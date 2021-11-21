Sorry, but think clinging to xG as 'proof' we played well is misguided. I'm not a total luddite and I think xG has its uses, but the eye test is and will always be a bigger thing for me. And the eye test to me says we were shite and never did anything that made me believe we'd score after the penalty miss.



We did get chances, yes, but when you're playing a team that's bare bones with injury, has no recognised CBs, and who played 48 hours earlier, you're simply going to get opportunities. Using that to say we didn't play badly is bogus to me.



It's not misguided, it just confirmed what I saw watching the game in that we weren't at our best but we clearly were the better team that had plenty of opportunities to win the game. Whether you want to chalk the result up to subpar individual performances or just bad luck is for each person to decide. For me I always come back to the same thing in games like today, if you were to replay that game another 10 times how many would we win? All of them? I'd say at minimum 9. So we weren't shite, we were far from it actually in that there have been some true shite performances under Klopp but this wasn't it.Your second paragraph just confirms this as you agree we had opportunities. If we had taken those opportunities then we would have won, right? Otherwise all I can figure is you either just think of the game as the way you play FIFA or what ManC do, that's not normal suffice to say.