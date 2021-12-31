Nice OP Tepid. I'd add the following as points for discussion/pure-speculation:



Do the FIA change anything about overtaking rules/stewarding/Masi's carte blanche approach to decision making? How would this impact on team principals lobbying over the radio?



With the aero changes, will it give teams that traditionally take a low-rake approach an early advantage? Will any team nail a loophole in the new regulations (think double diffuser) that everyone subsequently copies? If following closely and overtaking becomes much easier, does DRS come under threat of being scrapped?



Will Red Bull and Alpha Tauri's move away from Honda to a rebadged in-house powertrain have any effect on reliability (there is a freeze on development as far as I'm aware)?