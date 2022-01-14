« previous next »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 14, 2022, 04:55:23 pm
Great tunes Sam.

 :thumbup

Quote from: Chip Evans on January 13, 2022, 03:42:19 pm
https://eikoishibashi.bandcamp.com/album/drive-my-car-original-soundtrack-with-bonus-tracks

First purchase of the year for me.

Eiko Ishibashi's soundtrack to Drive My Car - Lovely plaintive piano led instrumental stuff. Bit of Jim O'Rourke involvement too on pedal steel and vibes.



Liked this. See the LP is sold out already
First album of the year for me was The Weeknd's "Dawn FM". Disappointed, to say the least. Not a patch on Starboy or After Hours.
Quote from: Bread on January 15, 2022, 12:14:02 pm
First album of the year for me was The Weeknd's "Dawn FM". Disappointed, to say the least. Not a patch on Starboy or After Hours.
Was just coming in here to say the same. Not a patch on After Hours, nothing that really stands out
Quote from: Bread on January 15, 2022, 12:14:02 pm
First album of the year for me was The Weeknd's "Dawn FM". Disappointed, to say the least. Not a patch on Starboy or After Hours.

listened and found very average.

Also 80's review refs piss me off..more than one spund in the 80's...and why the fuck do groups/artists want to recreate Forty year old music?
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 14, 2022, 04:39:15 pm
Sorry for the lack of embedding. I'm too old to understand these days.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/idGDnrF28GQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/idGDnrF28GQ</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zX9V838P76I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zX9V838P76I</a>

Quote from: Barney_Rubble on March 26, 2011, 07:45:17 pm
I use this template.

[flash=425,344]https://www.youtube.com/v/00000000000[/flash]

Replace the zeros with the video's code. Size is also variable.
So I'm a Finn, so you could easily generalize me as a metalhead, and you would be right  ;D

Recently found this band from India on youtube, and it got me thinking that there has to be many others around the world that just haven't got the global viewing that they would deserve.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7iKjSCTxke8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7iKjSCTxke8</a>

Would be interesting if you all could drop some underappreciated band/songs from your country that have not made it to the global domain.

I'll put some Turmion Kätilöt to get the ball running.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RXZQ55kA1lM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RXZQ55kA1lM</a>
Quote from: dimwit on January 15, 2022, 10:32:47 pm
So I'm a Finn, so you could easily generalize me as a metalhead, and you would be right  ;D


1000's of unrecognised bands. Where to start? How has Circle's collaboration with Richard Dawson gone down in Finland?
1.Butterflies-EVE ADAM


Simple, haunting and a good start to the year. Top of the list so far.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KGbQTcTQRRQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KGbQTcTQRRQ</a>
{Booze & Glory : Raising the Roof}


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EosjNsw14Xg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EosjNsw14Xg</a>
The new Orlando Weeks album is an entertaining listen, getting the year off to good start. Looking forward to new releases from Spiritualized and Sea Power in the coming weeks.
2. Little Earl-The Delines


February Album Release-Sea Drift


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L8z-gf487QU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L8z-gf487QU</a>
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm
The new Orlando Weeks album is an entertaining listen, getting the year off to good start.

I'm enjoying it very much. Strong Talk Talk vibes.
