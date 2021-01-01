« previous next »
PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58

Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
How can we be thinking what if of a side that won us a league and CL? Its not like it never happened? Or is there a certain number of titles that brings you happiness?

Its clear what I meant. Great winning a league and CL but this side was capable of doing that again. We will be thinking what if when we are likely sitting in 6th place mediocrity a few years from now.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
For me it's not really about what we think will happen. Of course if you put a gun to my head and say I have to wager my house all my money and possessions on ether us or City winning the title and I have to chose one or the other then, reluctantly, at this precise moment I probably would say City. They have the advantages and are in the driving seat.

But the thing is: no-one is putting a gun to anyone's head; there is no need to declare City as winners already; there's no need to declare anything at all, even if you privately think that it's over. I just don't really understand why so many feel they have to come out and make unnecessary declarations, when all it will do is increase negativity and reduce hope. I can only imagine some people want to be able to say I told you so, if they do win out, or feel they were on the right side of history from as early a point as this - even though it gains you nothing.

So no, it's not really about what we think so much as what the journey between now and the end of the season will be like. What will be the tenor of it? The flavour of it? You can give in now and claim that defeat is inevitable and have at best a neutral and more likely a joyless time of it. Or you can dream and hope and believe. Be positive and believe that Lady Fortune who has helped City on previous occasions, such as the 97-point season, may do her fickle thing and favour us this time, in ways we cannot yet foresee.

And if you're wrong and City do win out...well so what? It's never a bad thing to be hopeful and be proved wrong. I find that far preferable to being dismal and being proved correct. What kind of win is that?

So think of the season as a single 90 minute game, and we're all in the stands watching. We're at half time and City are leading, maybe 3-0. You could think "oh well that's that, they're too strong and don't concede many, so they'll win out now" or you could think "We're fucking Liverpool FC. Miracles happen to us. We can attest to that; we can give chapter and verse. We have banners about it"

But even if you think the former, that winning is now beyond us, the question still remains about how you behave, sitting there in the stands for the next 45 mins? Do you just glumy sit there and think 'It's too late, we won't win now' or do you keep faith and shout and sing and roar and, whatever your private thoughts, never let the opposition see that the thought of defeat has even crossed your mind?

That which is going to happen by the final whistle will happen and there's not too much we, as fans, can do about it. But the experience...between now and then, the way we live that half of football, or rather this coming half of the season...that is entirely in our hands.

And we're Liverpool and we have dreams and songs to sing.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
For me, this is a very underrated post.

We are Liverpool FOOTBALL Club. We are not a sports washing vehicle for murderous despots who are willing to throw multiple billions at a reputation cleansing project. We operate within the rules of the game, but are trying to compete with a regime that doesn't.

The playing field is nowhere near level. We are playing a legitimate game against someone who has bought all the cheat codes. Facts are, those with the cheat codes should come out on top almost every time.

Personally, I wouldn't want us to be like them. We are human, and as such we will be affected by injuries to crucial players. We will play below par once in a while and lose too. This is the nature of life and the nature of the game. The sports washers? Well they are playing a different game altogether. With unlimited unearned wealth they can play fantasy football manager and build a virtual club. One top player is injured, and they just slot in another off-the-shelf purchase to take his place. They don't have to worry about injuries. They don't have to worry about finances. They have no jeopardy to be concerned with. It's all just like a soulless computer game, but one real football clubs have to try to compete with.

Of course, the Premier League is to blame for this utter travesty. It's all about the money with them. They allowed this shambles to come into being, then they doubled down on it by allowing the Saudis in too.

For proper football clubs to compete with this grotesque entity it takes virtually superhuman efforts and near perfection. Our 19th title win never got the credit for the monumental achievement it was. When you consider what we were up against it was a staggering achievement. One that would always be very difficult to replicate though.

To me, we can only be ourselves and concentrate on ourselves. We can only strive to be the best Liverpool we can be, then see where that takes us. Even as it stands, we are the best non-sportswash team on the planet, with the best non-fantasy football manager in the game. I'd take that every single time over being a soulless abomination like Abu Dhabi FC.

We are what we are, and I'm more than happy with who and what we are too. Yes, we'll lose the odd game. No, we won't be perfect. It's probable we won't win the league, but we'll give it our all anyway. The odds are against us, but if one team, one club, one manager can beat the odds, you know who that is. I'll take that.

The soulless, robotic, cheat-code sports washers might Lance Armstrong their way to another meaningless title, but I thank my lucky stars Liverpool FC are nothing like them. We are what we are, and I'm glad of that.
What a superb post - full of perspective, optimism, and most importantly - support.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:02:26 pm
Its clear what I meant. Great winning a league and CL but this side was capable of doing that again. We will be thinking what if when we are likely sitting in 6th place mediocrity a few years from now.

