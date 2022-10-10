What does everyone think of the new Arctic Monkeys stuff? I think Bodypaint is up there with the best stuff they have ever done.
Given it two full active listens and had it on in the car this week. Gave more detail in their own thread but Im a bit disappointed, but respect the attempt to try something new. Some lovely sounds in terms of the instrumentation, the orchestra has been really nicely utilised but theres no great songs to hang this album on. For me, an ambitious let down, which is way better than a kind-of-good but very safe retread.
The 1975s new album is quietly excellent. The two albums remind me of each other a lot, in what theyve tried to achieve distinctly from their back catalogue and where the Arctics have fallen short this time, I feel The 1975 have nailed it with a much more compact, tight and earnest effort than their last album which was hit and miss.