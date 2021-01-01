Thanks for the O.P, a really thoughtful gesture and very much appreciated.



Have you thought how you and like minded Foxes fans might get through to what, from all the evidence, appears to be a significant minority? Can the club do something via stewarding?



Having said that, a culture of whats acceptable within a stadium is in my experience down to self policing, and not being afraid to alert fellow fans and stewards to unacceptable behaviour/chanting/singing.



FWIW, humourous banter is historically one of the best antidotes. In around 2001, I was sat with my daughter in the paddock, a stones throw from the Coventry supporters in the Anny Rd. My daughter lived in Rugby at the time, and we met some workmates of hers in the Arkles before and after the game, so we stayed behind as the ground emptied. A small section of Coventry fans started singing the sign on version of you know what, and after a few minutes, a group of locals sang back to them. The song, to the tune of the Scaffolds Thank you very much (for the Anfield Iron), went thank you very much for paying our Giro, thank you very much, thank you very very very much... Much laughter ensued, followed by applause.