Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #640 on: Today at 11:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:38:20 pm
Is it just me who hates all this XG bollox?

Nope, not at all. Its not as bad as Fantasy Football in my footballing shit list, but xG is definitely up there.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #641 on: Today at 11:42:00 pm »
The Reds clearly better than Leicester but couldn't make their dominance, other than in the final 3rd, count where Leicester took their one chance...It's funny how losses generate more pages than wins though isn't it?  :-X
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #642 on: Today at 11:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:38:20 pm
Is it just me who hates all this XG bollox?

Should help make a bit of cash if its accurate 
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #643 on: Today at 11:44:06 pm »
Klopp post match was perfectly summarized.

"So many individual performances today were below the normal level."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1475954999209467912
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #644 on: Today at 11:44:18 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 11:36:18 pm
In a slight change of tone lets play guess the page number this thread gets to before we play Chelsea

Ill go 35

How many games into Leicester have a poor result and rushyman calls them game raisers. Im going 1.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #645 on: Today at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 11:41:55 pm
Nope, not at all. Its not as bad as Fantasy Football in my footballing shit list, but xG is definitely up there.

I like FF ;D
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #646 on: Today at 11:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:38:20 pm
Is it just me who hates all this XG bollox?
It's importance is overstated. It was initially designed to show 'worthy' winnners (i.e. coulda shoulda winners), but overtime has become some sort of touchstone for pundits trying to reveal the 'truth' of the game. In actuality it greatly simplifies complexity and gives a false impression of the game. It looks at location, type of shot, the type of attack that led to the situation and then the pass that preceded the chance. It compares it to other similar shots and awards the chance a mark based on that. Which is fine, but doesn't take into account timing, fatigue, game pressure, game conditions etc. That would require a whole new level of complexity (I await the next version of XG that is sold as the real soothsayer of sport stats) and would be punishingly difficult to pull off. WHat was a fun stat has become an unfun critique tool.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #647 on: Today at 11:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:44:06 pm
Klopp post match was perfectly summarized.

"So many individual performances today were below the normal level."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1475954999209467912

Yeah thought that myself. We were good enough to dominate the game but too many individuals were just a level or 2 off what we needed to put them out of their misery. Played the game at a pace too comfortable for them. One of them. I suppose.The result is enough of a kick up the arse. Reckon these lads are around long enough to sort it so it isn't a general malaise. But very disappointing.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #648 on: Today at 11:51:53 pm »
The fact is its more common than not at the moment for someone to play half a season dropping six points or less.  We did it in 19/20, City did it in 18/19 and 17/18.  Chelsea nearly did it in 16/17.  City might well have done it last year if they hadnt wrapped the title up early.  Even if we do go on to do it this year it wouldnt be remotely surprising if they drop less than twelve.

Its absolutely shite in terms of entertainment - title races have all the twists and turns of a drag race - but thats how it is now, nearly all the dozens of factors that randomised the game have been ironed out as the sport ultraprofessionalised.  Cant complain too much really, we push for or benefit from all of them ourselves except for the bottomless pockets.  Its worth remembering that there are other teams out there putting together pretty much flawless seasons and finishing fifth.

The one thing I would be gutted about is the nagging thought that we might get to the end of Jurgens time here with only one title to show for it.  It really would be bedwetting to be resigned to that at this stage though.
Re: PL: Leicester 1 vs 0 Liverpool Lookman 58
« Reply #649 on: Today at 11:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:44:18 pm
How many games into Leicester have a poor result and rushyman calls them game raisers. Im going 1.

If theyre called West Ham then yes, 1

Only team Ive said that about. Multiply maybe yes

Leicester, are just shit. And they were depleted and had played Boxing Day

We were just absolutely awful amd missed sitters.
