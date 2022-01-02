

Always a tough place to win even when theyre under strength. So long as we dont push too hard, every chance we can get a win. The Lukaku flap shows a divided team and theyve had some big injuries losing James, Chilwell and Thiago. They wont be as expansive as a result so its a matter of breaking the door down. Wish our Thiago was fit as it would be the perfect game for him.



Id stick with Sadio who likes scoring against them. Feel he needs an instinctive chance rather than one where he has time to think.



Cant afford to drop points unfortunately due to daft games like Brentford and Brighton. City have a tough run of games and we need to make sure they know that if they slip up well be right on them.