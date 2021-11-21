Not quite sure the title is gine yet, but certainly agree it's going to be difficult from here on in. A mixture of City in unbelievable form and us having a tough run of fixtures, this was always going to be difficult. We can have off days every now and again - this for me was one of them.
After the Salah penalty miss we lost all momentum and Leicester gained theirs. They defended well, but that Mane miss was inexcusable to not even get on target, This was one of the first games in a long, long time where we just did not look like scoring. Disappointing, but we move on. Kind of think everyone got a bit complacement tonight and we expected to win, players included. Hate to single players out but Mane man, he channelled his worst January-March 2021 form tonight.