europe.

Your brains addled Bernie!!

Id happily chip in for a one way flight to Moscow for Eccleston if he thinks living under Putin is that great.
Offline stoa

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 12:04:01 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March  3, 2022, 05:12:11 pm
Looks like Mazepin is getting replaced with Fittipaldi

How shite do you have to be to get replaced by a 75-year-old? ;)
Online RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 04:11:15 am »
Quote from: potatomato33 on March  3, 2022, 06:19:34 pm
Absolute travesty that Piastri doesn't get a drive. I don't like him because of his Webber connection but the kid is talented.
Hass is basically moving it reserve driver to a main car. Piastri has come up though Renault acamdy.
Haas I'm pretty sure will use drivers from Ferrari academy more.
Piastri is the reserve driver for Alpine it looks like.
It just makes more sense to move up the reserve driver who likely test ran the car instead of getting somebody who is not used to the Haas Engine with a couple of weeks until the season starts
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 07:27:39 am »
Quote from: potatomato33 on March  3, 2022, 06:19:34 pm
Absolute travesty that Piastri doesn't get a drive. I don't like him because of his Webber connection but the kid is talented.

Bit of a strange reason to dislike him?
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 07:43:28 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:04:01 am
How shite do you have to be to get replaced by a 75-year-old? ;)

emerson would probably still be quicker.


and piastri does seem good but haas are just going to use their own driver.
Offline potatomato33

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 01:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 07:27:39 am
Bit of a strange reason to dislike him?

I guess dislike is a strong word. I'd like him more of Webber wasn't his mentor.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm »
Is there any more testing?
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 01:54:46 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm
Is there any more testing?
Yep, they're off to Bahrain next week.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 01:59:00 pm »
Think there will be live coverage of this test as well
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 02:04:12 pm »
yeah this actually officially testing in bahrain (I presume there was some financial reason behind the weird naming/fans allowed in/tv/etc)
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 03:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 01:59:00 pm
Think there will be live coverage of this test as well
I am sure a lot of that is a whole lot of nothing, be a lot of time no one is on track

but still nice to see the cars run

Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 01:54:46 pm
Yep, they're off to Bahrain next week.
thanks
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: potatomato33 on Yesterday at 01:01:16 pm
I guess dislike is a strong word. I'd like him more of Webber wasn't his mentor.

Yeah I get that LOL but why the dislike of Webber?
Online Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #422 on: Today at 09:17:50 am »
Haas confirm that Mazepin and Uralkali have gotten the boot.

Given the rising cost of fuel you'd wonder if they can afford to put petrol in their cars for Bahrain.
