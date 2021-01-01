Leicester game plan, a very compressed bank of two rows, a four and a five in defense. Very hard to play through those two lines. Taking us on the counter, playing out very quickly from the back. I thought we got it right mostly in defense and Tsimikas touch for the pass to Vardy was excellent. None of the forwards had a great night, although plenty of chances available. It would be unfair to single out any of them. A lot of the crosses from the left were blocked, but we should have capitalised from the corners, i think we had 11. As woeful as the attempts were from Henderson to pepper the goal, in some ways he was trying something different. I felt disappointed with Ox's lack of drive, just felt like he found it easier to just pass the ball sideways. I also felt that Tsimikas was probably the best of our players, or Matip was a close second. It was a frustrating night, one where we just couldn't finish and they were good at defending.