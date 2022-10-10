« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022 in Music  (Read 17514 times)

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #280 on: October 10, 2022, 05:12:10 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RIpI_F7m7gY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RIpI_F7m7gY</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9VkfyKwp0NA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9VkfyKwp0NA</a>



Benn loving this lately. Much recommend.
« Last Edit: October 10, 2022, 05:14:50 am by telekon »
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #281 on: October 12, 2022, 09:41:33 pm »



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AgvtkRGGG60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AgvtkRGGG60</a>

holy crap  :o




Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #282 on: October 12, 2022, 11:55:35 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,736
  • Dutch Class
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #283 on: October 14, 2022, 12:18:04 am »
Quote from: telekon on October 12, 2022, 09:41:33 pm


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AgvtkRGGG60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AgvtkRGGG60</a>

holy crap  :o


Wished the outro would go on for a couple of more minutes. Or hours.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,387
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #284 on: October 17, 2022, 08:51:00 pm »
New Bill Callahan is really great. An amazing songwriter.

Also, the Girls In Synthesis is fucking bonkers and perfect for the shitshow that is unfolding in the UK!
« Last Edit: October 17, 2022, 08:54:00 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #285 on: October 19, 2022, 02:19:48 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October 14, 2022, 12:18:04 am
Wished the outro would go on for a couple of more minutes. Or hours.

That organ is absolute mayhem!

Also:

Pomeranian spinster
Presbyterian minister
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline elyshh

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • bestforandroid
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #286 on: October 19, 2022, 04:53:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 17, 2022, 08:51:00 pm
New Bill Callahan is really great. An amazing songwriter.

Also, the Girls In Synthesis is fucking bonkers and perfect for the shitshow that is unfolding in the UK!

"The Only Way" is my fav song by Bill Callahan. Slow and acoustic, it has a melancholy and nostalgic vibe. The lyrics allude to a poor relationship ending.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,571
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #287 on: October 20, 2022, 12:54:46 am »
Quote from: elyshh on October 19, 2022, 04:53:50 am
"The Only Way" is my fav song by Bill Callahan. Slow and acoustic, it has a melancholy and nostalgic vibe. The lyrics allude to a poor relationship ending.


New album sounds good at first listen, where can I find "The Only Way", can't locate it?


Love this song, Coyotes


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1FQ216AznlY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1FQ216AznlY</a>


Also, as a champion of many things Latin

Natalia Lafourcade has an album out next week


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ejTMieCiWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ejTMieCiWs</a>




« Last Edit: October 21, 2022, 01:27:34 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #288 on: October 21, 2022, 09:05:12 am »
What does everyone think of the new Arctic Monkeys stuff? I think Bodypaint is up there with the best stuff they have ever done.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #289 on: October 21, 2022, 09:45:30 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October 21, 2022, 09:05:12 am
What does everyone think of the new Arctic Monkeys stuff? I think Bodypaint is up there with the best stuff they have ever done.

The 3 which have been out for a while are great. Listening to the album now.

Really really like I Ain't Quite What I Think I Am.

Sounds like a cross between AM, Suck it and See and Tranquility Base.

1st thoughts is that I wish the album had a bit more of that on it.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,736
  • Dutch Class
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #290 on: October 22, 2022, 12:13:57 pm »
Enjoying the Just Mustard album, even though every song sounds like it has been recorded in an abandoned factory, a well, or a haunted cave :D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #291 on: October 22, 2022, 11:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October 21, 2022, 09:05:12 am
What does everyone think of the new Arctic Monkeys stuff? I think Bodypaint is up there with the best stuff they have ever done.
Given it two full active listens and had it on in the car this week. Gave more detail in their own thread but Im a bit disappointed, but respect the attempt to try something new. Some lovely sounds in terms of the instrumentation, the orchestra has been really nicely utilised but theres no great songs to hang this album on. For me, an ambitious let down, which is way better than a kind-of-good but very safe retread.

The 1975s new album is quietly excellent. The two albums remind me of each other a lot, in what theyve tried to achieve distinctly from their back catalogue and where the Arctics have fallen short this time, I feel The 1975 have nailed it with a much more compact, tight and earnest effort than their last album which was hit and miss.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #292 on: October 22, 2022, 11:48:07 pm »
Thanks for all the recommendations folks.

I need to catch up but I have been listening obsessively and nothing but Stevie Wonder's 70s output over the last month (from Talking Book to Songs In The Key of Life), which I have only truly taken the time to listen to now and discover. How fucking good was he during that time period? And all before 26 years old. Astonishing.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,571
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #293 on: October 23, 2022, 12:25:38 am »
Quote from: Seebab on October 22, 2022, 11:48:07 pm
Thanks for all the recommendations folks.

