« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: A heartfelt apology  (Read 4075 times)

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
Its because most of your fans are from Leicestershire and travel in from their 5 bed detached houses in Lutterworth. Doubt they give two fucks about Leicester.

Don't know where you get that from. I studied in Leicester and spent a few years working  there. Their supporters come from all over the city and county and the people are generally fine. The problem is that herd mentality can make people do and say things that they wouldn't do outside a football ground. Having said that the ferocity and repetitive nature of the chanting was something I haven't heard before.
Fair play to the lad who apologised, it's nice to know that it hit a nerve with some.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,068
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm »
The herd mentality counts for nothing.  You only join in with chanting if you are comfortable with the chant.  Those chants started with one voice that grew exponentially with each person joining in knowing exactly what they were chanting. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,284
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Fox in peace on Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm
I dont suppose Im at all welcome on here, and I cant say Id blame you for that, but I felt the need to offer an apology to you all.
 
Banter between opposition fans is an integral part of the football experience, but what you were subjected to last night (and last week?) is a disgrace. I am embarrassed and ashamed that these morons have dragged my clubs name through the mud like this. All clubs have their idiots  unfortunately we seem to have more than our fair share currently.

Leicester isnt a Tory city but sadly Brexit seems to have muddied the waters regarding working class political affiliations  the turkeys dont just vote for Xmas, they pluck and baste themselves ready for the oven too.

When our chairman died so tragically, we had fans from all over the world visiting our forum offering condolences, but none more so than the two halves of Liverpool.

That wont be forgotten by me, even if it has been by others.

YNWA

Most people are welcome here

Not need to apologise - we have scum that support us like every club

Sadly you seem to be shithouses - I worked and had to travel to Leicester on a few occasions and was attacked twice

OK. I pasted a couple of dickheads. But getting jumped for no reason is shit. I have a bad opinion of your town.

But fair play
Logged
I like cats

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,205
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:41:08 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
The herd mentality counts for nothing.  You only join in with chanting if you are comfortable with the chant.  Those chants started with one voice that grew exponentially with each person joining in knowing exactly what they were chanting.

Anonymity.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
The herd mentality counts for nothing.  You only join in with chanting if you are comfortable with the chant.  Those chants started with one voice that grew exponentially with each person joining in knowing exactly what they were chanting.

Isn't that the definition of 'herd mentality'? The 'rent boys' chant is an example of something you wouldn't expound in public as you might not agree with it but join in at the game, I think it's called 'contagion. Either way I stood on the Kop when vile racist abuse was shouted at opposing players, I doubt all were racist but it was condoned and accepted. Times change and I trust that the obnoxious chants we are subjected to will eventually fade and be seen as completely unacceptable.
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,284
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
Isn't that the definition of 'herd mentality'? The 'rent boys' chant is an example of something you wouldn't expound in public as you might not agree with it but join in at the game, I think it's called 'contagion. Either way I stood on the Kop when vile racist abuse was shouted at opposing players, I doubt all were racist but it was condoned and accepted. Times change and I trust that the obnoxious chants we are subjected to will eventually fade and be seen as completely unacceptable.

What racist abuse was chanted in the Kop?
Logged
I like cats

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,220
  • Red since '64
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:40:16 am »
Thanks for the O.P, a really thoughtful gesture and very much appreciated.

Have you thought how you and like minded Foxes fans might get through to what, from all the evidence, appears to be a significant minority? Can the club do something via stewarding?

Having said that, a culture of whats acceptable within a stadium is in my experience down to self policing, and not being afraid to alert fellow fans and stewards to unacceptable behaviour/chanting/singing.

FWIW, humourous banter is historically one of the best antidotes. In around 2001, I was sat with my daughter in the paddock, a stones throw from the Coventry supporters in the Anny Rd. My daughter lived in Rugby at the time, and we met some workmates of hers in the Arkles before and after the game, so we stayed behind as the ground emptied. A small section of Coventry fans started singing the sign on version of you know what, and after a few minutes, a group of locals sang back to them. The song, to the tune of the Scaffolds Thank you very much (for the Anfield Iron), went thank you very much for paying our Giro, thank you very much, thank you very very very much... Much laughter ensued, followed by applause.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:53:11 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
What racist abuse was chanted in the Kop?

I dont know about chanting but Ive heard racist abuse when I have been sat in the Kop on two occasions. One occasion aimed at Marlon Harewood and another aimed at Febian Brandy.
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • 27 years...
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:18:21 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:41:08 pm
Anonymity.
That and conformity.

