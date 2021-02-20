I dont suppose Im at all welcome on here, and I cant say Id blame you for that, but I felt the need to offer an apology to you all.



Banter between opposition fans is an integral part of the football experience, but what you were subjected to last night (and last week?) is a disgrace. I am embarrassed and ashamed that these morons have dragged my clubs name through the mud like this. All clubs have their idiots  unfortunately we seem to have more than our fair share currently.



Leicester isnt a Tory city but sadly Brexit seems to have muddied the waters regarding working class political affiliations  the turkeys dont just vote for Xmas, they pluck and baste themselves ready for the oven too.



When our chairman died so tragically, we had fans from all over the world visiting our forum offering condolences, but none more so than the two halves of Liverpool.



That wont be forgotten by me, even if it has been by others.



YNWA