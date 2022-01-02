Its the big TV game of the void day between New Years and the New Years bank holiday - this gets played no matter what
Unless we can conclusively show we have less than 14 players available, then they'll definitely make us play it. Some games are indeed more postpone-able than others.
One thing's for sure - it's all dependent on us, because for all Tuchel's crying, theyve got several big players back (Lukaku totally up to speed, Kante with minutes under his belt and Werner back in training) and are in a totally fine state to play this.