People often fall in with the cultural norm within a crowd, and do/say things they might not do or say individually. In a football crowd many will fall in with what the vocal hardcore are chanting. Thought and morality often being left at the turnstile. De-individuation kicking in once part of a crowd and becoming anonymous within it.

https://www.simplypsychology.org/what-is-deindividuation.html
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,151
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:43:48 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:39:10 pm
The one thing I would say is that it makes no sense to me to respond to what happened with the same vitirol and ignorance. I hope that's not what happens although of course I understand the anger. The blind and hateful tribalism is easily the worst part of football.

People on here don't really think anything of calling other northern towns and places shitholes and stereotyping their fans and residents as knuckle dragging racist halfwits despite them being victims of a similar Tory influenced decline that we were. People love to use the Brexit angle as an excuse to shit on these places despite some of Liverpool's poorest areas voting for Brexit.

I can't in good conscience take too much of a highground from a political point of view when I see that all the time. From a tribal point of view I can say fuck Leicester what a shithole but I don't really see where that gets us.

It would definitely be nicer if you guys sang more about your team than ours though... It's the best way to create a real atmosphere that you can produce when needed.
I agree with this. The post-match Leicester threads were full of people spouting all kinds of shite about Leicester the place. Thoughtless judgmental stuff which makes them no better really than the twats who spout thoughtless judgmental stuff about Liverpool, the city. Even a few posters I would expect better from were turning it on.

I doubt half these people have ever been to Leicester. I have, a few times and I've already posted about how I've found it a vibrant, cosmopolitan, multicultural city with a decent vibe about it.

The behaviour of Leicester fans was pretty vile but that does no automatically map onto the city and it's residents.

But yes, it just seems weird that so many fanbases seem uninterested in singing about their own club.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,284
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:17:29 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:53:11 am
I dont know about chanting but Ive heard racist abuse when I have been sat in the Kop on two occasions. One occasion aimed at Marlon Harewood and another aimed at Febian Brandy.

So no chanting then?

If you spot a racist dickhead, report them to a steward and they'll be gone.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:19:32 am »
I don't think you personally owe any apology but I admire you for signing up here and hope you stick around  ;D
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,284
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:29:54 am »
For geographical accuracy, one of the inbred blerts that jumped me was in Blaby, not Leicester.
Logged
I like cats

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,152
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:33:34 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 10:29:54 am
For geographical accuracy, one of the inbred blerts that jumped me was in Blaby, not Leicester.

Nobody puts Blaby in the corner of the East Midlands.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:40:44 am »
Leicester(shire) is very much a Tory county, returning 7/10 Tory MPs and has become increasingly right wing. If youve ever been to the city youll probably find that bizarre as its not all rugger loving farmers by any means. Theres a definite intersection though between the kind of hatred those people show for others they deem inferior to themselves, right wing populism, racism & all the garbage that spews from the Brexit liars. And its not confined to Leicester. I have no sympathy for those self harming dolts & I hope we pump their teams at every opportunity. How would decent fans like retaliatory chants of You Tory Scum every time we played them?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,006
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:54:36 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 04:43:48 am

I doubt half these people have ever been to Leicester. I have, a few times and I've already posted about how I've found it a vibrant, cosmopolitan, multicultural city with a decent vibe about it.



Gerron Simon Reeve and his Lonely Planet bumbag  ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,895
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:54:45 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:24:51 pm
Nice one, and welcome.
As somebody said, it would be nice if it came form your club.

For me, the club has demonstrated its lack of class in the past with pulling stunts such as manufacturing the 0-9 Southamption tee-shirts. It's unlikely they'd go against their own fans on something like this. Just look at the likes of Everton, every year their fans get away with throwing bottles onto the pitch during derby games, which is far more worrying than a few chants, yet the club never condemn their own fans.

To be honest I'm completely immune to these chants anyway as I've heard it all before from virtually every other club when we face them, nothing special about Leceister, in fact over the years I think the chanting has improved marginally.

As Liverpool fans sometimes we forget about how deep and rich our footballing history is and this is reflected in the amount of songs we have about our teams and all of the successes we've had over many years. It's a song book to die for, hardly any other club has such material to work with and that's why they have nothing to sing about apart from a limp attempt to goad the opposition. Sometimes I watch the LFC TV channel and there just seems to be endless highlights of our cup wins in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s etc. in comparison it makes me wonder how other clubs fill the air time on their fan channels.

