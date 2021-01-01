Stuck in with covid (would prob have stayed in anyway). Finishing up some work and then going to watch a movie with the gf and enjoy some beers/wine.
What movie you planning on watching? I might lash one on when she comes down from her shower. Im thinking that new DiCaprio one on Netflix but a few seem to hate it in the Film thread
Same as last year, around at friends for a piss up. Oh sorry, last NYE was a business meeting cheese and wine seminar 🙏😉Happy New year dickheads 😎
I'm on the Baileys and watching shite TV.
If you have any Kahlua, make a baby Guinness shot.
