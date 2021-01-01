For me it's not really about what we think will happen. Of course if you put a gun to my head and say I have to wager my house all my money and possessions on ether us or City winning the title and I have to chose one or the other then, reluctantly, at this precise moment I probably would say City. They have the advantages and are in the driving seat.



But the thing is: no-one is putting a gun to anyone's head; there is no need to declare City as winners already; there's no need to declare anything at all, even if you privately think that it's over. I just don't really understand why so many feel they have to come out and make unnecessary declarations, when all it will do is increase negativity and reduce hope. I can only imagine some people want to be able to say I told you so, if they do win out, or feel they were on the right side of history from as early a point as this - even though it gains you nothing.



So no, it's not really about what we think so much as what the journey between now and the end of the season will be like. What will be the tenor of it? The flavour of it? You can give in now and claim that defeat is inevitable and have at best a neutral and more likely a joyless time of it. Or you can dream and hope and believe. Be positive and believe that Lady Fortune who has helped City on previous occasions, such as the 97-point season, may do her fickle thing and favour us this time, in ways we cannot yet foresee.



And if you're wrong and City do win out...well so what? It's never a bad thing to be hopeful and be proved wrong. I find that far preferable to being dismal and being proved correct. What kind of win is that?



So think of the season as a single 90 minute game, and we're all in the stands watching. We're at half time and City are leading, maybe 3-0. You could think "oh well that's that, they're too strong and don't concede many, so they'll win out now" or you could think "We're fucking Liverpool FC. Miracles happen to us. We can attest to that; we can give chapter and verse. We have banners about it"



But even if you think the former, that winning is now beyond us, the question still remains about how you behave, sitting there in the stands for the next 45 mins? Do you just glumy sit there and think 'It's too late, we won't win now' or do you keep faith and shout and sing and roar and, whatever your private thoughts, never let the opposition see that the thought of defeat has even crossed your mind?



That which is going to happen by the final whistle will happen and there's not too much we, as fans, can do about it. But the experience...between now and then, the way we live that half of football, or rather this coming half of the season...that is entirely in our hands.



And we're Liverpool and we have dreams and songs to sing.