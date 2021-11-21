Yes, they shouldnt be racing in Saudi, but it's the right thing to do pulling out of Russia.

Well done to Vettel and Verstappen for speaking up about it.



Completely, but lets be honest brown people killing brown people very rarely has the same media impact as white folk killing other white folk.



It's definitely the right thing to do, no doubt whatsoever. I'm just annoyed by the hypocrisy of F1, we've had races in Bahrain, Qatar, Russia, China and Saudi Arabia but this is the one they draw the line at.Yep, especially when some of those brown people invest heavily in certain corporations and countries.