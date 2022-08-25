Definitely a few things on my radar for the remainder of year, starting with new ones from Julia Jacklin and Ezra Furman - third and sixth solo releases respectively, and out tomorrow.



Julia Jacklin one is a bit hit and miss, but very good in places. I'm really enjoying the Ezra Furman one though - excellent throughout.Current obsession is the Panda Bear & Sonic Boom collab album, Reset. Blissful 60s psych-pop. I like Animal Collective/Panda Bear but sometimes find their whimsy a bit much, but Sonic Boom adds another dimension to the sound and the results are awesome (bits of it sound very Spacemen 3/Spectrum). All the tracks are based on samples from 50s/60s records - the absolute stand-out for me is Go On, which lifts a riff from the Troggs' Give It To Me.Cracking video too -Some other faves so far this year, which I may or may not have already mentioned in this thread:Katy J Pearson - Sound of the MorningWorking Men's Club - Fear FearBlack Midi - HellfireWarmduscher - At the HotspotJane Weaver - FlockMetronomy - Small WorldMonophonics - Sage MotelRoyksopp - Profound MysteriesWet Leg - Wet LegPossibly some others I can't recall right now, but I'd heartily recommend all of the above.