Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: amir87
Yeah Thiago is injured. Sarge just has slow internet so he's still on Thursday.
:D
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: jillc
It will be with us soon enough Sarge.  ;)

Looked like the official Twitter account ffs ;D
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: amir87
Yeah Thiago is injured. Sarge just has slow internet so he's still on Thursday.

Love the 80s.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: Sarge
Looked like the official Twitter account ffs ;D



You got me all excited  ;D
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
not sure why getting the lineup 10 minutes earlier is important, to be honest.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine


You got me all excited  ;D

Enough about me what about the football.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
The old man is still using dial up.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Youd have to say this is an eliminator for the league
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: Sarge
Enough about me what about the football.

The pitch is really moist.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Not a fan of that midfield, again but hopefully we can get it done.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Ugh! Milner starts.

I guess Klopp/Pep want some attacking options on the bench.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Oh Jesus, it's the Fabinho - Hendo - Milner midfield. That's always death.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Best we could put out for now, that bench though.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Slightly concerned about that midfield  ah well, lets crack on. If the front 3 are on form we have more then enough to beat them.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
That bench   ::)
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
A real mish mash today. The midfield gives me nightmares but yet there's still plenty to damage if they bring their A game. Shit or bust really. A point will not suffice anymore.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Starting XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Adrian, Marcelo, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
That team i posted was spot on bar Thiago for Milner ;D
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Oh look!! Havertz is healthy.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Milner and Henderson together isnt ideal
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
I'm surprised we can't even rustle up a forward from the reserves to be on the bench. It would make more sense than two keepers.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
For all their moaning, chelsea line up is fine. No surprises Kante starts yet again
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
At this point I wouldnt blame Keita if he wanted to leave, he always follows a good performance by sitting on the bench.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: Nick110581
Milner and Henderson together isnt ideal

It's up to the likes of Keita to do more though. I wouldn't be confident with him starting, though I think he can do a job later on in the game.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: rafathegaffa83
I'm surprised we can't even rustle up a forward from the reserves to be on the bench. It would make more sense than two keepers.
Gordon or is he injured?
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Two goalies on the bench  ???
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: Coolie High
At this point I wouldnt blame Keita if he wanted to leave, he always follows a good performance by sitting on the bench.

He hasn't done enough and until he consistently plays well in the side he will continue to be on the bench.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: jillc
It's up to the likes of Keita to do more though. I wouldn't be confident with him starting, though I think he can do a job later on in the game.

Is it? He has been better than Milner this season, in fact Milner hasnt had a good performance in his last couple appearances.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Why do we have 2 keepers on the bench??
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Never understand why we have 2 keepers on the bench.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: unknownuser
For all their moaning, chelsea line up is fine. No surprises Kante starts yet again

so is ours really. Big miss is Allisson but our attack is pretty much full strength and our midfield could easily had ox or keita instead of milner and we would be strong.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Matip got covid ?
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Yeah midfield is a bit sparse creatively but weve won plenty of games win those three in there.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: jillc
He hasn't done enough and until he consistently plays well in the side he will continue to be on the bench.

Milner has done worse. Horses for courses though maybe Klopp feels he is better suited to this game but he hasnt been good at all this season.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: jillc
It's up to the likes of Keita to do more though. I wouldn't be confident with him starting, though I think he can do a job later on in the game.

Changed the Leicester Cup game then was benched.

Also hes off to AFCON so we should use him.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Quote from: End Product
Matip got covid ?

Yes, along with Allison and Firmino.