It is an absolute privilege and an honour to support this fantastic football club and that is more important to me than a few chants, I just think of a 'noise' which I rise above - and that's coming from a Hillsborough survivor.     
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:06:26 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 10:17:29 am
So no chanting then?

If you spot a racist dickhead, report them to a steward and they'll be gone.

No chanting, but given that Ive hardly ever been to the match and know of two incidents of quite clear racism, its fair to say that we have some nasty dickheads supporting us too. I would call out that sort of thing now if I went to the match but I was not even a teenager during those first two incidents - would have been terrified to intervene at that age.
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,928
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:40:44 am
Leicester(shire) is very much a Tory county, returning 7/10 Tory MPs and has become increasingly right wing. If youve ever been to the city youll probably find that bizarre as its not all rugger loving farmers by any means. Theres a definite intersection though between the kind of hatred those people show for others they deem inferior to themselves, right wing populism, racism & all the garbage that spews from the Brexit liars. And its not confined to Leicester. I have no sympathy for those self harming dolts & I hope we pump their teams at every opportunity. How would decent fans like retaliatory chants of You Tory Scum every time we played them?

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:45:22 am
The outskirts of Leicester and the county of Leicestershire is pretty much like Essex. A lot of people outside of Leicester resent the fact that there are so many ethnic minorities in the city of Leicester.

Its not as extreme or as bad as Essex, which is the racist scum capitol of the UK as people tend to have less hatred of the Hindu community, but its still pretty vile.

If using stupid, completely ridiculous and untrue generalisations about a City and a county in response to stupid, completely boneheaded chants and generalisations about a City makes you feel better, then fair play. But you should both know (and a few others) that what youre writing is pretty spectacular horseshit

Its not a Tory problem, or a racism problem (wherever that came from, as I suspect youve probably stepped foot in the outskirts of Leicester as many times as youve posted positively!). Its a society problem, where more and more getting a reaction (particularly from opposition supporters) is all people seem to want.

Theres a bigger picture about why its still not spoken about in the media, why celebrities steer away from it, why the big media companies ignore it. But you help no one by inventing this idea that whoever chants that utter shit must just be Tories because theyre often not.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,895
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:19:47 am »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,320
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:50:10 am »
I'll accept that this is a real apology.

I do find it a bit odd though and something that I wouldn't do. I could not see myself going to another forum to post an apology as I suspect it would be met with a range of responses and most of them being personal. Fortunately RAWK is too well moderated for that to occur (that's a really good thing btw).

However that's my personal opinion so thanks Fox in Peace for taking the time to post and you are very welcome to hang around.

I then have a question to you.............have you been vocal in calling out anyone on a LCFC forum for singing the songs as that will have much more effect? Yes it can be a bit prickly when you are the lone voice and get shouted down but if you feel strongly then take on the people who sing the songs directly.

Here, In RAWK, a lot of people have rightly objected to songs about Munich, Rent Boys etc. and you will see that there are few if any mentions of anyone defending singing offensive songs here. You'll see great threads about racism, LGBTQ etc here which highlight issues that need to be discussed.

Yes there are people who will probably want to sing vile songs, especially about Manchester United, but they certainly do not have the support of the vast majority of the match going fans. That wouldn't have been the case 20 years ago but slowly that boat has been sunk.

So if you haven't already done so, start by addressing the issue on your own forums and see what happens. I'm sure you'll get a mixed response but every voice that supports you will help to persuade the ones that just go along with the majority. The hard core ones will probably never change but their voices will soon be lost and they will give up.

Lastly, if your fans are singing about us then it shows that they have practically zero intelligence to make up songs that praise their own team and players...........if I was good enough to play for either team I know that I would be lifted by my own fans singing about me and would be turned off when derogatory songs are sung.

I apologise if any of this sounds unwelcoming as it's not meant to be.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:39 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,284
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:57:15 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 11:07:14 am
If using stupid, completely ridiculous and untrue generalisations about a City and a county in response to stupid, completely boneheaded chants and generalisations about a City makes you feel better, then fair play. But you should both know (and a few others) that what youre writing is pretty spectacular horseshit

Its not a Tory problem, or a racism problem (wherever that came from, as I suspect youve probably stepped foot in the outskirts of Leicester as many times as youve posted positively!). Its a society problem, where more and more getting a reaction (particularly from opposition supporters) is all people seem to want.

