It's difficult to play to the usual high paced standard when there's nowhere to run into to 'cause the opposition, the home team by the way, start with two lines of 5 and 4 on the edge of their own box. It takes two teams to make a footy match and teams have learned that they have to stifle us to even stand a chance of a point. Often it doesn't work, today it did. Combine that with too many players having off days and it's a recipe for a defeat. They rolled over for Abu Dhabi and, like many teams, put in max effort against us. On another day Mo scores the pen and we go on to batter them. Not today.



We will win the league by a point on the last day. Markmywords