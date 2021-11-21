« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58  (Read 13274 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,517
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #680 on: Today at 12:30:31 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:29:29 am
We always suck in December.

Happy New Year.

We dont we are pretty amazing in December.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,218
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #681 on: Today at 12:30:44 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm
Klopp post match was perfectly summarized.

"So many individual performances today were below the normal level."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1475954999209467912

I love him and his honesty. And yes, he is praising Leicesters rising to the occasion and us being below par.

But I cannot help but think his remarks were intended to create a reaction in upcoming matches. If he truly believes Leicester were deserving winners, just because of their (admittedly extremely laudable) body-on-the-line resistance and Schmeichel, Im misjudging him.

One thing I profoundly dislike about football analysis is the sometimes overwhelming tendency to frame freakish results as deserved, despite frustration and the evidence of our senses, our eyes and our football knowledge. Liverpool imho deserved to win that game.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,108
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #682 on: Today at 12:36:27 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:30:44 am

One thing I profoundly dislike about football analysis is the sometimes overwhelming tendency to frame freakish results as deserved, despite frustration and the evidence of our senses, our eyes and our football knowledge. Liverpool imho deserved to win that game.

Respect your opinion but you only deserve to win it if you played well enough to actually win it.
We were absolutely shocking in front of goal. We missed a penalty and quite a few clear cut chances. We couldnt stop them scoring from their only shot on goal.

We deserved absolutely nothing IMO.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,134
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #683 on: Today at 12:38:35 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:30:31 am
We dont we are pretty amazing in December.

First League defeat in December in 5 years (the 4-3 at Bournemouth I think).

The great news is January we can be a bit hit and miss!
Logged

Offline S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,899
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #684 on: Today at 12:39:48 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:30:44 am
One thing I profoundly dislike about football analysis is the sometimes overwhelming tendency to frame freakish results as deserved, despite frustration and the evidence of our senses, our eyes and our football knowledge. Liverpool imho deserved to win that game.
I dont think so. Our play in the final third was so poor and we had some woeful finishing on the genuine chances we did create.

Leicester deserved to win simply because their finishing was evidently not as bad. Even if it was just that one shot. They were the slightly better of two very shoddy teams.

Spurs? Thats one we deserved to win.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #685 on: Today at 12:40:30 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:36:27 am
Respect your opinion but you only deserve to win it if you played well enough to actually win it.
We were absolutely shocking in front of goal. We missed a penalty and quite a few clear cut chances. We couldnt stop them scoring from their only shot on goal.

We deserved absolutely nothing IMO.

Seconded.
Logged

Offline Midget

  • R Kelly's love rival
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • JFT96
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #686 on: Today at 12:42:19 am »
As Clint Eastwood said in Unforgiven: Deserve's got nothin' to do with it.

In football, there are only results. Thinking in terms of who deserved what is a fool's errand.
Logged

Offline west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,769
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #687 on: Today at 12:59:17 am »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #688 on: Today at 01:04:55 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
Sorry, but think clinging to xG as 'proof' we played well is misguided. I'm not a total luddite and I think xG has its uses, but the eye test is and will always be a bigger thing for me. And the eye test to me says we were shite and never did anything that made me believe we'd score after the penalty miss.

We did get chances, yes, but when you're playing a team that's bare bones with injury, has no recognised CBs, and who played 48 hours earlier, you're simply going to get opportunities. Using that to say we didn't play badly is bogus to me.

It's not misguided, it just confirmed what I saw watching the game in that we weren't at our best but we clearly were the better team that had plenty of opportunities to win the game. Whether you want to chalk the result up to subpar individual performances or just bad luck is for each person to decide. For me I always come back to the same thing in games like today, if you were to replay that game another 10 times how many would we win?  All of them?  I'd say at minimum 9.  So we weren't shite, we were far from it actually in that there have been some true shite performances under Klopp but this wasn't it.

