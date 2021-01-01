Quote

Peplow, who joined the club as an apprentice in 1964, made three first-team appearances for the Reds.



The Scouser signed professional terms with Liverpool at the start of 1966 and was a prolific goalscorer for the reserves.



Having bagged 19 goals for the reserves in 1968-69, the forward earned opportunities with Bill Shankly's senior team in the following campaign.



He made his debut for the club at Anfield in a 2-0 win over West Ham United in November 1969  the first match televised in colour on the BBC's Match of the Day  and then started the next two matches.



A loan to Swindon Town in 1970-71 turned into a permanent move, before Peplow enjoyed spells at Nottingham Forest, Mansfield Town and Tranmere Rovers, where he made 272 appearances.



The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Steves family and friends at this time.



RIP Steve Peplow, 1949-2021

Wasn't sure where to put this.Mods, feel free to move to a more appropriate place.I knew, lived close to Steve and used to see him quite a bit at the Victoria (Vicky) Lodge pub in Tranmere where his Missus used to work.Lovely fella, R.I.P