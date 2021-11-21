The fact is its more common than not at the moment for someone to play half a season dropping six points or less. We did it in 19/20, City did it in 18/19 and 17/18. Chelsea nearly did it in 16/17. City might well have done it last year if they hadnt wrapped the title up early. Even if we do go on to do it this year it wouldnt be remotely surprising if they drop less than twelve.
Its absolutely shite in terms of entertainment - title races have all the twists and turns of a drag race - but thats how it is now, nearly all the dozens of factors that randomised the game have been ironed out as the sport ultraprofessionalised. Cant complain too much really, we push for or benefit from all of them ourselves except for the bottomless pockets. Its worth remembering that there are other teams out there putting together pretty much flawless seasons and finishing fifth.
The one thing I would be gutted about is the nagging thought that we might get to the end of Jurgens time here with only one title to show for it. It really would be bedwetting to be resigned to that at this stage though.