Not been in here for a while, but I can see there are a few recommendations I shall have to catch up on. As for what I've been listening to lately, if anyone is interested...Wow, Working Men's Club are properly channelling Gary Numan/early OMD on their latest - this is truly marvellous:Kind of feel Nation of Language got there first with A Way Forward last year, but I'm totally into the "epic 80s synth throwback" vibe.Jane Weaver's Oblique Fantasy, touched by the magic hands of Mr Dan Carey (which you can really hear), is also somewhat awesome:And Hot Chip have recently put out a track from their forthcoming album that makes my hips twitch:Hot Chip produced the Ibibio Sound Machine album that came out earlier this year, and I think they've rubbed off on each other - you get a feel for both groups from each other's tracks. Ibibio's All That You Want is still lovely: