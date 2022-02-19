« previous next »
Offline jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #240 on: February 19, 2022, 10:14:21 am »
Quote from: Antics on February 18, 2022, 10:28:22 pm
I appreciate that he was under a huge amount of pressure and its a monumental call to make. I certainly feel the FIA havent done him any favours over the last couple of months, but ultimately if you fuck up the most important decision of your professional life with the highest of stakes, you shouldnt keep your job.

All well and good but there also needs to be changes with regards to how much team managers are allowed to pressure officials during races. This incident was coming because for most of the season the likes of Horner and Wolff spent far too much time pressuring various race directors, during races. We know F1 can get fraught but it's up to them to manage their teams. It was made far too easy for race officials to be put under the spotlight instead of managers doing what they are paid to do, and coping with changing situations during a race. Everyone needs to learn from this incident if it is to be avoided again.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #241 on: February 19, 2022, 10:21:56 am »
Quote from: jillc on February 19, 2022, 10:14:21 am
All well and good but there also needs to be changes with regards to how much team managers are allowed to pressure officials during races. This incident was coming because for most of the season the likes of Horner and Wolff spent far too much time pressuring various race directors, during races. We know F1 can get fraught but it's up to them to manage their teams. It was made far too easy for race officials to be put under the spotlight instead of managers doing what they are paid to do, and coping with changing situations during a race. Everyone needs to learn from this incident if it is to be avoided again.

Indeed, don't follow either racers, but did stink the way the finish was contrived, Masi had to go, his credibility is shot the way he made the rules up as he went along. the rule should change that, no one from the teams is allowed to contact the race director after the race has started until the race has finished, & the RD should get more help, at least from the stewards
Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #242 on: February 19, 2022, 10:48:33 am »
Masi literally handed Max the title. Theres no world where he could have continued sensibly in that role. Can you imagine him making another decision early this season that favoured Max? Or indeed Lewis? The fallout would be ridiculous.

He achieved what he wanted to achieve, which was a new World Champion. But in the process of course made his position untenable.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #243 on: February 19, 2022, 10:52:52 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 19, 2022, 10:21:56 am
Indeed, don't follow either racers, but did stink the way the finish was contrived, Masi had to go, his credibility is shot the way he made the rules up as he went along. the rule should change that, no one from the teams is allowed to contact the race director after the race has started until the race has finished, & the RD should get more help, at least from the stewards

That's not true. Teams are allowed to contact the race director, it just won't be broadcast and according to a well defined and non intrusive process.

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.michael-masi-replaced-as-race-director-amid-fia-structural-changes.174xskJuXpEIAiXPQ98oPE.html
Offline Classycara

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #244 on: February 19, 2022, 11:11:49 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February 19, 2022, 10:52:52 am
That's not true. Teams are allowed to contact the race director, it just won't be broadcast and according to a well defined and non intrusive process.

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.michael-masi-replaced-as-race-director-amid-fia-structural-changes.174xskJuXpEIAiXPQ98oPE.html

Yeah to be honest this rule change seems at least in part a step in the wrong direction. At least previously we could hear Toto telling the race director to stop watching the race and check an advocacy email he just sent him.

Having all that nonsense go behind closed doors instead isn't going to help when the sport needs greater transparency and less influence from the team principal dickhead-ery

Not to mention you lose out on great radio messages like the "no no no Michael". I haven't followed F1 as closely in recent years, but that was the funniest shit since "Felipe, baby!"
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #245 on: February 19, 2022, 11:21:41 am »
Hearing communication between teams and race control seemed like it would be interesting but in reality it was just a load of whiny children complaining.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #246 on: February 19, 2022, 11:25:05 am »
I actually don't like any radio chatter as it is mostly drivers and TP's moaning about something. Hopefully the other teams can still have those messages relayed (as classycarra says for transparency) but I don't think the general viewers need it. It's more drama sure but it feels a bit manufactured and ultimately don't we just want to watch the cars attack and defend on track and not over the radios.


https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/f1-new-show-and-tell-technical-sessions/8310121/

I think this is a good development though.
Offline Classycara

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #247 on: February 19, 2022, 12:02:54 pm »
Yep good points. As long as its transparent and quickly accessible (say post-race) then it doesn't need to feature during the racing
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #248 on: February 19, 2022, 12:06:38 pm »
ted kravitz is going to love that.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #249 on: February 19, 2022, 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 15, 2022, 03:37:54 pm
This is the real thing on track.

I like the real thing. It's very 90s. Reminds me of a Simtek. Hopefully a bit quicker.


first glance on phone I thought it was a simtek alright.