Theres a bigger picture about why its still not spoken about in the media, why celebrities steer away from it, why the big media companies ignore it. But you help no one by inventing this idea that whoever chants that utter shit must just be Tories because theyre often not.

Not sure I've ever thought that.

I think the idea is that if you chant that sort of shite then you might as well be a Tory
Logged
I like cats

Online JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,664
  • sunny meadows
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:31:21 pm »
Not to condone violence but it amuses me that Andy gets 'jumped' everywhere he goes :)

This welcome apology from our new friend is straying a bit though isn't it?
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • 27 years...
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 11:57:15 am
Not sure I've ever thought that.

I think the idea is that if you chant that sort of shite then you might as well be a Tory
The irony in all this for me is I'm pretty sure that many, if not most, of those who sing poverty porn songs whilst coming from places such as Leicester, Newcastle etc are not supporters of the Tories at all.

But this is the point. This is where my mind boggles. They might not be Tory sympathisers or voters at all, but they sing from the right-wing, Tory songbook, and that is exactly why they need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

One comment regularly coming out of the Leicester support in the past few weeks in response to the Tory accusations is that Leicester is a Labour city. That may we'll be so, but the bulk of Leicester support that we've encountered recently are still singing Tory songs from the Tory songbook. They are still pushing Tory stereotyping, demonisation of the poor and the ridicule of people worse off than themselves. Basically, they are doing the Tories dirty work for them whilst declaring themselves a Labour city. Well, you can't have it both ways. If you are Labour people from a Labour city, call out the morons in your number who are acting like Bullingdon Club scumbags. If you're not Tories, stop acting like Tories and singing from the Tory songbook.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:34 pm by Son of Ebenezer »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 11:07:14 am
If using stupid, completely ridiculous and untrue generalisations about a City and a county in response to stupid, completely boneheaded chants and generalisations about a City makes you feel better, then fair play. But you should both know (and a few others) that what youre writing is pretty spectacular horseshit

Its not a Tory problem, or a racism problem (wherever that came from, as I suspect youve probably stepped foot in the outskirts of Leicester as many times as youve posted positively!). Its a society problem, where more and more getting a reaction (particularly from opposition supporters) is all people seem to want.

Theres a bigger picture about why its still not spoken about in the media, why celebrities steer away from it, why the big media companies ignore it. But you help no one by inventing this idea that whoever chants that utter shit must just be Tories because theyre often not.

Not sure you actually read everything I wrote, just cherry picked the bits you wanted to be aggrieved about. Oh well, another clown for the ignore list 👋
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,284
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 01:31:21 pm
Not to condone violence but it amuses me that Andy gets 'jumped' everywhere he goes :)

This welcome apology from our new friend is straying a bit though isn't it?

They don't like getting beaten at pool down there is all I'm saying.

I'll tell you the story next time you're down the KC. It was actually quite funny.
Logged
I like cats

Online debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 01:32:23 pm
The irony in all this for me is I'm pretty sure that many, if not most, of those who sing poverty porn songs whilst coming from places such as Leicester, Newcastle etc are not supporters of the Tories at all.

But this is the point. This is where my mind boggles. They might not be Tory sympathisers or voters at all, but they sing from the right-wing, Tory songbook, and that is exactly why they need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

One comment regularly coming out of the Leicester support in the past few weeks in response to the Tory accusations is that Leicester is a Labour city. That may we'll be so, but the bulk of Leicester support that we've encountered recently are still singing Tory songs from the Tory songbook. They are still pushing Tory stereotyping, demonisation of the poor and the ridicule of people worse off than themselves. Basically, they are doing the Tories dirty work for them whilst declaring themselves a Labour city. Well, you can't have it both ways. If you are Labour people from a Labour city, call out the morons in your number who are acting like Bullingdon Club scumbags. If you're not Tories, stop acting like Tories and singing from the Tory songbook.

I don't disagree with any of this mate but I'm not sure the vast majority even realise what they're singing is a politically motivated slur.

I genuinely don't think they've processed the words or why it's sung other than they've heard others sing it and think it's funny somehow.

Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • 27 years...
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:13:38 pm »
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 02:08:19 pm
I don't disagree with any of this mate but I'm not sure the vast majority even realise what they're singing is a politically motivated slur.

I genuinely don't think they've processed the words or why it's sung other than they've heard others sing it and think it's funny somehow.
In a way, that's my point though.

It's all based in pig ignorance.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 