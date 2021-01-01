« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: NYE  (Read 317 times)

Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,608
NYE
« on: Today at 08:00:49 pm »
What are you up to tonight? Currently sat on my couch in a food coma drinking my third Mamosa watching a Boston vs Phoenix basketball match.

Hope everyone has a good one!
Logged

Offline Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,645
  • YNWA
Re: NYE
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:02:09 pm »
Stuck in with covid (would prob have stayed in anyway). Finishing up some work and then going to watch a movie with the gf and enjoy some beers/wine.
Logged

Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,608
Re: NYE
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 08:02:09 pm
Stuck in with covid (would prob have stayed in anyway). Finishing up some work and then going to watch a movie with the gf and enjoy some beers/wine.

What movie you planning on watching? I might lash one on when she comes down from her shower. Im thinking that new DiCaprio one on Netflix but a few seem to hate it in the Film thread  ;D
Logged

Offline Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,645
  • YNWA
Re: NYE
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Today at 08:03:39 pm
What movie you planning on watching? I might lash one on when she comes down from her shower. Im thinking that new DiCaprio one on Netflix but a few seem to hate it in the Film thread  ;D

That's what we were thinking to be honest, not sure there is too much we haven't watched recently it feels!
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,884
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: NYE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm »
Cooking crab legs with mash and butternut squash, then staying in and sleeping.
Logged

Online debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NYE
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:32:01 pm »
At home with hubby, drinking cocktails, about to start watching MasterChef then get some banging tunes on to bring in the new year .

Have a good one everyone, here's to a better 2022 for all of us and the rest of the world 🥂
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,203
Re: NYE
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:37:21 pm »
Same as last year, around at friends for a piss up. Oh sorry, last NYE was a business meeting 🙏😉

Happy New year dickheads 😎
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: NYE
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:37:26 pm »
I get the 'fireworks at midnight' thing, but why the fuck are people letting them off all frigging evening?

There's genuinely more fireworks going off round here tonight than there was on Bommy Night.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NYE
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:42:09 pm »
Staying in and having a few glasses.Mrs is watching Corrie,I'm watching the NHL (unusual as I can't remember the last time I watched it) & the kids are falling out playing the xbox,the youngest just threatened to kick his bro  in the balls  ;D (pretended not to hear him)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
Re: NYE
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:24:09 pm »
Staying in, as usual, drinking beer and vodka and going to watch Andre Rieu on Sky Arts.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NYE
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:25:27 pm »
Have already jumped twice due to fireworks going off. Bastards.

Just here on my own, drinking and reading a book.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,196
Re: NYE
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:44:08 pm »
I am a sad bastard like all of you so I'm indoors watching whatever shite is on TV.  :D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,867
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: NYE
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 08:37:21 pm
Same as last year, around at friends for a piss up. Oh sorry, last NYE was a business meeting cheese and wine seminar 🙏😉

Happy New year dickheads 😎

Clarified for legal reasons.

I've had a couple of glasses of a very good Gavi whilst watching and enjoying the start of the new series of Succession. And will be getting my head down soon.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:35 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,990
  • 27 years...
Re: NYE
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:57:19 pm »
Just back from an Indian restaurant on Aigburth Road with Mrs. Spion.

Bottle of Moet on ice while we get ready to watch the fireworks from the balcony. 🍾🥂

All the best, everyone.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,262
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: NYE
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:00:13 pm »
I'm on the Baileys and watching shite TV. :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,990
  • 27 years...
Re: NYE
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:00:13 pm
I'm on the Baileys and watching shite TV. :thumbup
We've got Kenny Everett 1979 on.  ;D

I just polished off a double Bailey's before leaving the restaurant.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
Re: NYE
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:06:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:00:13 pm
I'm on the Baileys and watching shite TV. :thumbup

If you have any Kahlua, make a baby Guinness shot.
Logged

Online Saint Nicks Liver needs a rest @ xmas

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: NYE
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:46:31 pm »
Down in Cardiff to see Daughter. Few pints and glasses of champagne in a local bar. Just back to see in new year. All the best to the best forum in , well, whatever.

Enjoy.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,867
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: NYE
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 11:06:16 pm
If you have any Kahlua, make a baby Guinness shot.

Is that like the infamous Black Velvet - Guiness over cider?

Brings back terrible memories of being 'escorted' out of Tracey's in Stanley Street and puking up in the grid in my mates back yard.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 