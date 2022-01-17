Shouldn't it be 'affect'?





No, I don't think so.Effect -: a change which is a result or consequence of an action or other cause.Affect -: have an effect on; make a difference to.Affect is usually a verb meaning "to produce an effect upon," as in "the weather affected his mood." Effect is usually a noun meaning "a change that results when something is done or happens," as in "computers have had a huge effect on our lives." There are exceptions, but if you think of affect as a verb and effect as a noun, you'll be right the majority of the time.Although it depends on how you interpret the sentence.... confusing....