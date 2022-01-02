We played with almost our preferred 11 against Leicester though an it was one of the worst performances of the year, all after getting a week off. Hard to predict sometimes.
People never learn though, Leicester were always going to be bang up for that after writing off the City game. Tomorrow is pretty much a game nobody wants, if City slipped up today then it might have changed the mood but both camps are a bit demoralised.
Although we've got more players seemingly missing, we'll probably have a stronger side out than we did at Spurs. The absences are a bit more spread through the team, rather than going there with our whole midfield missing and bringing in Morton as well as Milner and Keita who were rusty.
Kelleher, Trent, Matip/Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Mane, Salah is a good team if they go out and play as they can.
The issue is more the games after that when Keita, Mane and Salah are out the equation.