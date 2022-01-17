« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects  (Read 2301 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
« Reply #40 on: January 17, 2022, 11:28:06 pm »
not really into F1 these days. loved it as a kid back in the mid to late 90s but lost interest.

Hamilton is a great though and dont get the hate for him. i guess thats always the way when you win so much. alot of people didnt like Schumacher either i guess.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:20:50 pm »
So far Car Launch dates are Aston Martin 10/02, McLaren 11/02, Ferrari 17/02 & Mercedes 18/02. Also don't think they'll be any coverage of the first test and for this reason Ferrari are running a different Livery in the second
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,667
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:22:55 pm »
Quote from: jackh on January 17, 2022, 09:29:31 pm
Don't think I can cope with the typo in the thread title for 11 months ;D

What am I missing?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:52:10 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:22:55 pm
What am I missing?
Shouldn't it be 'affect'?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,472
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:02:30 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:52:10 am
Shouldn't it be 'affect'?


No, I don't think so.
   
      Effect -: a change which is a result or consequence of an action or other cause.
     Affect -: have an effect on; make a difference to.

    Affect is usually a verb meaning "to produce an effect upon," as in "the weather affected his mood." Effect is usually a noun meaning "a change that results when something is done or happens," as in "computers have had a huge effect on our lives." There are exceptions, but if you think of affect as a verb and effect as a noun, you'll be right the majority of the time.

Although it depends on how you interpret the sentence.... confusing....
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 