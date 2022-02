On the face of it it looks like mercedes have played safe. But it's hard to tell, even the experts are saying that. Also the cost cap will play a big factor in it all. Have mercedes got a base design and simply waiting to see what works and what doesn't on other cars whilst saving some budget to implement it. All possibilities.



They are only a few seconds off poll time last year. I do think the cars can be too fast for good racing. Hope this isn't the case here.