What does everyone think of the new Arctic Monkeys stuff? I think Bodypaint is up there with the best stuff they have ever done.



Given it two full active listens and had it on in the car this week. Gave more detail in their own thread but Im a bit disappointed, but respect the attempt to try something new. Some lovely sounds in terms of the instrumentation, the orchestra has been really nicely utilised but theres no great songs to hang this album on. For me, an ambitious let down, which is way better than a kind-of-good but very safe retread.The 1975s new album is quietly excellent. The two albums remind me of each other a lot, in what theyve tried to achieve distinctly from their back catalogue and where the Arctics have fallen short this time, I feel The 1975 have nailed it with a much more compact, tight and earnest effort than their last album which was hit and miss.