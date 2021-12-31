« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
    2022: The return of ground effects

    So cometh 2022, cometh a whole new philosophy of car and particularly aero design for formula one cars.

    So lets unpack these changes first of all:

    • 18 inch allow wheels.  This should lead to smaller tyre walls and these should be much stiffer.  It will make driving much more precise with much less tyre movement, but there will be much less suspension travel coming form tyres, so it may change the way we see cars on bumps and curves.
    • Aero. In short, ground effects are back.  Essentially this creates low pressure underneath the car which sucks it to the track. Why? Well the ground effects have little impact on the aero of following cars, so gone are barge boards and bits of body work sticking out everywhere, these of course disrupt the aero for following cars.  So we should see cars which are happier to follow more closely and can pass without having such a big performance  gap.  With DRS, we could see multiple overtakes as cars retake each other multiple times.  It almost sounds exciting eh?
    • heavier cars, but safer.  Front end impact now has to take 48% more energy, and 15% more for rear impact.  Front noses will be longer as a result and mass  goes up about 40kg to 790kg
    • Suspension changes. Out go heave springs  and torsion bars and back to a simpler suspension design with coil songs and dampers (shocks)

    So who benefits? Well who knows? Your guess is as good as mine, but it should mean an end to high rake cars and the philosophy thats been so successful for so many teams.  In theory that might suggest a head start for the low rake cars, theyve had more experience of stalling that rear wing with a low rake, but I cant see red bull not nailing the aero from the start

Driver lineups may still change, but this is the most recent version there is


Its going to be exciting seeing Russel in that Mercedes, but youd worry about the merc being crap if you were him! Would love to see a really competitive McLaren too, Norris and Ricciardo are the most likeable paring on the grid, but theyre plenty quick enough to win some races if they get the car right too.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
Nice OP Tepid. I'd add the following as points for discussion/pure-speculation:

Do the FIA change anything about overtaking rules/stewarding/Masi's carte blanche approach to decision making? How would this impact on team principals lobbying over the radio?

With the aero changes, will it give teams that traditionally take a low-rake approach an early advantage? Will any team nail a loophole in the new regulations (think double diffuser) that everyone subsequently copies? If following closely and overtaking becomes much easier, does DRS come under threat of being scrapped?

Will Red Bull and Alpha Tauri's move away from Honda to a rebadged in-house powertrain have any effect on reliability (there is a freeze on development as far as I'm aware)?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
Prediction number 1.

The Australian Grand Prix will be cancelled

Someone will get seriously hurt at Saudi Arabian GP before too long.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
Quote from: cormorant on January  1, 2022, 10:55:50 am
With the aero changes, will it give teams that traditionally take a low-rake approach an early advantage? Will any team nail a loophole in the new regulations (think double diffuser) that everyone subsequently copies? If following closely and overtaking becomes much easier, does DRS come under threat of being scrapped?

Hopefully, if this new design works, DRS will be binned, it is a bandaid for existing problems and won't be needed if those are fixed.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
Fuck sake 3 day general admission tickets for Spain are sold out already  :o

Silverstone aren't even on sale yet and Canada is only 140 which would be a good option if not for COVID-19.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
From Mercedes twitter

How much is real, how much misdirection?!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
The Merc pic is just the standard chassis in their colours so nothing given away just yet. Will be really interesting to see what the cars actually look like at reveal time and then when they hit the track in pre-season.

Hoping we get a few teams being competitive at the front, but given the regs changes there could be one or two who find a clever solution that gives them an early edge. Looking forward to it!
"We come here for the winning!"

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/why-f1s-2022-cars-will-be-more-of-a-handful-for-drivers/7067302/

Those more familiar with F2 cars in recent times might have a small edge in the adaptation with the 2022 cars.

Mekies at Ferrari said most of the loss of performance has now been recovered in terms of lap times with the simulators so I imagine alot of the teams are on top of the new regs and already discovering performance advantages. I'm all for cars being more difficult to drive though, hopefully it makes for more unpredictability
With the new regulations having been delayed a year that gave the teams a lot of time to recover the loss in performance they were expecting to see Id imagine. Hopefully it doesnt mean that one of the big boys have just had more time to find more performance and turn up miles ahead of the rest.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January  3, 2022, 07:10:03 pm
https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/why-f1s-2022-cars-will-be-more-of-a-handful-for-drivers/7067302/

Those more familiar with F2 cars in recent times might have a small edge in the adaptation with the 2022 cars.

