I'll accept that this is a real apology.



I do find it a bit odd though and something that I wouldn't do. I could not see myself going to another forum to post an apology as I suspect it would be met with a range of responses and most of them being personal. Fortunately RAWK is too well moderated for that to occur (that's a really good thing btw).



However that's my personal opinion so thanks Fox in Peace for taking the time to post and you are very welcome to hang around.



I then have a question to you.............have you been vocal in calling out anyone on a LCFC forum for singing the songs as that will have much more effect? Yes it can be a bit prickly when you are the lone voice and get shouted down but if you feel strongly then take on the people who sing the songs directly.



Here, In RAWK, a lot of people have rightly objected to songs about Munich, Rent Boys etc. and you will see that there are few if any mentions of anyone defending singing offensive songs here. You'll see great threads about racism, LGBTQ etc here which highlight issues that need to be discussed.



Yes there are people who will probably want to sing vile songs, especially about Manchester United, but they certainly do not have the support of the vast majority of the match going fans. That wouldn't have been the case 20 years ago but slowly that boat has been sunk.



So if you haven't already done so, start by addressing the issue on your own forums and see what happens. I'm sure you'll get a mixed response but every voice that supports you will help to persuade the ones that just go along with the majority. The hard core ones will probably never change but their voices will soon be lost and they will give up.



Lastly, if your fans are singing about us then it shows that they have practically zero intelligence to make up songs that praise their own team and players...........if I was good enough to play for either team I know that I would be lifted by my own fans singing about me and would be turned off when derogatory songs are sung.



I apologise if any of this sounds unwelcoming as it's not meant to be.