The Ferrari is a nice crimson red

Right decision on masi. Just took ages
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #250 on: February 19, 2022, 02:38:31 pm »
Feel the opposite here, having the comms be public added to the proceedings for me. Combine that with the Netflix show and Id hazard a guess that its that level of access which is attractive to the new fans.
Online stoa

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #251 on: February 19, 2022, 03:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on February 19, 2022, 11:11:49 am
Yeah to be honest this rule change seems at least in part a step in the wrong direction. At least previously we could hear Toto telling the race director to stop watching the race and check an advocacy email he just sent him.

Having all that nonsense go behind closed doors instead isn't going to help when the sport needs greater transparency and less influence from the team principal dickhead-ery

Not to mention you lose out on great radio messages like the "no no no Michael". I haven't followed F1 as closely in recent years, but that was the funniest shit since "Felipe, baby!"

This kind of stuff has always gone on and will always go on, because at the end of the day F1 is basically nothing without the teams (especially the big ones). They will always try to influence the decision making, whether it's during a race or between races or seasons. The fuck up was making the radio traffic public (at least in part) in an effort to pretend that there's transparency or to make it more exciting by pretending that viewers are given a peek behind the scenes, when it was pretty obvious that at one point they'll just all look like complete tits. And as I've said, it's nothing new, because I refuse to believe that the likes of Flavio Briatore, Norbert Haug or Jean Todt just sat on their arse during races and didn't try to influence what is going on, if they needed to.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #252 on: February 19, 2022, 03:45:38 pm »
vaguely interested in what the process is now going to be for teams to contact race control, because it sounds like there won't be the kind of direct radio communication that there previously was.

so they can't broadcast what isn't happening.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #253 on: February 20, 2022, 08:41:54 am »
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #254 on: February 20, 2022, 09:30:22 am »
Yeah I saw that. Interesting because it's contrary to what modern aerodynamicists are saying about the new Ferrari.
Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #255 on: February 20, 2022, 09:43:59 am »
This is the issue with any of these reviews of the cars, we can see but a small fraction of whats going on, cant see the underside of the car, cant see whats going on with the mechanics in terms of engine, gearbox etc and as Anderson himself points out the car is the sum of its parts, of which we are only privy to a small part.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #256 on: February 20, 2022, 10:06:13 am »
Gary Anderson lol. BBC binned him off, Channel 4 and Sky didnt want him. He had some success designing cars in the 80/90s but his analysis and punditry in the modern era are a bit crap.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #257 on: February 20, 2022, 11:29:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 20, 2022, 08:41:54 am
Gary Anderson not a fan of the new Ferrari

https://the-race.com/formula-1/gary-anderson-disappointing-ferrari-f1-75-feels-disjointed/
It seems a bit pointless to critique a car this early, I expect theyll all change a great deal during and after preseason testing.

I do like the looks of these new cars though, they looks so modern and sleek.
Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #258 on: February 20, 2022, 11:44:31 am »
Is it fair to assume that the actual cars will have proper alloys on the wheels and not the black hub caps that the Ferrari and Williams have?

I know the size of the wheels has changed, but something kept bugging me about the new cars and I then saw a side by side of last years Ferrari and the 2022 car and then realised its the inside of the wheel, it looks horrid.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #259 on: February 20, 2022, 11:57:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 20, 2022, 08:41:54 am
Gary Anderson not a fan of the new Ferrari

https://the-race.com/formula-1/gary-anderson-disappointing-ferrari-f1-75-feels-disjointed/

So essentially, the conclusion is that the car 'doesn't look fast'!?   Fuck.  Me.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #260 on: February 20, 2022, 12:02:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 20, 2022, 11:44:31 am
Is it fair to assume that the actual cars will have proper alloys on the wheels and not the black hub caps that the Ferrari and Williams have?

I know the size of the wheels has changed, but something kept bugging me about the new cars and I then saw a side by side of last years Ferrari and the 2022 car and then realised its the inside of the wheel, it looks horrid.

No, thats pretty much what theyll look like. With the smaller profile tyres and bigger rims theyve gone for the flatter wheel profile for aero reasons. Agree it doesnt look as nice as the typical alloys but I quite like the new tyres.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #261 on: February 20, 2022, 12:07:59 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #262 on: February 20, 2022, 12:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 12:07:59 pm
He should stick to throwing darts
D;

Its interesting though, because no one really knows.  I like the differing opinions right now.  Ferrari have either got something no one else has and will win as a result, or theyve monumentally fucked up.
Looks nice though, and that always used to be a good sign about a car, certainly levels above the pig ugly cars theyve produced recently. 
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #263 on: February 20, 2022, 12:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20,
He should stick to throwing darts
Or making episode of Thunderbirds.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #264 on: February 20, 2022, 12:36:09 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on February 18, 2022, 07:38:46 pm
Ok. Appreciate your reply. I agree with you re: 'the structure' and think that the lobbying over the radio had massive influence and the subsequent changes should help. However, the failure of Masi to correctly apply the unlapping procedure was more than an 'error'. Would use the word 'negligence' here in terms of applying the rules. Anyway, it's been done to death... was interested in your thoughts, so thanks for responding again  :wave

