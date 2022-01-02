« previous next »
Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread

SamLad

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #200 on: Today at 04:50:12 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:33:13 pm
My point is that its surprising to read how many people think we are going to roll in there and easily win or are favored to win.
exactly like our last game !
Fromola

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #201 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 04:36:04 pm
We played with almost our preferred 11 against Leicester though an it was one of the worst performances of the year, all after getting a week off. Hard to predict sometimes.

People never learn though, Leicester were always going to be bang up for that after writing off the City game. Tomorrow is pretty much a game nobody wants, if City slipped up today then it might have changed the mood but both camps are a bit demoralised.

Although we've got more players seemingly missing, we'll probably have a stronger side out than we did at Spurs. The absences are a bit more spread through the team, rather than going there with our whole midfield missing and bringing in Morton as well as Milner and Keita who were rusty.

Kelleher, Trent, Matip/Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Mane, Salah is a good team if they go out and play as they can.

The issue is more the games after that when Keita, Mane and Salah are out the equation.

Nick110581

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #202 on: Today at 05:02:08 pm
Is Jota out?
Dave McCoy

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm
Getting pretty annoyed with the amount of people already saying this is all pointless due to ManCs lead.  Cold reality might be that ManC are now huge favorites but if you cant find joy and look forward to this teams next game then maybe this sport isnt for you.
a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:08:34 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:03:38 pm
Getting pretty annoyed with the amount of people already saying this is all pointless due to ManCs lead.  Cold reality might be that ManC are now huge favorites but if you cant find joy and look forward to this teams next game then maybe this sport isnt for you.

Its not pointless, of course its not. But we need to win and I don't subscribe to the belief that we should try to get out of playing the game. The reality is that its now an outside bet we win the league so Id rather get this game done now than it be squeezed in later in the season.

Also, having a 12 point lead for longer won't do wonders for the belief. So if we want to eat away at the lead we need to do that now, not put it off.
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #205 on: Today at 05:41:21 pm
Having a strong back 4 and Fabinho certainly helps when you lose Alisson, because it's not like Kelleher is playing in front of a young defence like he'd usually see in front of him in a league cup tie. Not so much worried about him but losing a couple of attackers before losing Salah/Mane to AFCON certainly won't fill you with confidence. Tomorrow could be tough but Chelsea aren't in a perfect state themselves so we just have to win by any means, and if not regroup before our cup ties and focus on not slipping down the table.
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #206 on: Today at 05:44:59 pm
Great OP Kennys, thank you for your effort.

Havent kept up with team news the last couple of days, but reading through the last few pages it would appear everyone either has Covid, is injured or is shit. Not a lot of point turning up really as the league is also lost it appears.

Still on the other hand Chelsea are on a fairly poor run and have a number of issues of their own, so who knows our beleaguered plucky underdogs may be able to fluke a result and cling on to the vague hope of challenging for the title this season.
JackWard33

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #207 on: Today at 05:48:17 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:03:38 pm
Getting pretty annoyed with the amount of people already saying this is all pointless due to ManCs lead.  Cold reality might be that ManC are now huge favorites but if you cant find joy and look forward to this teams next game then maybe this sport isnt for you.

Somewhere in between is probably fair - when you set out to win something and that becomes very unlikely youd expect enthusiasm to drop
Doesnt mean people wont enjoy the games  but it seems reasonable to now be more excited about the cups especially the CL games
« Last Edit: Today at 05:55:29 pm by JackWard33 »
Sarge

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm
SamLad

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #209 on: Today at 05:54:44 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:52:50 pm
Nobody knows.
including him, probably.  tests in the morning, I assume?
Fromola

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #210 on: Today at 05:59:29 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:03:38 pm
Getting pretty annoyed with the amount of people already saying this is all pointless due to ManCs lead.  Cold reality might be that ManC are now huge favorites but if you cant find joy and look forward to this teams next game then maybe this sport isnt for you.

