2022: The return of ground effects
So cometh 2022, cometh a whole new philosophy of car and particularly aero design for formula one cars.
So lets unpack these changes first of all:
- 18 inch allow wheels. This should lead to smaller tyre walls and these should be much stiffer. It will make driving much more precise with much less tyre movement, but there will be much less suspension travel coming form tyres, so it may change the way we see cars on bumps and curves.
- Aero. In short, ground effects are back. Essentially this creates low pressure underneath the car which sucks it to the track. Why? Well the ground effects have little impact on the aero of following cars, so gone are barge boards and bits of body work sticking out everywhere, these of course disrupt the aero for following cars. So we should see cars which are happier to follow more closely and can pass without having such a big performance gap. With DRS, we could see multiple overtakes as cars retake each other multiple times. It almost sounds exciting eh?
- heavier cars, but safer. Front end impact now has to take 48% more energy, and 15% more for rear impact. Front noses will be longer as a result and mass goes up about 40kg to 790kg
- Suspension changes. Out go heave springs and torsion bars and back to a simpler suspension design with coil songs and dampers (shocks)
So who benefits? Well who knows? Your guess is as good as mine, but it should mean an end to high rake cars and the philosophy thats been so successful for so many teams. In theory that might suggest a head start for the low rake cars, theyve had more experience of stalling that rear wing with a low rake, but I cant see red bull not nailing the aero from the start
Driver lineups may still change, but this is the most recent version there is
Its going to be exciting seeing Russel in that Mercedes, but youd worry about the merc being crap if you were him! Would love to see a really competitive McLaren too, Norris and Ricciardo are the most likeable paring on the grid, but theyre plenty quick enough to win some races if they get the car right too.