Negligence is a failure to apply care which results in an error/harm. The decision here did not lack care. It did precisely what it was intended to do. It was an intentional breach of the rules to manufacture a particular result on the track (an exciting finish - with one driver receiving a overwhelming advantage as a necessary and foreseeable result). Its not an error, its not negligence. When an official intentionally breaches sporting rules to achieve a particular result, there is a well known phrase for that.
Offline cormorant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #265 on: February 20, 2022, 07:41:41 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on February 20, 2022, 12:36:09 pm
Negligence is a failure to apply care which results in an error/harm. The decision here did not lack care. It did precisely what it was intended to do. It was an intentional breach of the rules to manufacture a particular result on the track (an exciting finish - with one driver receiving a overwhelming advantage as a necessary and foreseeable result). Its not an error, its not negligence. When an official intentionally breaches sporting rules to achieve a particular result, there is a well known phrase for that.

Was trying to be (relatively) diplomatic. Hey-ho.

In other news, seems like this might have gone under the radar a little bit. Change to the rules re: Q2 to Q3 tyres and the race start tyres. Ain't read every reply in this thread, so apologies if it's already been mentioned.

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-regulations-update-confirms-removal-of-q2-tyre-rule/8313153/
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #266 on: February 21, 2022, 08:23:23 am »
Quote from: cormorant on February 20, 2022, 07:41:41 pm
Was trying to be (relatively) diplomatic. Hey-ho.

In other news, seems like this might have gone under the radar a little bit. Change to the rules re: Q2 to Q3 tyres and the race start tyres. Ain't read every reply in this thread, so apologies if it's already been mentioned.

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-regulations-update-confirms-removal-of-q2-tyre-rule/8313153/

Hadn't seen that and it's interesting as it'll have fairly major implications for quali. 
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #267 on: February 21, 2022, 01:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 20, 2022, 12:30:40 pm
Or making episode of Thunderbirds.

That was his cousin, Gerry Anderson. Not to be confused with Irish radio show legend, Gerry Anderson.
Offline scatman

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #268 on: February 21, 2022, 02:25:33 pm »
i like the look of that ferrari. Anderson is the epitome of that old man shouts at clouds adage
Offline sminp

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #269 on: February 21, 2022, 02:42:27 pm »
There are some pictures doing the rounds on instagram of the Haas on track at Barcelona today and it looks very different to the launch pictures.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #270 on: February 21, 2022, 05:23:43 pm »
Heard a bit of Horner today on the radio. I think he underestimates how most UK fans hate him now.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #271 on: February 21, 2022, 08:37:06 pm »
szafnauer must have something going on with that water company.


al peen released not 1 but 2 liveries today.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #272 on: Today at 08:45:20 am »
The Hass now looking rather different to the release pictures



Those side pods are a little like the Ferrari ones (if theyd been design by a 5 year old with a trowel instead)
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #273 on: Today at 08:49:17 am »



New side-pod design on the Red Bull which wasn't on the "RB18" (not) they launched a fortnight ago
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #274 on: Today at 08:59:47 am »
kravitz must be like a kid at christmas
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #275 on: Today at 09:00:02 am »
Andrew Benson;

A couple of weeks ago, Red Bull launched what they said was their new RB18 car. It was greeted with scepticism by rivals, who noticed its striking similarity to the show 2022 car produced by F1 last year. Most thought the Red Bull was in fact that show car in a Red Bull livery - and McLaren technical director James Key said at the launch of their car a couple of days later than they could be proud to have launched a real car.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted that "when we get to the first race, the car is not going to look very much like this, but after Autosport called the car Red Bull unveiled a fake, a team spokesman insisted to BBC Sport that it was indeed the brand new Red Bull RB18 chassis.

At the launch, Red Bull also unveiled a new sponsor, and word soon leaked out on the grapevine - originating from inside Red Bull, many believe - that the deal was especially lucrative - a figure of $500m over five years named. Again, to widespread scepticism from rivals.

This morning, the RB18 rolled out in Barcelona and it has changed rather a lot since the launch. In fact, it appears to be a completely different car. For a start, it has pull-rod front suspension, whereas as the launch car had more conventional push rod. As this means the suspension arms meet the chassis in a completely different place - top for push-rod, bottom for pull-rod - it would require an entirely different chassis. So the car at the launch cannot have been the RB18. There are also radical sidepods, with a heavy undercut, which also did not feature at the launch.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport has been contacted by a source close to the deal with Red Bulls new title sponsor, wishing to correct the previous figure. This source puts the deals value at approximately $300m - so 40% less than was leaked at the time.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #276 on: Today at 09:13:27 am »
Yeah, literally not the car we see today.

Those side pods are a bit like Aston martins though