Your second paragraph just confirms this as you agree we had opportunities.  If we had taken those opportunities then we would have won, right?  Otherwise all I can figure is you either just think of the game as the way you play FIFA or what ManC do, that's not normal suffice to say.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:47 am by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #689 on: Today at 01:07:02 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:46:53 pm
It's importance is overstated. It was initially designed to show 'worthy' winnners (i.e. coulda shoulda winners), but overtime has become some sort of touchstone for pundits trying to reveal the 'truth' of the game. In actuality it greatly simplifies complexity and gives a false impression of the game. It looks at location, type of shot, the type of attack that led to the situation and then the pass that preceded the chance. It compares it to other similar shots and awards the chance a mark based on that. Which is fine, but doesn't take into account timing, fatigue, game pressure, game conditions etc. That would require a whole new level of complexity (I await the next version of XG that is sold as the real soothsayer of sport stats) and would be punishingly difficult to pull off. WHat was a fun stat has become an unfun critique tool.

Yeah, it's only proven to be the most accurate indicator of future results out of any other type of metric the game has used for however long people have been keeping numbers.  Overstated, hah. Yep, all the bookies that quickly adopted it and made more money.... fools.... No idea those people that make money on the game, none...
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #690 on: Today at 01:20:36 am »
Not a great performance, and an even worse result. It's not over, but anything other than a win against Chelsea and it probably is. We've not done enough this season to win the title, and I'd be surprised if we did now.

That said, we are still in with a shout of winning the lot. Especially the cups. I'd take a cup treble.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,743
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #691 on: Today at 01:24:31 am »
One of those days...

Roll on Chelsea match.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #692 on: Today at 01:26:18 am »
Too early to call this title race over. Many things can happen along the way, with injuries, Covid etc.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #693 on: Today at 01:37:40 am »
It aint over. Christmas favors' City because of the immense depth v ordinary teams but later in the year cl games and rested league opponents are a different story.

Anything can happen in sport. Anyway if you are going to be beaten by petrospending its still worth making a fist of it so the buggers have no room for error and the world has better football to watch. Our season to date is more than making a fist of it. magnificent, really. Vastly entertaining.  Mo Salah, man. Crazy.

Long way to go. Tough nut to crack.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58’
« Reply #694 on: Today at 01:38:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 11:56:20 pm
I think we kind of got done tactically to be honest. For all the possession we had we didn’t create a lot of clear cut chances and I wouldn’t say we dominated. Leicester did what they always try and do against us, they sat deep, parked the bus and try and use Vardy to hit us on the break and it worked.
Sorry but this is nonsense. We had plenty of chances and they had little. It’s not a tactical masterclass to hope we miss penalties and the type of on on one’s mane and salah had while scoring the only chance you have. It’s just a bad day for us, we’ve played plenty worse and won games. Vardy did sfa.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #695 on: Today at 01:47:32 am »
I thought we were pretty unlucky in this game. Defo deserved at least a draw. Hey ho the pace Man City is setting is relentless so this result puts them firmly in the driver's seat. Got to just bounce back asap and go on a long run again, and se where this takes us. One bad result for City + simultaneously one good result for us will shed a different complexion on things. Until then, we just need to show that winner's mentality and start grinding out results.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,560
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #696 on: Today at 02:24:11 am »
Neither of our starting 8s created a chance. Not one. Not sure they even made a pass that led to a shot?!
Thats the story of the game right there - you cant have zero creative threat from your two advanced midfielders against a team that wants to sit in. All that the defence needs to do in that situation is funnel the ball wide and win their headers from the inevitable cross
Our front 3 had zero service all game. Dont think any of the 3 of them covered themselves in glory but when forwards have no service they struggle. 

The xg is misleading for this one too, if you take out ndidis moment of madness (and therefore the pen and the rebound) we created one big chance for Mane and then a lot of half chances vs a makeshift back line thats shipped chances recently , probably our worst attacking performance of the season
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:02 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #697 on: Today at 02:43:57 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:24:31 am
One of those days...

Roll on Chelsea match.
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #698 on: Today at 02:55:03 am »
Not quite sure the title is gine yet, but certainly agree it's going to be difficult from here on in. A mixture of City in unbelievable form and us having a tough run of fixtures, this was always going to be difficult. We can have off days every now and again - this for me was one of them.

