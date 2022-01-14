Great tunes Sam.
https://eikoishibashi.bandcamp.com/album/drive-my-car-original-soundtrack-with-bonus-tracks First purchase of the year for me. Eiko Ishibashi's soundtrack to Drive My Car - Lovely plaintive piano led instrumental stuff. Bit of Jim O'Rourke involvement too on pedal steel and vibes.
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
First album of the year for me was The Weeknd's "Dawn FM". Disappointed, to say the least. Not a patch on Starboy or After Hours.
Sorry for the lack of embedding. I'm too old to understand these days.
I use this template.[flash=425,344]https://www.youtube.com/v/00000000000[/flash]Replace the zeros with the video's code. Size is also variable.
So I'm a Finn, so you could easily generalize me as a metalhead, and you would be right
The new Orlando Weeks album is an entertaining listen, getting the year off to good start.
