Always a tough place to win even when they’re under strength. So long as we don’t push too hard, every chance we can get a win. The Lukaku flap shows a divided team and they’ve had some big injuries losing James, Chilwell and Thiago. They won’t be as expansive as a result so it’s a matter of breaking the door down. Wish our Thiago was fit as it would be the perfect game for him.



I’d stick with Sadio who likes scoring against them. Feel he needs an instinctive chance rather than one where he has time to think.



Can’t afford to drop points unfortunately due to daft games like Brentford and Brighton. City have a tough run of games and we need to make sure they know that if they slip up we’ll be right on them.