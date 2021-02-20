« previous next »
Author Topic: A heartfelt apology  (Read 1175 times)

A heartfelt apology
I dont suppose Im at all welcome on here, and I cant say Id blame you for that, but I felt the need to offer an apology to you all.
 
Banter between opposition fans is an integral part of the football experience, but what you were subjected to last night (and last week?) is a disgrace. I am embarrassed and ashamed that these morons have dragged my clubs name through the mud like this. All clubs have their idiots  unfortunately we seem to have more than our fair share currently.

Leicester isnt a Tory city but sadly Brexit seems to have muddied the waters regarding working class political affiliations  the turkeys dont just vote for Xmas, they pluck and baste themselves ready for the oven too.

When our chairman died so tragically, we had fans from all over the world visiting our forum offering condolences, but none more so than the two halves of Liverpool.

That wont be forgotten by me, even if it has been by others.

YNWA
Re: A heartfelt apology
Cheers mate, Im obviously not a spokesman for all of RAWK but decent fans of other teams are always welcome on here.
Re: A heartfelt apology
Nice one.YNWA
Re: A heartfelt apology
Fair play.
Re: A heartfelt apology
thanks Foxy.

Its not on you to apologise, but thanks anyway. Stick around you'll like it here
Re: A heartfelt apology
What he said.
Most football teams have their fair minority share of dickheads. Some more than others.
Re: A heartfelt apology
Much appreciated mate. Have a peaceful New Year.
Re: A heartfelt apology
Definitely appreciated.
YNWA
Re: A heartfelt apology
Welcome to Rawk & thanks for posting that.

Re: A heartfelt apology
Welcome to RAWK and you shouldnt feel the need to apologise for other morons who just happen to support the same club as you (every club has them) but its appreciated nonetheless

Were a decent bunch so stick around and hopefully have some good hearted debates in the future
Re: A heartfelt apology
Something to read & post on your own LCFC forums.

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/feed-the-scousers-chant-liverpool-leicester-city-fans-foodbanks-poverty-1373744

Also you need to know that the 'Always the Victim' chant is a Hillsborough slur and should be condemned too.
Well put by John Gibbons..
https://twitter.com/johngibbonsblog/status/1004457721909915650?s=20
Re: A heartfelt apology
Thanks for that.

But would be better if it came from your club. Last week was bad but last night was disgusting. We're not talking of a 'few idiots' here, it was the majority of the stadium, singing 'sign on', 'feed the scousers', 'murderers', 'always the victims' etc. Not to mention the constant chanting about Gerrard slipping (he's retired now lads ffs :butt) when your manager was the 2nd most impacted person in that 'slip' as it was detrimental in his quest for a PL win as a manager. It's utterly brainless.

But yet, the club stay silent. The media stay silent. The FA stay silent. The PL stay silent.

If someone can please explain where this hatred from Leicester has come from? I wouldn't expect anything better from the likes of UTD and Chelsea fans due to our fierce rivalry over the years, but Leicester?? I dont get it.  ???
Re: A heartfelt apology
Nice one, and welcome.
As somebody said, it would be nice if it came form your club.
Re: A heartfelt apology
It would, but he's took the time to register on here to apologise and has done his bit and I take that with good grace, whatever our differences it's the decent Leicester fans we have to talk with
Re: A heartfelt apology
Thanks for that.

But would be better if it came from your club. Last week was bad but last night was disgusting. We're not talking of a 'few idiots' here, it was the majority of the stadium, singing 'sign on', 'feed the scousers', 'murderers', 'always the victims' etc. Not to mention the constant chanting about Gerrard slipping (he's retired now lads ffs :butt) when your manager was the 2nd most impacted person in that 'slip' as it was detrimental in his quest for a PL win as a manager. It's utterly brainless.

But yet, the club stay silent. The media stay silent. The FA stay silent. The PL stay silent.

If someone can please explain where this hatred from Leicester has come from? I wouldn't expect anything better from the likes of UTD and Chelsea fans due to our fierce rivalry over the years, but Leicester?? I dont get it.  ???

