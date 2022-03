What has Lewis said on it and where does it stand on the condemnation scale?



No idea mate, has he said anything?Edit:Oh, this“When we see injustice it is important we stand against it.My heart goes out to all the courageous people of Ukraine who are facing such terrible attacks for simply choosing a better future and I stand with the many Russian citizens who oppose this violence and seek peace, often at risk to their own freedom.Please stay safe everyone. We are praying for you."