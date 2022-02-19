Andrew Benson;



A couple of weeks ago, Red Bull launched what they said was their new RB18 car. It was greeted with scepticism by rivals, who noticed its striking similarity to the show 2022 car produced by F1 last year. Most thought the Red Bull was in fact that show car in a Red Bull livery - and McLaren technical director James Key said at the launch of their car a couple of days later than they could be proud to have launched a real car.



Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted that "when we get to the first race, the car is not going to look very much like this, but after Autosport called the car Red Bull unveiled a fake, a team spokesman insisted to BBC Sport that it was indeed the brand new Red Bull RB18 chassis.



At the launch, Red Bull also unveiled a new sponsor, and word soon leaked out on the grapevine - originating from inside Red Bull, many believe - that the deal was especially lucrative - a figure of $500m over five years named. Again, to widespread scepticism from rivals.



This morning, the RB18 rolled out in Barcelona and it has changed rather a lot since the launch. In fact, it appears to be a completely different car. For a start, it has pull-rod front suspension, whereas as the launch car had more conventional push rod. As this means the suspension arms meet the chassis in a completely different place - top for push-rod, bottom for pull-rod - it would require an entirely different chassis. So the car at the launch cannot have been the RB18. There are also radical sidepods, with a heavy undercut, which also did not feature at the launch.



Meanwhile, BBC Sport has been contacted by a source close to the deal with Red Bulls new title sponsor, wishing to correct the previous figure. This source puts the deals value at approximately $300m - so 40% less than was leaked at the time.