Probably makes them feel relevant. Should bring back one of the old songs when some of the fans from smaller clubs start getting above their stations : "WHO THE FUCKING HELL ARE YOU ?"
Re: A heartfelt apology
I agree. Apologies to Fox in Peace if it came across any other way.
Its got me thinking tho. Remember all the furore when a couple of our fans sang something not very nice about a chelsea player? Yet almost every game we have the kind of chants sung last night and fuck all is said? The PL should be doing something about it. Fines and then stadium bans if it continues, its disgraceful.

Thanks again for the post Fox in Peace . It really is appreciated.
Re: A heartfelt apology
If a section of the crowd makes money chants and throws bananas onto the pitch, would it be acceptable to stop playing until the perpetrators are arrested and removed? I think so.

It should be the same with these chants.

The EPL and FA will do nothing about it. They have other "business" to attend to.

LFC should not seek to "engage" anyone on this, anymore than you engage monkey-chanters. That would only empower the morons.

The club should simply inform the EPL and Leicester City that on February 11 the match will stop if and when the Leicester fans resort to this stuff again, for the third time in two months. The match will resume after the slanderers are removed from the stadium, and arrested.

That will get the attention of LCFC and the football authorities quite quickly, I suspect.

Time to name and shame.

Too many people have suffered for too long to put up with this sh$t.

Re: A heartfelt apology
You are more than welcome. Decent people are always welcome here, no matter who they support

Thanks for taking the time to speak up for the decent fans of Leicester City. It's always the morons who give the rest a bad name. The way so many of your number have embarrassed and disgraced themselves in the past couple of weeks it's easy to forget that a fair number of proper, decent Leicester fans will have been cringing with embarrassment too.
Re: A heartfelt apology
To be honest, the op is pretty much like the Leicester fans Ive met

Its good to see people make an effort.
Re: A heartfelt apology
Ha, yeah, it was.......against Leicester and Newcastle recently !  ;D
Re: A heartfelt apology
Thanks for the unexpected welcome, guys, it's very gracious of you under the circumstances.

I wish I could offer a football related explanation for the vitriol but Everton were subjected to the same shit, so I have to conclude it's nothing more than an attachment to lazy stereotypes of Scousers in general, rather than a dislike of your club. Which is thoroughly fvcking depressing.  :(  History, it seems, teaches us nothing.

If it's of any small consolation to you, many members of our forum (Foxestalk) share my views on this.

Re: A heartfelt apology
Welcome FIP, and thanks, it really is appreciated.

I was at the cup game last week and was shocked by how loud and constant the chants were, but put it down to a large away section who maybe didn't get to many away games and were feeling particularly bullish. But then the home support last night was doubly shocking, especially after a lot of Leicester fans had criticised the cup game chanting. I honestly don't think I've heard those songs so loud and constant from any other team, including those you'd expect it from. It was just depressing.
Re: A heartfelt apology
Thanks for the post the fact that you took the time to post says a lot for you. Its good that others feel as you do, we need to get rid of this rubbish that happens too often sadly.
Re: A heartfelt apology
Nice

Fair play to you mate
Re: A heartfelt apology
For me, it's not about the chats "getting" to me. I'm sad because the biggest loser is football.

This kind of behaviour would not be considered acceptable in any other environment, but it's only very rarely any individuals are identified and action taken. I often think back to the Chelsea lawyer who got his ass fired for spouting drivel on a fan cam. Someone on here knew him and said he never came across as a bad fella on the job.

Like I said in another discussion though, stick them in a football ground and otherwise intelligent adults with families, good jobs and careers etc, turn into a gang of knuckle dragging morons. These are people who should know better, and as has been said, it's not a problem exclusive to Leicester.
Re: A heartfelt apology
Thanks for taking the time FiP, we appreciate it. Of course bizarrely you're not on your own, it's beyond weird when Newcastle fans are singing similar things. Is it a pernicious aspect of football tribalism or is it an ignorant aspect of wider societal matters?

Like many other good fans from other clubs you'll always be welcome on RAWK mate.

Thanks again.
Re: A heartfelt apology
You shouldnt be having to apologise for the actions of others, but fair play and thank you for coming on here and posting this. And congratulations on a great result and performance from your boys last night. There is a lot of focus on here about how bad we were, but I thought Leicester dealt with us brilliantly in the circumstances.
Re: A heartfelt apology
A mate had a full bottle of coke get lobbed at her from the home support hit her in the chest , painful for a girl. Also said quite a few skirmished outside after .
