Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects

Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
December 31, 2021, 04:48:34 pm
    2022: The return of ground effects

    So cometh 2022, cometh a whole new philosophy of car and particularly aero design for formula one cars.

    So lets unpack these changes first of all:

    • 18 inch allow wheels.  This should lead to smaller tyre walls and these should be much stiffer.  It will make driving much more precise with much less tyre movement, but there will be much less suspension travel coming form tyres, so it may change the way we see cars on bumps and curves.
    • Aero. In short, ground effects are back.  Essentially this creates low pressure underneath the car which sucks it to the track. Why? Well the ground effects have little impact on the aero of following cars, so gone are barge boards and bits of body work sticking out everywhere, these of course disrupt the aero for following cars.  So we should see cars which are happier to follow more closely and can pass without having such a big performance  gap.  With DRS, we could see multiple overtakes as cars retake each other multiple times.  It almost sounds exciting eh?
    • heavier cars, but safer.  Front end impact now has to take 48% more energy, and 15% more for rear impact.  Front noses will be longer as a result and mass  goes up about 40kg to 790kg
    • Suspension changes. Out go heave springs  and torsion bars and back to a simpler suspension design with coil songs and dampers (shocks)

    So who benefits? Well who knows? Your guess is as good as mine, but it should mean an end to high rake cars and the philosophy thats been so successful for so many teams.  In theory that might suggest a head start for the low rake cars, theyve had more experience of stalling that rear wing with a low rake, but I cant see red bull not nailing the aero from the start

Driver lineups may still change, but this is the most recent version there is


Its going to be exciting seeing Russel in that Mercedes, but youd worry about the merc being crap if you were him! Would love to see a really competitive McLaren too, Norris and Ricciardo are the most likeable paring on the grid, but theyre plenty quick enough to win some races if they get the car right too.


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
January 1, 2022, 10:55:50 am
Nice OP Tepid. I'd add the following as points for discussion/pure-speculation:

Do the FIA change anything about overtaking rules/stewarding/Masi's carte blanche approach to decision making? How would this impact on team principals lobbying over the radio?

With the aero changes, will it give teams that traditionally take a low-rake approach an early advantage? Will any team nail a loophole in the new regulations (think double diffuser) that everyone subsequently copies? If following closely and overtaking becomes much easier, does DRS come under threat of being scrapped?

Will Red Bull and Alpha Tauri's move away from Honda to a rebadged in-house powertrain have any effect on reliability (there is a freeze on development as far as I'm aware)?
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
January 1, 2022, 11:36:57 am
Prediction number 1.

The Australian Grand Prix will be cancelled

Someone will get seriously hurt at Saudi Arabian GP before too long.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
January 1, 2022, 12:09:38 pm
Quote from: cormorant on January  1, 2022, 10:55:50 am
With the aero changes, will it give teams that traditionally take a low-rake approach an early advantage? Will any team nail a loophole in the new regulations (think double diffuser) that everyone subsequently copies? If following closely and overtaking becomes much easier, does DRS come under threat of being scrapped?

Hopefully, if this new design works, DRS will be binned, it is a bandaid for existing problems and won't be needed if those are fixed.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
January 1, 2022, 12:27:24 pm
Fuck sake 3 day general admission tickets for Spain are sold out already  :o

Silverstone aren't even on sale yet and Canada is only 140 which would be a good option if not for COVID-19.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
Yesterday at 12:12:13 am
From Mercedes twitter

How much is real, how much misdirection?!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effects
Today at 12:50:32 pm
The Merc pic is just the standard chassis in their colours so nothing given away just yet. Will be really interesting to see what the cars actually look like at reveal time and then when they hit the track in pre-season.

Hoping we get a few teams being competitive at the front, but given the regs changes there could be one or two who find a clever solution that gives them an early edge. Looking forward to it!
"We come here for the winning!"
