Otmar Szafnauer leaves Aston Martin



https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12433/12509476/otmar-szafnauer-aston-martin-formula-one-ceo-and-team-principal-departs



Writing was on the wall when they brought Whitmarsh in. Szafnauer has his eyes on a role at Alpine so expect that announcement to come soon.Next steps at Aston need to be important. They are in the category of the 'low rake' teams so should have a bit of a head start. The drop down to 7th in the constructors should afford them more time in the wind tunnel over the teams above them which could work in their favour getting more out of the new cars aero. Stroll has money to burn and having a World championship driver in Vettel in their car is good. They need a decent team principle in there and there aren't may floating about in that paddock.