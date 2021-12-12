« previous next »
Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool

Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« on: Today at 08:47:42 pm »
Such a frustrating half of football. We dominated most of it but the quality just hasn't been there. Our set pieces in particular need to improve considerably if we're going to keep playing for them. Less said about the penalty the better. 

Lots of work to do, there's really no excuse for not winning this one with the side they have out.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:48:09 pm »
We have been really poor.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:48:15 pm »
Incredible how we haven't scored.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:24 pm »
Sigh, we should be comfortably ahead here. It's looking like one of those days unfortunately.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:48:24 pm »
Woeful from us. Wouldn't think we had a week break and these tory bastards played 2 days ago.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:48:27 pm »
We got this. 0-2 second half.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:48:40 pm »
Whats troubling is we dont particularly look like scoring.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:48:42 pm »
Final balls off

Getting plenty of room in areas wed want but then not capitalising, but Im sure we will
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:48:49 pm »
That camera angle for penalties is absolutely wank. Also, are we really stopping games now because a player got a ball to the face? Fuckin hell.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:48:53 pm »
Very frustrating
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:48:54 pm »
Unlike the league Cup game this is pretty flat.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:48:54 pm »
Need to make these pay, there are shite.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:48:58 pm »
It is a pity that after a great game Naby is sitting on the bench again. Maybe that's just my impression as well, but I'm not convinced of the quality of Salah's penalties. I prefer not to comment on the current form of Mane.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:49:04 pm »
Mane been shocking in the attacking third. Been poor for too long now.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:49:12 pm »
Lack of quality in and around the box. Just not happening for us. Mos penalty summed it up - never seen him hit one so badly.

No more volleys, Henderson, I beg.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:49:13 pm »
Just have to be a bit more patient really and well get there. Mo just needs a arm around the shoulder during the half time break and say relax a bit.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm »
Left our shooting boots at home. Fucking hell weve at least 5 good opportunities but done fuck all with it
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:49:18 pm »
Annoying how we always need a million chances to score. Just fucking put it in the net.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:49:23 pm »
How on earth was there only 1 minute added on? Their player was injured for a couple and theres been constant little bits of time wasting from Leicester.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:49:23 pm »
We've done okay but a lot of times we've took too long round their box.

Disappointing penalty and two even worse follow ups but that's the way it's been the first half, just a bit short of our usual quality. Hopefully we find more rhythm second half
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:49:25 pm »
Will take a 0-1 win at this stage, we just look off.


Some changes needed at half time. Plenty of chance but end product is sloppy.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:49:27 pm »
Seems very flat and no spark
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:49:28 pm »
So so poor

Look like we played the Leeds match and we're shattered from it
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:49:31 pm »
Possibly one of the worst 45 minutes under Klopp. Dont think there has been one bit of decent play. The day Henderson volleys one in from 25 yards will be the day I win the lottery.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:49:32 pm »
Get Bobby on for Mane and Keita on for Ox.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:49:34 pm »
Weird half.

Looking like we are stuck in first gear and cant get out. Poor penalty from Mo, he hasnt hit that with nearly enough conviction that he usually does.

The only positive is that the Leicester team are even more poor than their home support, so if we sort our shit out in the second half and find a different gear we should cruise to victory
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:49:38 pm »
Weird half that.
Didn't fancy mo for the penalty, his record is good but doesn't hit the corner enough or strike a really clean ball from the spot, weird as that might sound
Not creating enough proper chances
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:49:38 pm »
Frustrating. Shite finishing. Leicester's gameplan seems to be foul a player and then go down to waste some time. Also that leap that Ihnenacho did on Matip at the end of the half needs to be a booking. Dangerous and reckless.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:49:43 pm »
fab and Virgil looking, understandably rusty.
Trents crosses not the best
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:49:44 pm »
Was a very poor penalty, if the keeper guesses the correct side they are always saving that.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:49:47 pm »
We will pick it up in the second half. Leicester have been sloppy with the ball and we will come out with renewed intensity.

Wish the ref would pick up on Schmeichels time wasting.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:49:48 pm »
Still a couple more gears to get through, see us making that step up in the next half. 3-0 to us :wave
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:49:52 pm »
Tsimikas, Trent and Matip have played well, the rest not so good.  Id hook Mane at half-time, hes been wretched.

Leicester, the city, and all its inhabitants are chuds.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:49:53 pm »
Still cannot see anything but a Liverpool win.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:49:59 pm »
A little rusty. The game got more frustrating the longer it went on.
I'm starting to really detest Leicester. Singing "always the victim, it's never your fault", and the idiotic commentator describing it as banter.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
Fuck their fans , bunch of horrible bastards
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
Disappointing given how much control we've had of the game, too many loose touches and bad decisions.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
We have dominated without being great.  Well win the second half
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:48:58 pm
It is a pity that after a great game Naby is sitting on the bench again. Maybe that's just my impression as well, but I'm not convinced of the quality of Salah's penalties. I prefer not to comment on the current form of Mane.

Sometimes he just blasts them with no real accuracy. Most of the time the sheer power beats the keeper. This was not one of those times.
Re: Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:50:09 pm »
Looking a bit rusty and lacking fluidity, had our chances but not taken them

Need to settle into making them work from side to side, pen them back and they will crack

Not a good pen by Mo