Mekies at Ferrari said most of the loss of performance has now been recovered in terms of lap times with the simulators so I imagine alot of the teams are on top of the new regs and already discovering performance advantages. I'm all for cars being more difficult to drive though, hopefully it makes for more unpredictability
Im all for it too. But I think they should cancel the Saudi Grand Prix for safety reasons a serious accident waiting to happen at the best of times
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Quote from: TepidT2O on January  3, 2022, 09:32:50 pm
Im all for it too. But I think they should cancel the Saudi Grand Prix for safety reasons a serious accident waiting to happen at the best of times

I agree, though I doubt that it'll happen.  I mean, what's safety next to money, right?  I think that Seb said it quite well regarding the track: I think Suzuka is an amazing track, but you wouldnt do Suzuka with walls. And thats what theyve done, more or less, here."
are we going back to the same Saudi track?
thought 2021 was a 1off. Unless that's changed...

don't like the new formula at all. If we want to see drivers skill on show, then there has to be less downforce, not more. all that will happen is the cornering speeds will go up, average lap times go down, but the spectacle of drivers skill, sliding on all 4 wheels, will be less evident. They will corner like on rails...

cars will probably look like indycars, judging by the red bull pic

Edit: think I was mixing up SA with the Qatari race
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
Quote from: Paul_h on January  3, 2022, 11:17:04 pm
are we going back to the same Saudi track?
thought 2021 was a 1off. Unless that's changed...

don't like the new formula at all. If we want to see drivers skill on show, then there has to be less downforce, not more. all that will happen is the cornering speeds will go up, average lap times go down, but the spectacle of drivers skill, sliding on all 4 wheels, will be less evident. They will corner like on rails...

cars will probably look like indycars, judging by the red bull pic


I think that was Qatar that was a one off.

I dont agree on skill. The cars will move more but not slide.  And they wont have drop offs in aero when they are following.
Dont forget the suspension changes and narrow tyres will also have a big impact.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
The tyres are no more narrow than in 2021 are they?  Thought that it was the same 305/405mm. 
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 31, 2021, 04:48:34 pm



Its going to be exciting seeing Russel in that Mercedes, but youd worry about the merc being crap if you were him! Would love to see a really competitive McLaren too, Norris and Ricciardo are the most likeable paring on the grid, but theyre plenty quick enough to win some races if they get the car right too.

Debatable, I find them both insufferable at times.

My big prediciton is that Ferrari will be very strong to start off with. Feels like they switched focus to 2022 early. Also hoping Haas will be competitive.
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  1, 2022, 11:36:57 am
Prediction number 1.

The Australian Grand Prix will be cancelled

Someone will get seriously hurt at Saudi Arabian GP before too long.
Brilliant OP, Tepid. Learnt a few more details about the new car there.

And as for your predictions, you couldn't be more right regarding Saudi Arabia. That track shouldn't be anywhere near the F1 circuit in its current layout -- those walls will seriously injure someone.
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
As a neutral, I'd love to see some early season wins for the likes of McLaren, Alpine et al. And it'll be interesting to see which Haas turns up, considering they binned last season to prepare for 2022.
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Quote from: iamnant on January  5, 2022, 06:38:14 pm
Brilliant OP, Tepid. Learnt a few more details about the new car there.

And as for your predictions, you couldn't be more right regarding Saudi Arabia. That track shouldn't be anywhere near the F1 circuit in its current layout -- those walls will seriously injure someone.

If they are deadset on getting that Saudi money (much like their fellow sports entertainment company the WWE) then just demand they build a proper circuit that isn't a fucking death trap.
February 23-25: First pre-season test, Barcelona
March 11-13: Second pre-season test, Bahrain
Do we know any car launch dates?
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on January  6, 2022, 07:54:41 am
Do we know any car launch dates?

All team dates for launches still tbc at the moment although I have read somewhere that Ferrari are doing theirs between 16th-18th Feb. Bit more detail here that also fleshes out the major changes to the cars for this season as outlined in Tepid's OP.

https://www.goodwood.com/grr/race/modern/2022/1/2022-f1-cars-launches-liveries/
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Quote from: Graeme on January  6, 2022, 07:14:41 am
Otmar Szafnauer leaves Aston Martin

https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12433/12509476/otmar-szafnauer-aston-martin-formula-one-ceo-and-team-principal-departs

Writing was on the wall when they brought Whitmarsh in. Szafnauer has his eyes on a role at Alpine so expect that announcement to come soon.

Next steps at Aston need to be important. They are in the category of the 'low rake' teams so should have a bit of a head start. The drop down to 7th in the constructors should afford them more time in the wind tunnel over the teams above them which could work in their favour getting more out of the new cars aero. Stroll has money to burn and having a World championship driver in Vettel in their car is good. They need a decent team principle in there and there aren't may floating about in that paddock.
Quote from: Skeeve on January  6, 2022, 07:20:33 am
If they are deadset on getting that Saudi money (much like their fellow sports entertainment company the WWE) then just demand they build a proper circuit that isn't a fucking death trap.
It's fucking madness isn't it.
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

I see Max Verstaphen follows the likes of Geert Wilders, who's far right in his views. All makes sense now.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

So in typical FIA fashion, the report into the use of the safety car and other detailed analysis will only be released on march 18th. The first practice session for the first race of the season

They've gone full Sue Grey to keep Hamilton in his drive
Hamilton isnt quitting and never was. Theyve let the story out there but hell be back saying how hes doing it for his team and the fans.
Hamilton himself still hasn't said fuck all
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Congratulations to Aston Martin for appointing the finest named Team Principal in Formula 1 history...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/59997307

...who will be unveiling the new car on February 10th.


Marcin Budkowski has left Alpine -- is this in preperation for Szafnauer?

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.alpine-and-executive-director-marcin-budkowski-part-ways.6ClSXRRNC6Je4WtZJTcvTa.html
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

If they don't get results, Stroll will want to fill him in.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
