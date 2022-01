So as 2021 draws to an end we can look forward...in hope..that 2022 will open up for more for gigs and new musical experiences.





New music!!...think John Miles expressed it best in his 1970's epic 'Music'



Music was my first love,

and it will be my last,

Music of the future,

for Andy@Allerton to lambast



So true....



anyhoo! heres to a year of new exciting music...players, play on!..



My first 2022 listen: Witches Broom - S/T (from Leeds)Recorded by the band direct to 8-track tape in a basement behind a cemetery, these nine timeless teenage anthems and jukebox rippers tackle love (“Got Me High”), lust (“Tell Your Boyfriend”), and drugs (“Here He Come”) with a counterculture sneer and trickster’s wink. Fueled by Savage Sam's fiery guitar and Farfisa leads, vocal snarl, and arsenal of self-built custom analog effects pedals, the trio offers fresh and lucid hallucinations of various Seeds-y, Fugs’ed up strains of American underground rock and freakbeat rave-ups at the farthest edge of the British Invasion. Crucially, the group laces each composition with more than enough personality to ensure that this joyful noise couldn't be coming from anybody else's garage. An upbeat singles band to the core, they save their lone improvised psychedelic jam for the end of midtempo closer "Watching" - a glimpse at the wild abandon of the trio's facemelting live shows.