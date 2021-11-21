The fact is its more common than not at the moment for someone to play half a season dropping six points or less. We did it in 19/20, City did it in 18/19 and 17/18. Chelsea nearly did it in 16/17. City might well have done it last year if they hadnt wrapped the title up early. Even if we do go on to do it this year it wouldnt be remotely surprising if they drop less than twelve.



Its absolutely shite in terms of entertainment - title races have all the twists and turns of a drag race - but thats how it is now, nearly all the dozens of factors that randomised the game have been ironed out as the sport ultraprofessionalised. Cant complain too much really, we push for or benefit from all of them ourselves except for the bottomless pockets. Its worth remembering that there are other teams out there putting together pretty much flawless seasons and finishing fifth.



The one thing I would be gutted about is the nagging thought that we might get to the end of Jurgens time here with only one title to show for it. It really would be bedwetting to be resigned to that at this stage though.