All over the place you fill this site with unending bollocks.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
What a superb post - full of perspective, optimism, and most importantly - support.

You are right. To be where we are up against a team that is owned and financed by a fabulously rich state and another bankrolled by a Russian oligarch it is almost impossible to compete with them, but we do. Jurgen and the boys are absolutley fantastic and even when we are as crap as last night you know that they are trying their best against the odds and perfection isn't possible. I have supported Liverpool since the 60s and I am as happy now as when we were all conquering, because the soul of my club hasn't been sold to a corrupt country or owner. FSG are far from perfect but they are pretty decent compared to City, Chelsea and Newcastle.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Even if we don't win the title (and it's not over yet), I'd rather be entertained (and be really successful let's face it) by this side than have to put of with City's turgid football. It really is the only team in the PL that I switch off. I know they are strong but my god their football is turgid to watch, tap, tip, tap it around then cross it into the middle for Sterling/Silva/Gundogen/Jesus to tap in. Watching them beat someone 7-0 is not entertaining and it shows in goal of the month as well. We've won 13 since 2015, they have won 5 and 3 of those were Kevin De Bruyne specials from outside the box which he does not appear to do anymore.

I think Barca were a bit like this but with Messi, Xavi and Iniesta you could appreciate it a little.

Anyway, think positive we'll have a lot of fun watching Origi, Minamino, Tsmikas, Morton, Nico, Elliot and Jones the next few months whilst City rotate their anonymous squad players (are they all Spanish, I really do not know).
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
I've avoided this place after the defeat. It was hard to take... that one.
We pick up ourselves up and go again. We dunno how it's gunna go, but least we can concentrate on ourselves.

We'll put Chelsea to the sword! Lads will want to make up for this and Jurgen would've lit a fuse under their arses.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Chelsea away and Burnley away, are the upcoming two matches in the next 6 we might struggle in. Palace.... I think we can handle, but they're always a thorn in the side.
Anyway... these 3 matches will take a lot out of us, but if we are to be champions, we need to overcome. Let's hope the shock of this defeat at Leicester might just spur us on as the defeat to Spurs in 2018 did.
Everyone's thinking it's in the bag for City and perhaps it is, but all we can do is give it a good go. Sadly, it usually requires such a setback to kick in gear.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
We are what we are, and I'm more than happy with who and what we are too. Yes, we'll lose the odd game. No, we won't be perfect. It's probable we won't win the league, but we'll give it our all anyway. The odds are against us, but if one team, one club, one manager can beat the odds, you know who that is. I'll take that.

The soulless, robotic, cheat-code sports washers might Lance Armstrong their way to another meaningless title, but I thank my lucky stars Liverpool FC are nothing like them. We are what we are, and I'm glad of that.

Good post. It raises a question in my mind. Wonder if the average Shrewsbury supporter sees us like that? Or are we clumped together with the big teams and therefore guilty by association?

Your post puts our defeat under a more strategic analysis which is really useful and informative. Personally I think we needed to be pretty much equal on points with Man City, if not slightly ahead, at this stage in the season. We needed a buffer to take us through the games without our African players. 6 points is not impossible to claw back but it demands perfection and that starts with Chelsea away. Well know by mid January whether were really in with a chance - Man City have interesting games v Arsenal and Chelsea.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
I was gutted on Tuesday but having read the last couple of pages, there's have been some excellent posts about our club in relation to the teams we're competing against. This post has amused me as well :D
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
Good post. It raises a question in my mind. Wonder if the average Shrewsbury supporter sees us like that? Or are we clumped together with the big teams and therefore guilty by association?

Your post puts our defeat under a more strategic analysis which is really useful and informative. Personally I think we needed to be pretty much equal on points with Man City, if not slightly ahead, at this stage in the season. We needed a buffer to take us through the games without our African players. 6 points is not impossible to claw back but it demands perfection and that starts with Chelsea away. Well know by mid January whether were really in with a chance - Man City have interesting games v Arsenal and Chelsea.

Some of the recent stuff from the likes of Ken Early/Rory Smith/Miguel Delaney suggests a lot of the media lump us in with Chelsea and City because we've been successful. The line has been, "is this healthy for the game that these three teams are so far ahead of the rest", acting as though all three are part of the same thing, which is frankly ridiculous. It would never happen of course, but to be honest the media and fans of other clubs should be praising us as a example of how you actually can compete, and occasionally win, this unfair fight. Instead, it's just the usual whataboutery and trying to act as though we're part of the same thing as City ("what about when you signed Van Dijk and Alisson?") when that's just blindingly obviously not true.

I think maybe in time the achievement of this Liverpool side and the unfair fight they fought might be re-assessed and realised, but for now people are ignoring it (maybe willfully ignoring it) completely.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
We're doomed Captain Mainwaring, doomed. ;D
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
 ;D
