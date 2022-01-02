« previous next »
Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:33:18 pm
consensus appears to be that its Matip now

Which is more helpful if true

I hoped he'd play centre forward!
Well find out tomorrow though wont we?
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Today at 09:51:05 pm
Well find out tomorrow though wont we?

Don't get technical..  :P
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:30:28 pm
So just to confirmFirmino,Minamino,and Big Div are all missing,Jota is a possible Covid victim and Mane and Salah are due to fuck off for a month after tomorrow?PL defences are gonna be quaking in their boots!Are we still gonna be monitoring the transfer window😂This club is fucking cursed.


Chill   :scarf  We have been here before with AFCON (in 2017) - never lost a game while our players were gone if I remember right. 12 points to make up with Man City is a lot but we still have 19 games to play and Man City less. Plenty of time to catch them and only be 3 or 4 points behind them on 9th April when we play them.
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:30:28 pm
So just to confirmFirmino,Minamino,and Big Div are all missing,Jota is a possible Covid victim and Mane and Salah are due to fuck off for a month after tomorrow?PL defences are gonna be quaking in their boots!Are we still gonna be monitoring the transfer window😂This club is fucking cursed.

With our manager, squad and history plenty of other clubs would also wish to be cursed.
Will the latest covid lads be back for Arsenal?
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:30:28 pm
So just to confirmFirmino,Minamino,and Big Div are all missing,Jota is a possible Covid victim and Mane and Salah are due to fuck off for a month after tomorrow?PL defences are gonna be quaking in their boots!Are we still gonna be monitoring the transfer window😂This club is fucking cursed.

Ah now.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:09:05 pm
What has proven as an advantage for a few teams is when the Covid cases at the club skyrocket suddenly. The training grounds are closed, games are called off, and most first team players get through a mini-break mid-season at the highest intensity period. It may sound stupid, but the mid-table clubs are better off getting everyone together and get Covid at the same time. For us that would be terrible in terms of game congestion later on. We are better off playing all the games we can with the currently available layers and avoid postponements. Only City can cope with missing 11 playes. If we progress far in the cups, especially the CL, fewer games would be a blessing.

Have any of City's players even had Covid? Pep did but has anyone else?
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 10:36:26 pm
Have any of City's players even had Covid? Pep did but has anyone else?

There's some voodoo going on there.

 Napoleon said 'Guve me lucky generals'. Pep is a lucky manager.
