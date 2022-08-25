This thread had definitely quietened down this year compared to previous years, which is a shame. Looking forward to seeing more recommendations from everyone before the end of the year.
For any fans of 60s psych/garage rock, the Sadies' latest album Colder Streams is just fantastic.
I have been guilty of not posting much in here for a variety of reasons.
The Sadies album is really great and very sad considering the passing of Dallas Good.
Just returned from End Of The Road Festival after missing last year cause of my operation and now got the post festival blues after an amazing weekend.
Highlights were Wu Lu, Rosali, Coco (check out their album from 2021 here - https://cocowithlove.bandcamp.com/album/coco
), Ryley Walker, Caassandra Jenkins, Robocobra Quartet, Cola, The Bug Club, Black Midi, Kevin Morby and Kurt Vile.
Think this year has been pretty amazing music wise and seen 32 gigs (I am including the festival as three days) so feel quite spoilt.
Really digging the following albums: Cass Mccombs, Osees new one is a masterpiece, Cola (members of Ought), Destroyer, Tess Parks, Julia Jacklin and the latest Kevin Morby one.