Best Simpsons Episode. Season Two
- Bart Gets an F (Long John Silver, dad)
2 (2%)
- Simpson and Delilah (Karl, you kissed me)
9 (9.2%)
- Treehouse of Horror (How to cook ... humans)
4 (4.1%)
- Two Cars in Every Garage, Three Eyes on Every Fish (Blinky)
8 (8.2%)
- Dancin' Homer (Capital City Goofball)
4 (4.1%)
- Dead Putting Society (The Father of the boy who DOESN'T WIN)
2 (2%)
- Bart vs Thanksgiving (Viva Skid Row)
- 0 (0%)
- Bart The Daredevil (Bones Heal, Chicks Dig Scars)
10 (10.2%)
- Itchy & Scratchy & Marge (I told you she was soft on full frontal nudity)
8 (8.2%)
- Bart Gets Hit By A Car (Lionel Hutz, Attorney at Law)
7 (7.1%)
- One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish (FUGU!)
9 (9.2%)
- The Way We Was (Ladies pinch, whores use rouge)
- 0 (0%)
- Homer vs Lisa and the 8th Commandment (So you've decided to steal cable)
9 (9.2%)
- Principle Charming (Kiss me Patty, I don't have cooties)
- 0 (0%)
- Oh Brother, where art thou? (His hygiene is ... above reproach)
8 (8.2%)
- Barts Dog Gets and F (Father McGrath, I thought you were dead. I WAS)
1 (1%)
- Old Money (Put it all on 41, I've got a feeling about that number)
- 0 (0%)
- Brush With Greatness (I hung it on me wall)
4 (4.1%)
- Lisa's Substitute (The Singing Dork)
6 (6.1%)
- The War of the Simpsons (General Sherman)
1 (1%)
- Three Men and a Comic Book ($40? You made me get off my stool for that?)
3 (3.1%)
- Blood Feud (Xtapalapaquetl)
3 (3.1%)
Total Members Voted: 27
Voting closes: January 3, 2022, 07:26:31 pm