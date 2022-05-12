« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022 in Music  (Read 9743 times)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #160 on: May 12, 2022, 11:52:54 pm »
My brothers band Brigade have a new album out tomorrow called Dissonance.

Im not sure how best to describe them, theyve played with bands like Biffy, Bring Me The Horizon and Fightstar back in the day, so I guess there are some similarities to that type of music.

Its my brothers first album with them, theyve not released one in years as theyre all grown up now with jobs and lives and that sort of shit that gets in the way of recording and playing when you have minimal backing.

Just thought Id throw it in here in case anyone might be interested

https://ditto.fm/dissonance-brigade
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #161 on: May 13, 2022, 12:10:36 am »
Not been in here for a while, but I can see there are a few recommendations I shall have to catch up on. As for what I've been listening to lately, if anyone is interested...

Wow, Working Men's Club are properly channelling Gary Numan/early OMD on their latest - this is truly marvellous:
https://youtu.be/kGNqyWTcKd8

Kind of feel Nation of Language got there first with A Way Forward last year, but I'm totally into the "epic 80s synth throwback" vibe.

Jane Weaver's Oblique Fantasy, touched by the magic hands of Mr Dan Carey (which you can really hear), is also somewhat awesome:
https://youtu.be/9k_L1G0dkFc

And Hot Chip have recently put out a track from their forthcoming album that makes my hips twitch:
https://youtu.be/M8QdB1w-pXo

Hot Chip produced the Ibibio Sound Machine album that came out earlier this year, and I think they've rubbed off on each other - you get a feel for both  groups from each other's tracks. Ibibio's All That You Want is still lovely:
https://youtu.be/h7kBazdEQJw
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #162 on: May 13, 2022, 12:32:49 pm »
Another one I'm really enjoying right now is the new Monophonics album, Sage Motel - favourite track so far is Warpaint, which has a lovely 70s Northern Soul feel to it:

https://youtu.be/0YZ5tiXSouc
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #163 on: May 13, 2022, 12:43:33 pm »
Great tunes, smutchin!

Particularly enjoy the Hot Chip track and Ibibio Sound Machine track. Hot Chip make some great tunes.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,380
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #164 on: May 13, 2022, 02:15:18 pm »
The Smile album is hitting the spot for me

Guess it'll have its enemies but the textures man. Naggingly deep instrumentation
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #165 on: May 13, 2022, 03:07:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 13, 2022, 02:15:18 pm
The Smile album is hitting the spot for me

Guess it'll have its enemies but the textures man. Naggingly deep instrumentation

Ive already told the wife that I need a couple of hours on my own for this. Loved every track so far, listen to the whole album later.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,380
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #166 on: May 13, 2022, 03:15:12 pm »
Ace! Yeah it's deeper than I thought. Expected something like The Eraser with real drums but Jonny is putting some amazing guitar work in and the strings

Drumming is superb and the songs are about things. I mean I don't like music where someone sings their diary but here I am buzzing off a new album because it fits my mood which is the mood of the times to some extent

Nicely varied. There's even an acoustic guitar track

Thom does some great bass too. Won't spoil. It's a proper album experience IMO.  Stick it on and soak in it
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #167 on: May 13, 2022, 09:33:41 pm »
I really like what I've heard of The Smile so far. Need to give the album a proper listen.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,568
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #168 on: May 13, 2022, 11:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on May 10, 2022, 11:36:06 pm
Evemorning pop pickers!


Loved this today from https://brianturnershow.com/ - his fortnightly radio show.

New cassette release from Famous Logs in History - a 4 piece from New York

Guitar: Log Off
Keyboard: Anna Log
Bass: Log-O-Rhythm
Drums: Back Log

https://famouslogsinhistory.bandcamp.com/album/fancy-fw29


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FyJxIZo5akk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FyJxIZo5akk</a>

Cassettes eh!?



