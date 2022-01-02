Sorry I know this isn't technically the right thread, but...



My mate cant make this anymore so tried to post me his tickets by guaranteed 1pm next day. They were supposed to arrive yesterday but didnt and no post until Tuesday now.



Looks like the ticket office is shut until Tuesday too. Is there any way to get in contact to try and sort duplicates apart from the Supporters Liaison Line that opens 2 hours before KO on Sunday? And would that line even be able to sort it?