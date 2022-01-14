<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7iKjSCTxke8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7iKjSCTxke8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RXZQ55kA1lM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RXZQ55kA1lM</a>

So I'm a Finn, so you could easily generalize me as a metalhead, and you would be rightRecently found this band from India on youtube, and it got me thinking that there has to be many others around the world that just haven't got the global viewing that they would deserve.Would be interesting if you all could drop some underappreciated band/songs from your country that have not made it to the global domain.I'll put some Turmion Kätilöt to get the ball running.