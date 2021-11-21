« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 03:08:29 pm
The drivers have definitely spoken well on it. Seb was very firm and strong on it yesterday, and today Gasly, Lando and Albon
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 04:44:12 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:50:28 pm
Hypocrisy, I don't see them cancelling Saudi Arabia and they've been bombing Yemen for years. Blood money is fine normally, this is just optics now.

Completely, but lets be honest brown people killing brown people very rarely has the same media impact as white folk killing other white folk.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:03:14 pm
Yes, they shouldnt be racing in Saudi, but it's the right thing to do pulling out of Russia.
Well done to Vettel and Verstappen for speaking up about it.
It's definitely the right thing to do, no doubt whatsoever. I'm just annoyed by the hypocrisy of F1, we've had races in Bahrain, Qatar, Russia, China and Saudi Arabia but this is the one they draw the line at.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:44:12 pm
Completely, but lets be honest brown people killing brown people very rarely has the same media impact as white folk killing other white folk.
Yep, especially when some of those brown people invest heavily in certain corporations and countries.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:48:39 pm
Correct about Russia

Anyone angry here about Saudi Arabia are right

A case of standards and morals applying when it suits F1 to do so
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:25:29 pm
Ted's notebook was good tonight. Talking to an engineer about the alpha tauri and the design aspects. Not giving away any secrets but a nice insight
iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:08:29 pm
The drivers have definitely spoken well on it. Seb was very firm and strong on it yesterday, and today Gasly, Lando and Albon
Max too and you know where Lewis will lie on the issue. This seems to be a good paddock of drivers who aren't too afraid to speak up on these issues.