After the Salah penalty miss we lost all momentum and Leicester gained theirs. They defended well, but that Mane miss was inexcusable to not even get on target, This was one of the first games in a long, long time where we just did not look like scoring. Disappointing, but we move on. Kind of think everyone got a bit complacement tonight and we expected to win, players included. Hate to single players out but Mane man, he channelled his worst January-March 2021 form tonight.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #699 on: Today at 02:59:22 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:24:11 am
Neither of our starting 8s created a chance. Not one. Not sure they even made a pass that led to a shot?!
Thats the story of the game right there - you cant have zero creative threat from your two advanced midfielders against a team that wants to sit in. All that the defence needs to do in that situation is funnel the ball wide and win their headers from the inevitable cross
Our front 3 had zero service all game. Dont think any of the 3 of them covered themselves in glory but when forwards have no service they struggle. 

The xg is misleading for this one too, if you take out ndidis moment of madness (and therefore the pen and the rebound) we created one big chance for Mane and then a lot of half chances vs a makeshift back line thats shipped chances recently , probably our worst attacking performance of the season

If the stats were exactly the same but we score 2 and win would you type this?  We had 4 big chances as well, not 3.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #700 on: Today at 03:04:13 am »
I'm really not mad with the result. This is football, you lose sometimes, it's normal. Except for the City of course, they are not a normal club.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,175
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #701 on: Today at 03:28:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:24:11 am
Neither of our starting 8s created a chance. Not one. Not sure they even made a pass that led to a shot?!
Thats the story of the game right there - you cant have zero creative threat from your two advanced midfielders against a team that wants to sit in. All that the defence needs to do in that situation is funnel the ball wide and win their headers from the inevitable cross
Our front 3 had zero service all game. Dont think any of the 3 of them covered themselves in glory but when forwards have no service they struggle. 

The xg is misleading for this one too, if you take out ndidis moment of madness (and therefore the pen and the rebound) we created one big chance for Mane and then a lot of half chances vs a makeshift back line thats shipped chances recently , probably our worst attacking performance of the season
I think Hendo had something like a 28% pass completion rate.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #702 on: Today at 03:48:48 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:24:31 am
One of those days...

Roll on Chelsea match.

After we win that match, we will be 3 point behind City with 1 game in hand. Arsenal and Brentford will slaughter them as City will think they already have the title in the bag. Believe. 19 match to go. 57 points still up for grab.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,079
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #703 on: Today at 03:59:23 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:37:40 am
It aint over. Christmas favors' City because of the immense depth v ordinary teams but later in the year cl games and rested league opponents are a different story.

Anything can happen in sport. Anyway if you are going to be beaten by petrospending its still worth making a fist of it so the buggers have no room for error and the world has better football to watch. Our season to date is more than making a fist of it. magnificent, really. Vastly entertaining.  Mo Salah, man. Crazy.

Long way to go. Tough nut to crack.
Come January, we lose 3 1st teamers. They lose 1 to AFCON. No way we can keep up with them.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,531
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #704 on: Today at 04:15:00 am »
We werent ourselves and thats frustrating given the break we had.

The players just seemed leggy and hurried in every thing they did. Henderson and Trent were especially poor but it happens.

Leicester are really shit too and played poorly last night. On another night, we win that 3/4 nil.

The title is over as we are handicapped trying to beat a brilliant side. A side that have broken FFP rules and nothing done about it. Our title win was a marvel the more you think about it.

So lets regroup and win the CC and give the CL a good crack.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #705 on: Today at 04:15:43 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:59:23 am
Come January, we lose 3 1st teamers. They lose 1 to AFCON. No way we can keep up with them.

We lost 2 out of the front 3 and somehow came back against Barcelona. That is the funny thing about this sport. I do not think that if Firmino and Salah was playing, we would have been able to do the same. Salah will be a big loss no doubt during AFCOn but Mane hopefully will regain his form playing for Senegal and Keita is always injured anyway. We can keep up with them till we visit Emptyhad.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #706 on: Today at 04:22:47 am »
Best thing is weve actively chosen to go into January with Origi and Minamino up top. This period will be fun.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #707 on: Today at 04:27:33 am »

We learn alot from defeats under Klopp. We will improve.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 