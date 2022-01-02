Yeah Thiago is injured. Sarge just has slow internet so he's still on Thursday.
It will be with us soon enough Sarge.
Looked like the official Twitter account ffs
You got me all excited
Enough about me what about the football.
Milner and Henderson together isnt ideal
I'm surprised we can't even rustle up a forward from the reserves to be on the bench. It would make more sense than two keepers.
At this point I wouldnt blame Keita if he wanted to leave, he always follows a good performance by sitting on the bench.
It's up to the likes of Keita to do more though. I wouldn't be confident with him starting, though I think he can do a job later on in the game.
For all their moaning, chelsea line up is fine. No surprises Kante starts yet again
He hasn't done enough and until he consistently plays well in the side he will continue to be on the bench.
Matip got covid ?
