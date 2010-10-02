Poll

Best Simpsons Episode. Season Two

Bart Gets an F (Long John Silver, dad)
2 (2%)
Simpson and Delilah (Karl, you kissed me)
9 (9.2%)
Treehouse of Horror (How to cook ... humans)
4 (4.1%)
Two Cars in Every Garage, Three Eyes on Every Fish (Blinky)
8 (8.2%)
Dancin' Homer (Capital City Goofball)
4 (4.1%)
Dead Putting Society (The Father of the boy who DOESN'T WIN)
2 (2%)
Bart vs Thanksgiving (Viva Skid Row)
0 (0%)
Bart The Daredevil (Bones Heal, Chicks Dig Scars)
10 (10.2%)
Itchy & Scratchy & Marge (I told you she was soft on full frontal nudity)
8 (8.2%)
Bart Gets Hit By A Car (Lionel Hutz, Attorney at Law)
7 (7.1%)
One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish (FUGU!)
9 (9.2%)
The Way We Was (Ladies pinch, whores use rouge)
0 (0%)
Homer vs Lisa and the 8th Commandment (So you've decided to steal cable)
9 (9.2%)
Principle Charming (Kiss me Patty, I don't have cooties)
0 (0%)
Oh Brother, where art thou? (His hygiene is ... above reproach)
8 (8.2%)
Barts Dog Gets and F (Father McGrath, I thought you were dead. I WAS)
1 (1%)
Old Money (Put it all on 41, I've got a feeling about that number)
0 (0%)
Brush With Greatness (I hung it on me wall)
4 (4.1%)
Lisa's Substitute (The Singing Dork)
6 (6.1%)
The War of the Simpsons (General Sherman)
1 (1%)
Three Men and a Comic Book ($40? You made me get off my stool for that?)
3 (3.1%)
Blood Feud (Xtapalapaquetl)
3 (3.1%)

Total Members Voted: 27

Voting closes: January 3, 2022, 07:26:31 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll  (Read 290 times)

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,811
  • Fuck VAR
Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« on: December 29, 2021, 07:26:31 pm »
So season 1 had a neck and neck tie between Crepes of Wrath, and Krusty Gets Busted. Close third was the one that started it all, Simpsons Roasting, and we had absolutely noone who would put The Babysitter Bandit in their top three (I think we can all agree the best babysitter of Bart, Lisa and Margaret is Miguel Sanchez.

So now we move onto Season Two! More episodes this time so you get FIVE votes each, but you do not have to use them all if you want to be tactical.

As before, top two go into the superdraw at some point in January or February when we get done with the voting.

And remember to post and PM me your post season 10 choices for wild cards, we have two so far.

Enjoy!
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,128
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #1 on: December 29, 2021, 08:02:34 pm »
Blood Feud has one of my all time favourite Simpsons jokes in it so had to vote for that.

Simpson and Delilah and Lisa's Substitute are all time classic episodes as is the one with an actor portraying Charles Darwin. And Homer's long lost brother has another one of my favourite jokes (the personal hygiene one) so went for that.

Wanted to vote for a bunch of others well but wasn't to be.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,241
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #2 on: December 29, 2021, 09:48:23 pm »
So many great episodes. Amazing how quickly it hit its stride.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #3 on: December 29, 2021, 11:18:18 pm »
Thats a tough choice, theres at least 8 there that I can watch again and again.

Two cars in every garage, three eyes on every fish and Bart the Daredevil are probably two of my favourite episodes across all the series.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,480
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #4 on: December 29, 2021, 11:47:54 pm »
Simpson and Delilah is stunning. Absolutely stunning.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #5 on: December 30, 2021, 12:24:58 am »
So many bangers!

Simpson and Delilah, Burns running for governor, the Fugu episode, Bart hit by a car, the cable episode, Herb. Absolute all timers.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #6 on: December 30, 2021, 12:31:42 am »
Almost impossible to pick.

But I watched Homer vs Lisa & The 8th Commandment a few days back and loved every minute of it. So thats my choice for the moment.

But really spoilt for choice. In all honesty, they could have cancelled the show after this season and the show would already have been a stone cold classic.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,811
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #7 on: December 30, 2021, 01:39:21 pm »
I've been suprised with both S1 and S2 thus far. I thought with S1 that the bowling ep would run away with it and I thought with S2 that Simpson and Delilah would run away with it due to Karl.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:02:14 am »
Much trickier than Season 1, the breadth of quality is already so good.

Impossible not to vote for Bart Gets Hit By A Car. The marvelous Lionel Hutz. Lisa's Substitute is full of heart and probably the best Lisa episode. One of those episodes that shows how much emotional depth the Simpsons can have.

Brush With Greatness gets a vote, I love Ringo's cameo ;D Others getting the nod are Blood Feud and Simpson and Delilah. Four of my episodes heavily lean on Mr Burns!
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,811
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:49:54 am »
I watched Blood Feud again last night and can't believe I didn't include the iconic scene as the quote of the episode.

Hello my name is Mr Burns I believe you have a letter for me...
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,921
  • Vamos
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Ok Mr Burns, whats your first name?
Logged

Online west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 2 Poll
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:04:43 pm »
I dont know

:D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 