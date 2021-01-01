« previous next »
Offline number 168

  Re: A heartfelt apology
  Re: A heartfelt apology
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
Its because most of your fans are from Leicestershire and travel in from their 5 bed detached houses in Lutterworth. Doubt they give two fucks about Leicester.

Don't know where you get that from. I studied in Leicester and spent a few years working  there. Their supporters come from all over the city and county and the people are generally fine. The problem is that herd mentality can make people do and say things that they wouldn't do outside a football ground. Having said that the ferocity and repetitive nature of the chanting was something I haven't heard before.
Fair play to the lad who apologised, it's nice to know that it hit a nerve with some.
Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm »
The herd mentality counts for nothing.  You only join in with chanting if you are comfortable with the chant.  Those chants started with one voice that grew exponentially with each person joining in knowing exactly what they were chanting. 
Re: A heartfelt apology

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  Re: A heartfelt apology
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Fox in peace on Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm
I dont suppose Im at all welcome on here, and I cant say Id blame you for that, but I felt the need to offer an apology to you all.
 
Banter between opposition fans is an integral part of the football experience, but what you were subjected to last night (and last week?) is a disgrace. I am embarrassed and ashamed that these morons have dragged my clubs name through the mud like this. All clubs have their idiots  unfortunately we seem to have more than our fair share currently.

Leicester isnt a Tory city but sadly Brexit seems to have muddied the waters regarding working class political affiliations  the turkeys dont just vote for Xmas, they pluck and baste themselves ready for the oven too.

When our chairman died so tragically, we had fans from all over the world visiting our forum offering condolences, but none more so than the two halves of Liverpool.

That wont be forgotten by me, even if it has been by others.

YNWA

Most people are welcome here

Not need to apologise - we have scum that support us like every club

Sadly you seem to be shithouses - I worked and had to travel to Leicester on a few occasions and was attacked twice

OK. I pasted a couple of dickheads. But getting jumped for no reason is shit. I have a bad opinion of your town.

But fair play
I like cats

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:41:08 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
The herd mentality counts for nothing.  You only join in with chanting if you are comfortable with the chant.  Those chants started with one voice that grew exponentially with each person joining in knowing exactly what they were chanting.

Anonymity.
Re: A heartfelt apology

Popcorn's Art

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  Re: A heartfelt apology
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
The herd mentality counts for nothing.  You only join in with chanting if you are comfortable with the chant.  Those chants started with one voice that grew exponentially with each person joining in knowing exactly what they were chanting.

Isn't that the definition of 'herd mentality'? The 'rent boys' chant is an example of something you wouldn't expound in public as you might not agree with it but join in at the game, I think it's called 'contagion. Either way I stood on the Kop when vile racist abuse was shouted at opposing players, I doubt all were racist but it was condoned and accepted. Times change and I trust that the obnoxious chants we are subjected to will eventually fade and be seen as completely unacceptable.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
Isn't that the definition of 'herd mentality'? The 'rent boys' chant is an example of something you wouldn't expound in public as you might not agree with it but join in at the game, I think it's called 'contagion. Either way I stood on the Kop when vile racist abuse was shouted at opposing players, I doubt all were racist but it was condoned and accepted. Times change and I trust that the obnoxious chants we are subjected to will eventually fade and be seen as completely unacceptable.

What racist abuse was chanted in the Kop?
I like cats

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • Red since '64
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:40:16 am »
Thanks for the O.P, a really thoughtful gesture and very much appreciated.

Have you thought how you and like minded Foxes fans might get through to what, from all the evidence, appears to be a significant minority? Can the club do something via stewarding?

Having said that, a culture of whats acceptable within a stadium is in my experience down to self policing, and not being afraid to alert fellow fans and stewards to unacceptable behaviour/chanting/singing.

FWIW, humourous banter is historically one of the best antidotes. In around 2001, I was sat with my daughter in the paddock, a stones throw from the Coventry supporters in the Anny Rd. My daughter lived in Rugby at the time, and we met some workmates of hers in the Arkles before and after the game, so we stayed behind as the ground emptied. A small section of Coventry fans started singing the sign on version of you know what, and after a few minutes, a group of locals sang back to them. The song, to the tune of the Scaffolds Thank you very much (for the Anfield Iron), went thank you very much for paying our Giro, thank you very much, thank you very very very much... Much laughter ensued, followed by applause.
Re: A heartfelt apology

Offline ljycb

Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:53:11 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
What racist abuse was chanted in the Kop?

I dont know about chanting but Ive heard racist abuse when I have been sat in the Kop on two occasions. One occasion aimed at Marlon Harewood and another aimed at Febian Brandy.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • 27 years...
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:18:21 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:41:08 pm
Anonymity.
That and conformity.

People often fall in with the cultural norm within a crowd, and do/say things they might not do or say individually. In a football crowd many will fall in with what the vocal hardcore are chanting. Thought and morality often being left at the turnstile. De-individuation kicking in once part of a crowd and becoming anonymous within it.

https://www.simplypsychology.org/what-is-deindividuation.html
Re: A heartfelt apology

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Re: A heartfelt apology
Re: A heartfelt apology
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:43:48 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:39:10 pm
The one thing I would say is that it makes no sense to me to respond to what happened with the same vitirol and ignorance. I hope that's not what happens although of course I understand the anger. The blind and hateful tribalism is easily the worst part of football.

People on here don't really think anything of calling other northern towns and places shitholes and stereotyping their fans and residents as knuckle dragging racist halfwits despite them being victims of a similar Tory influenced decline that we were. People love to use the Brexit angle as an excuse to shit on these places despite some of Liverpool's poorest areas voting for Brexit.

I can't in good conscience take too much of a highground from a political point of view when I see that all the time. From a tribal point of view I can say fuck Leicester what a shithole but I don't really see where that gets us.

It would definitely be nicer if you guys sang more about your team than ours though... It's the best way to create a real atmosphere that you can produce when needed.
I agree with this. The post-match Leicester threads were full of people spouting all kinds of shite about Leicester the place. Thoughtless judgmental stuff which makes them no better really than the twats who spout thoughtless judgmental stuff about Liverpool, the city. Even a few posters I would expect better from were turning it on.

I doubt half these people have ever been to Leicester. I have, a few times and I've already posted about how I've found it a vibrant, cosmopolitan, multicultural city with a decent vibe about it.

The behaviour of Leicester fans was pretty vile but that does no automatically map onto the city and it's residents.

But yes, it just seems weird that so many fanbases seem uninterested in singing about their own club.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
