Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #320 on: Today at 01:43:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:54:49 am
Spurs was his third run in with us under Klopp. The other two failed to see any contrition so why should he start giving us decisions now. The PGMOL mob are a law unto themselves.

One of the most blatent decisions was blowing up thirty seconds early with us through one on one against United. The rules are crystal clear refs cannot blow up before added time has elapsed. We complain about Tierney and his mate Oliver finishes our game against Leicester half a minute early.

They don't care they can do what they like.
Times like these, we need those driven individuals to set up independent "bodies" of investigation and analysis so's to apply constant pressure in order for things to change.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #321 on: Today at 01:44:36 pm
Jota fit or not?
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #322 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm
No one knows yet. If he's got covid as rumoured, then no.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #323 on: Today at 01:51:00 pm
Lukaku dropped.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #324 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm
 Stating the obvious but this is a really big game for us, a real six pointer.

Cant worry about City too much but its Chelsea we are fighting for second place and to be in a position to have a go at City if they somehow slip up.

This was always gonna be a tough game but loosing Klopp makes a difference plus the Lukaku situation is I feel gonna help the Chelsea players find another gear.


Spurs then Leicester now Chelsea . . . have our wheels fell off at Xmas again?
Todays game will be about more than just 3 points, we need to show a positive reaction to the Leicester result, we need to show some fight.

Its terrible to say I'll settle for a draw cause we can blow them away but dont think things are going for us and its not helpful to have Tierney anywhere near this game.


Cheer me up lads  :'( and hammer them.   ;D




Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #325 on: Today at 01:52:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:51:00 pm
Lukaku dropped.
on his head as a baby?
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #326 on: Today at 01:55:37 pm
Tierney has been removed as the VAR official. So Im confused now have they admitted hes got a bias against us?
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #327 on: Today at 01:58:04 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:55:37 pm
Tierney has been removed as the VAR official. So Im confused now have they admitted hes got a bias against us?
Great news! They say anything about who replaces him?
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #328 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:55:37 pm
Tierney has been removed as the VAR official. So Im confused now have they admitted hes got a bias against us?

They will fudge it and say he was needed for the Leeds game.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #329 on: Today at 01:58:51 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:55:37 pm
Tierney has been removed as the VAR official. So Im confused now have they admitted hes got a bias against us?

Perhaps we've had another moan about it to them, seems strange it's been done so late in the day.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #330 on: Today at 01:59:24 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:58:04 pm
Great news! They say anything about who replaces him?

Darren England
