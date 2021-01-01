« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: NYE  (Read 477 times)

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,608
NYE
« on: Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm »
What are you up to tonight? Currently sat on my couch in a food coma drinking my third Mamosa watching a Boston vs Phoenix basketball match.

Hope everyone has a good one!
Logged

Offline Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,645
  • YNWA
Re: NYE
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm »
Stuck in with covid (would prob have stayed in anyway). Finishing up some work and then going to watch a movie with the gf and enjoy some beers/wine.
Logged

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,608
Re: NYE
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm
Stuck in with covid (would prob have stayed in anyway). Finishing up some work and then going to watch a movie with the gf and enjoy some beers/wine.

What movie you planning on watching? I might lash one on when she comes down from her shower. Im thinking that new DiCaprio one on Netflix but a few seem to hate it in the Film thread  ;D
Logged

Offline Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,645
  • YNWA
Re: NYE
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Yesterday at 08:03:39 pm
What movie you planning on watching? I might lash one on when she comes down from her shower. Im thinking that new DiCaprio one on Netflix but a few seem to hate it in the Film thread  ;D

That's what we were thinking to be honest, not sure there is too much we haven't watched recently it feels!
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,884
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: NYE
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:24:52 pm »
Cooking crab legs with mash and butternut squash, then staying in and sleeping.
Logged

Offline debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NYE
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:32:01 pm »
At home with hubby, drinking cocktails, about to start watching MasterChef then get some banging tunes on to bring in the new year .

Have a good one everyone, here's to a better 2022 for all of us and the rest of the world 🥂
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,203
Re: NYE
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:37:21 pm »
Same as last year, around at friends for a piss up. Oh sorry, last NYE was a business meeting 🙏😉

Happy New year dickheads 😎
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: NYE
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm »
I get the 'fireworks at midnight' thing, but why the fuck are people letting them off all frigging evening?

There's genuinely more fireworks going off round here tonight than there was on Bommy Night.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NYE
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:42:09 pm »
Staying in and having a few glasses.Mrs is watching Corrie,I'm watching the NHL (unusual as I can't remember the last time I watched it) & the kids are falling out playing the xbox,the youngest just threatened to kick his bro  in the balls  ;D (pretended not to hear him)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
Re: NYE
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm »
Staying in, as usual, drinking beer and vodka and going to watch Andre Rieu on Sky Arts.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NYE
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
Have already jumped twice due to fireworks going off. Bastards.

Just here on my own, drinking and reading a book.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,197
Re: NYE
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm »
I am a sad bastard like all of you so I'm indoors watching whatever shite is on TV.  :D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,867
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: NYE
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 08:37:21 pm
Same as last year, around at friends for a piss up. Oh sorry, last NYE was a business meeting cheese and wine seminar 🙏😉

Happy New year dickheads 😎

Clarified for legal reasons.

I've had a couple of glasses of a very good Gavi whilst watching and enjoying the start of the new series of Succession. And will be getting my head down soon.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,990
  • 27 years...
Re: NYE
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm »
Just back from an Indian restaurant on Aigburth Road with Mrs. Spion.

Bottle of Moet on ice while we get ready to watch the fireworks from the balcony. 🍾🥂

All the best, everyone.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: NYE
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
I'm on the Baileys and watching shite TV. :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,990
  • 27 years...
Re: NYE
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
I'm on the Baileys and watching shite TV. :thumbup
We've got Kenny Everett 1979 on.  ;D

I just polished off a double Bailey's before leaving the restaurant.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
Re: NYE
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
I'm on the Baileys and watching shite TV. :thumbup

If you have any Kahlua, make a baby Guinness shot.
Logged

Offline Saint Nicks Liver needs a rest @ xmas

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: NYE
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:46:31 pm »
Down in Cardiff to see Daughter. Few pints and glasses of champagne in a local bar. Just back to see in new year. All the best to the best forum in , well, whatever.

Enjoy.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,867
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: NYE
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
If you have any Kahlua, make a baby Guinness shot.

Is that like the infamous Black Velvet - Guiness over cider?

Brings back terrible memories of being 'escorted' out of Tracey's in Stanley Street and puking up in the grid in my mates back yard.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NYE
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:22:03 am »
Playing some board games with family, some good wine and treats, watching some fireworks and then to bed. Hopefully no dickheads will start firing up fireworks while I'm trying to sleep. But there's always some....
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,197
Re: NYE
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:25:49 am »
Watching the fireworks display from London on the tele and would not be surprised if it was revealed they spent no more than 50 quid for it. Look cheap as fuck this year.  :D
Logged

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,174
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: NYE
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:16:58 am »
Happy New Year everybody! Hope you have a good 2022.
Logged

Offline Oscarmac

  • Kenny is King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,530
Re: NYE
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:22:12 am »
Happy New Year to all. I can only hope for an upturn in our world. Time to start thinking of others, and taking a global approach.
Logged
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,998
Re: NYE
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:24:46 am »
Not a great start to 2022 so far. Ed Sheeran just butchered Raglan Road on Jools Halland.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NYE
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:40:08 am »
Happy new year peeps.
Logged

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,732
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NYE
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:43:17 am »
Merry new year!

Just don't try to sing raglan road ffs
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,165
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: NYE
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:51:05 am »
Happy Three Ducks And An Egg to all.

Last couple have been indescribably bad. I'm not expecting much better for the upcoming, yet still hoping for amazing things. Strange how hope and expectation live apart and do their own thing.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 