I need to catch up but I have been listening obsessively and nothing but Stevie Wonder's 70s output over the last month (from Talking Book to Songs In The Key of Life), which I have only truly taken the time to listen to now and discover. How fucking good was he during that time period? And all before 26 years old. Astonishing.


If ever there was a golden period for anyone it was that time for Stevie, it was a shame that after Songs in the Key of Life he slipped off the radar but the music, the songs from that early 70 period was something special. There are some artists that rise above the norm and he was one, I always 'wonder' why they manage to have these creative bursts and then lose the gift. Anyway, this is 2022 and old gits talking about the 70s, surely someone can come along and rise to that standard once more.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #294 on: October 23, 2022, 09:11:45 pm »
I was chatting music with the bartender last night and mentioned Sprints who he hadn't heard, so he put em on the sound system for half an hour.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fLTI6gDyxGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fLTI6gDyxGs</a>
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #295 on: October 23, 2022, 11:57:22 pm »
I think the Louis Cole album might be my favourite this year. The best compliment I can give it is that it's 70 minutes and 20 songs long and although I know in theory it would be 'better' at two thirds of the length, I don't know where I'd make the cuts. There's a lot of Stevie Wonder jazz funk influence there but it's faster and funnier and there are bits of children's choir and noise rock mixed in among a lot of other genres.

These aren't the two best songs on the album but they do have videos:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u9XrWB-u1vc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u9XrWB-u1vc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fkQgAN9xRO4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fkQgAN9xRO4</a>
Logged

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 09:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 23, 2022, 12:25:38 am

If ever there was a golden period for anyone it was that time for Stevie, it was a shame that after Songs in the Key of Life he slipped off the radar but the music, the songs from that early 70 period was something special. There are some artists that rise above the norm and he was one, I always 'wonder' why they manage to have these creative bursts and then lose the gift. Anyway, this is 2022 and old gits talking about the 70s, surely someone can come along and rise to that standard once more.

Good post! I was wondering the same. How could someone write five top class albums in a row and suddenly fall off a cliff? I'm 32 by the way :D
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm »
Good evening (or good morning) pop pickers.


The long long weekend without any football is over, so it's been a good weekend to listen to music. Really enjoyed the recent Oxbow* + Peter Brötzmann album just before the weekend, and it may have set my head up to listen to jazz more than usual I don't know, but I then see that Sun Ra Arkestra have released a new album. What?! I just click play.


Sun Ra's first album was 1957, and here we are in 2022 welcoming another of their albums? Sixty Five years later? 65?!


This Sun Ra Arkestra is lead by 98 year old Marshall Allen on alto saxaphone. It's my album of the year.






https://sunrastrut.bandcamp.com/album/living-sky



https://sunrastrut.bandcamp.com/album/living-sky


*Oxbow are a band I should know more about but possibly chose a band name that meant I was going to avoid them? I might be getting mixed up with Elbow here to be honest. Bit stoned.

I'm not a knowledgeable jazz head. [insert a Damon Packard nodding gif], but... where was I?
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm »
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on Yesterday at 09:26:11 pm
Good post! I was wondering the same. How could someone write five top class albums in a row and suddenly fall off a cliff? I'm 32 by the way :D


Secret life of plants is a let down but I am not sure Original Musiquarium & Hotter Than July can be called falling off a cliff, most other artists would consider them as masterpieces
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm by moondog »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,571
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #300 on: Today at 01:24:29 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm

Secret life of plants is a let down but I am not sure Original Musiquarium & Hotter Than July can be called falling off a cliff, most other artists would consider them as masterpieces


Yes, but by the standards he'd set himself before then, it was slipping over the grassy edge.  It's all quite subjective, Innervisions and Fulfillingness First Finale are up there with the best albums ever, by anyone. Something like Hotter Than July is (my opinion, not a definitive one) is good by anyone else's standards but compared to the two mentioned, downwards.


Anyway, back to 2022 I suppose, sorry for the time travel
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #301 on: Today at 06:11:23 pm »
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:47:16 pm »
Little bit disappointed with the new Carly Rae Jepsen album though I suppose the streak had to come to an end eventually after releasing 3 fantastic albums back-to-back-to-back. Talking To Yourself is probably one of her best ever songs though.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #303 on: Today at 10:12:41 pm »
You need a pick me up. I needed one too... and I got it thanks to The Soft Pink Truth's: Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?

https://thesoftpinktruth.bandcamp.com/album/is-it-going-to-get-any-deeper-than-this


Thrill Jockey is pleased to announce the return of The Soft Pink Truth, the solo electronic project of Drew Daniel, one half of Baltimore-found sound duo Matmos. Asked to explain his new albums gauntlet-throwing title, Drew Daniel says: Years ago a friend was DJing in a club and a woman came into the DJ booth and asked is it going to get any deeper than this? and the phrase became a kind of mantra for us. What did she really want? This album was created as an attempt to imagine possible musical responses to her question.


Stick it on
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 