Edited to include the track on youtube.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #169 on: May 14, 2022, 09:12:08 pm »
Is there a Eurovision thread? Mercy me, some of these songs are shite. Only discovered it was on when FA Cup final switched over from BBC1 to BBC2.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,629
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #170 on: May 14, 2022, 09:43:58 pm »
Moldova have just broken music.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline oxenstierna

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #171 on: May 14, 2022, 09:45:26 pm »
Moldova Eurovision royalty
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,631
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #172 on: May 15, 2022, 01:18:22 pm »
Not too keen on the new Kendrick Lamar album.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,744
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #173 on: May 17, 2022, 09:57:39 am »
Really enjoying the new My Chemical Romance track. Dunno if their comeback means much to many people here, but as a little emo teenager in the mid 2000s, the new track hits heavy on the old nostalgia. It honestly wouldn't sound out of place on The Black Parade.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #174 on: May 17, 2022, 05:43:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva on May 12, 2022, 11:52:54 pm
My brothers band Brigade have a new album out tomorrow called Dissonance.

Im not sure how best to describe them, theyve played with bands like Biffy, Bring Me The Horizon and Fightstar back in the day, so I guess there are some similarities to that type of music.

Its my brothers first album with them, theyve not released one in years as theyre all grown up now with jobs and lives and that sort of shit that gets in the way of recording and playing when you have minimal backing.

Just thought Id throw it in here in case anyone might be interested

https://ditto.fm/dissonance-brigade
Really good review in Kerrang! of this.

https://www.kerrang.com/album-review-brigade-dissonance

Proud of my little brother
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #175 on: May 18, 2022, 05:59:48 pm »
Kevin Morby's latest is rather excellent. A return to form for him.

I particularly like the duet on Bittersweet, TN.
« Last Edit: May 18, 2022, 06:03:01 pm by Seebab »
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #176 on: May 18, 2022, 08:21:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva on May 17, 2022, 05:43:33 pm
Really good review in Kerrang! of this.

https://www.kerrang.com/album-review-brigade-dissonance

Proud of my little brother

Bravo duvva's little bruvva. Not my cup of tea, but getting a good review in Kerrang still counts for something in that world.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #177 on: May 19, 2022, 09:11:14 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on May 18, 2022, 08:21:22 pm
Bravo duvva's little bruvva. Not my cup of tea, but getting a good review in Kerrang still counts for something in that world.
Cheers smutchin. Theyve just been asked to support Bush at Shepherds Bush Empire next month as well, so thats pretty cool too
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #178 on: May 20, 2022, 05:38:51 pm »
revisiting the Wombats - the newly release "This Car Drives All By Itself" is great. Super catchy.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,382
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #179 on: May 20, 2022, 10:06:47 pm »

{Booze & Glory : The Streets I Call My Own}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TOIc1MwVS0g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TOIc1MwVS0g</a>
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #180 on: May 22, 2022, 12:04:15 am »
Tired Of Taking It Out On You (2022)-WILCO (Cruel Country, May 27th)


Their albums (not their live performances) have been slipping down the scale recently, this looks like back on an upward curve




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NY9ZQMdRAY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NY9ZQMdRAY4</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #181 on: May 22, 2022, 12:09:56 am »
The Driver (2022)-DRIVE BY TRUCKERS (Welcome 2 Club XIII, June 3rd)


They get more relevant with time as the world catches up with them




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kak_LYG_0dU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kak_LYG_0dU</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 721
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #182 on: May 22, 2022, 08:44:54 pm »
The Hu has put some new stuff out.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4Y2gK4n35hw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4Y2gK4n35hw</a>
Logged

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,352
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #183 on: May 23, 2022, 08:14:50 pm »


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XaajTBCFRNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XaajTBCFRNw</a>

Topical Dancer

    Charlotte Adigéry
    /
    Bolis Pupul


hot hot hot 2022
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,352
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #184 on: May 24, 2022, 02:01:43 pm »

and a Magritte paraphrase avanti discotheque 2022

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/37eaA3aWYtM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/37eaA3aWYtM</a>


Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,352
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022 in Music
« Reply #185 on: Today at 12:56:51 am »


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_ccmFd3wE_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_ccmFd3wE_8</a>

oh my days, this just gets better and better


Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 