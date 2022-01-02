« previous next »
Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread

Mighty_Red

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:49:55 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm
We won't beat them with Kelleher in goal.
Why not? He has been fine so far. Yes there's one or two shots he could've done better with last week but it'll be the whole team that wins or loses. If the keeper is having to bail us out then we have failed defensively.

Obviously would rather have Ali playing but it comes down to how many players we end up missing, not just one or two.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 04:54:05 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm
We won't beat them with Kelleher in goal.

Weve beaten them with Adrian in goal
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:01:07 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm
We won't beat them with Kelleher in goal.

Doubters into believers.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 05:05:23 pm
What is wrong with Jota!?
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:05:54 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 05:05:23 pm
What is wrong with Jota!?

Rumoured to have Covid too
Brandy Mull of Kintyre

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:14:44 pm
BoRed

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 05:15:56 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 03:21:30 pm
Any rearranged fixtures for us would have to come after Jan now wouldnt they? Certainly til the very end after the 2 cup semi finals.

The second leg is on the 13th. We have a free midweek between Brentford and Palace, and then two weeks off until Leicester, with only an FA Cup game to be scheduled. It's supposed to be our winter break, but they could try to force us to play if we have games in hand.
Sarge

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm
We won't beat them with Kelleher in goal.

Thats the spirit.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:23:01 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:30:44 pm
They looked incredibly leggy and ragged against Brighton and they have a manager who clearly does not want this game on. We shouldnt be physically struggling considering the break we have had.

Shaped up for a terrible, farcical spectacle, rather than two of the best teams in Europe going toe to toe.
HardworkDedication

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 05:45:12 pm
Werner (covid), Thiago Silva (hamstring) were back in training today
SamLad

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 05:46:35 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Thats the spirit.
the positivity is making me light-headed.
stockdam

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 05:50:24 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 04:49:55 pm
Why not? He has been fine so far. Yes there's one or two shots he could've done better with last week but it'll be the whole team that wins or loses. If the keeper is having to bail us out then we have failed defensively.

Obviously would rather have Ali playing but it comes down to how many players we end up missing, not just one or two.

Plus Alisson has had a few poor moments recently. Kelleher is a decent replacement and I for one am not worried about him. I'm more worried about our midfield or our attack if we have a couple of key players out.
newterp

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:50:32 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:45:12 pm
Werner (covid), Thiago Silva (hamstring) were back in training today

I'm shocked!!!!!!

Ok - the Werner news may be bad for Chelsea though.

Boy - tuchel is going to struggle to put out a team. I don't think it's fair to him.
Schmarn

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm

Where is the evidence on Jota being out? Ali and Bobby missed training but no such report on Jota.
amir87

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:46:35 pm
the positivity is making me light-headed.

Sounds like you got covid mate.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:45:12 pm
Werner (covid), Thiago Silva (hamstring) were back in training today

I know they'll have a few out but it's uncanny how they always get key players back for us. Kante in particular always seems to be injured in the weeks before they play us and then he's back for that and plays out of his skin.
newterp

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 07:22:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm
I know they'll have a few out but it's uncanny how they always get key players back for us. Kante in particular always seems to be injured in the weeks before they play us and then he's back for that and plays out of his skin.

haha - he's exactly the one.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 08:41:19 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
Where is the evidence on Jota being out? Ali and Bobby missed training but no such report on Jota.

There isn't any. I said earlier allegedly he was one of the 3, people chose to run with it  ;D I wouldn't pay any attention to it though, was nothing in it.
ep1987

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm
Any mention of Divock in the presser?
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:41:19 pm
There isn't any. I said earlier allegedly he was one of the 3, people chose to run with it  ;D I wouldn't pay any attention to it though, was nothing in it.

Thought you said he missed training today
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 08:50:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
Thought you said he missed training today

Allegedly

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:24:47 pm
Allegedly Jota not in training
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:50:38 pm
Allegedly


Just have to wait then

Still think it may get called off if either side gets a few more cases
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 08:54:50 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
Just have to wait then

Still think it may get called off if either side gets a few more cases

Cant see anywhere that confirms whether he was or wasn't to be honest. Given he's been doing interviews, albeit probably from before today, I'd imagine he's available.

I'm not making plans to watch it as I don't think it'll be played.
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 08:57:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:54:50 pm
Cant see anywhere that confirms whether he was or wasn't to be honest. Given he's been doing interviews, albeit probably from before today, I'd imagine he's available.

I'm not making plans to watch it as I don't think it'll be played.

Think they will can it myself
Red_Rich

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm
Can't see how they'll cancel this if it's only 3 players out.

We'll probably play out a drab 0-0 while City steamroll a managerless Arsenal.

Oh how the world has changed since Arteta got Covid the first time round. Football was immediately stopped the minute that news hit us and the calls for null and Void started.  Now it's just a case of tough luck, just get the games done.  All integrity of this season is shot!
Circa1892

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #145 on: Today at 12:32:10 am
Its the big TV game of the void day between New Years and the New Years bank holiday - this gets played no matter what
UntouchableLuis

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #146 on: Today at 12:35:51 am
A point would be a good result now. Too much gone against us in the last few weeks. Annoying.

decosabute

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #147 on: Today at 12:46:30 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:32:10 am
Its the big TV game of the void day between New Years and the New Years bank holiday - this gets played no matter what

Unless we can conclusively show we have less than 14 players available, then they'll definitely make us play it. Some games are indeed more postpone-able than others.

One thing's for sure - it's all dependent on us, because for all Tuchel's crying, theyve got several big players back (Lukaku totally up to speed, Kante with minutes under his belt and Werner back in training) and are in a totally fine state to play this.
Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #148 on: Today at 02:43:28 am
TS Elliot was wrong; it's January that is the cruellest month
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, Sunday 2nd Jan 2022, Pre-Match thread
Reply #149 on: Today at 05:19:24 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:35:51 am
A point would be a good result now. Too much gone against us in the last few weeks. Annoying.

Unfortunately that's how i feel too. After the Spurs game where that fucking little prick Tierney killed our momentum, i lowered my expectations, considering all the factors against us, covid, injuries, AFCON, VAR. On the other hand, all these factors are favorizing City.