I don't think that's the issue.  The league is just a farce at the moment with everything going on with Covid and half the games called off every weekend and other teams having to play on with half a team missing.

Sarge

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #211 on: Today at 06:02:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:54:44 pm
including him, probably.  tests in the morning, I assume?

Yes unless positive already but we will know more tomorrow.
Jm55

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #212 on: Today at 06:02:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:48:17 pm
Somewhere in between is probably fair - when you set out to win something and that becomes very unlikely youd expect enthusiasm to drop
Doesnt mean people wont enjoy the games  but it seems reasonable to now be more excited about the cups especially the CL games

Its not very unlikely though? At least not in a points sense.

Win our games in hand and its 6 points, at this point in 2019 its 4 points between us and City (and was 7 before we played them at the Ethiad).

I do get the disappointment as the last week feels like its been pivotal and it may well prove to be so, but we just need to beat Chelsea and Leeds and its 6 points with us still to go to the Ethiad.  I feel people are too quick to write us off, maybe because of last season, Im not sure, but its a bit mad.

Granted its not great at the minute and the last week had been hugely frustrating but to say its very unlikely we win the title when were potentially 6 behind with City still to play feels a little mad to me.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #213 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:02:25 pm
Its not very unlikely though? At least not in a points sense.

Win our games in hand and its 6 points, at this point in 2019 its 4 points between us and City (and was 7 before we played them at the Ethiad).

I do get the disappointment as the last week feels like its been pivotal and it may well prove to be so, but we just need to beat Chelsea and Leeds and its 6 points with us still to go to the Ethiad.  I feel people are too quick to write us off, maybe because of last season, Im not sure, but its a bit mad.

Granted its not great at the minute and the last week had been hugely frustrating but to say its very unlikely we win the title when were potentially 6 behind with City still to play feels a little mad to me.

We're already at the point where we've got to go out and win near enough every game. That's half a season.

19 games left and we'd need to near enough win them all. That's what City did to be fair in 18/19. They won 18 of their last 19. If we do that we'd likely just about win it but we were realistically relying on a lower points total this season and City don't let up (with the aid of everything going their way).

If it was anyone else we were chasing then it'd be different because they'd hit a bad run at some point.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #214 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm
City play Chelsea on the 15th.  could help us out.
gemofabird

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #215 on: Today at 06:10:41 pm
The VAR for this  tells you all you know need to know refereeing in this league.

The whole country criticised him for the spuds game, and here he is back again for another big game.
Sarge

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #216 on: Today at 06:11:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:06:22 pm
City play Chelsea on the 15th.  could help us out.

True, but we can only do what we can do and have no control over any other game. So one game at a time, this is a Klopp mantra and it works.
Caligula?

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #217 on: Today at 06:11:22 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:03:38 pm
Getting pretty annoyed with the amount of people already saying this is all pointless due to ManCs lead.  Cold reality might be that ManC are now huge favorites but if you cant find joy and look forward to this teams next game then maybe this sport isnt for you.

It's not just that though, is it? You have covid wreaking havoc around league with the FA seamingly clueless on what to do about it. The same rules obviously don't apply to every team. You then have the standard of refereeing being the worst it's been since I can remember it. Even with VAR, there's probably at least one shockingly poor decision every match. Top that off with players we're losing to AFCON and Manchester City being able to do just about anything they please and it really, really makes for hard viewing.

I watch our games because they're our games. But I don't give a toss about the Premier League anymore. I can't wait for the Champions League to return and hope we can go and lift the League Cup.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #218 on: Today at 06:12:10 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:11:02 pm
True, but we can only do what we can do and have no control over any other game. So one game at a time, this is a Klopp mantra and it works.
yep, but at this point if I see a straw I can cling on to .....
Sarge

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #219 on: Today at 06:14:22 pm
Some comments are just pure bonkers in here. Jesus christ.
