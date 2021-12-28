For me, it has to be something Olympics related, although I have a top 5 of those, not sure which I'd rate the highest. I have a top 5 "British" moments (as the sky list sseems to be focussed on British moments, not just all) and a top 5 non-British



Top 5 British moments:



1) Peaty SMASHING it in the pool - not just his individual events, but especially the mixed medlay where we won Gold, and the 4x100m mens medlay relay, where the US smashed a WR that nobody thought was going and we got silver. Most dominant single-stroke swimmer ever.



2) BMX gold for Beth Shriever, being celebrated by Kye Whyte after he had earlier won Silver. Amazing. Charlotte Worthington also put together an incredible run to win a Gold in the freestyle BMX.



3) Laura Kenny getting her 5th Gold in a most incredibly dominant Madison performance in the velodrome with Katie Archibald, followed 3 days later by husband Jason Kenny winning Keiren Gold with that daring attack off the derny and holding his lead for 3 laps to win his 7th Gold. Golden Couple.



4) Men's 200m Freetyle final - incredible race, with Tom Dean beating out Duncan Scott by 0.04s beating out a very decent field including Popov and Scheffer; followed the next day by the 4x200m relay where we dominated a race that, historically, the Americans have dominated (having only lost twice since 1972 prior to that in Olympcis they competed at) and could only finish 4th.



5) Mixed Triathlon finally delivering a Gold to Jonny after a career where he has, often, had to take Silver behind his older brother - first time in the olympics for this event, and it was a great one. Honourably mention to Pidcock in the x-country cycling after Van Der Poel didn't do his pre-race recce and came unstuck early on in the race, leaving Pidcock to take a win from the front by 20s.



Non-British moments:



1) 100m final, and winner of "least Italian sounding name" Lamont Marcell Jacobs winning a shock Gold with his competitors now knowing who he was; followed a few days later by Italy's 4x100m triumph on the line.



2) Sport Climbing making its debut, even though the combined nature of the event meant everyone's favourite Adam Ondra failing to make the podium even, followed by a dominant performance by Janja showing she is the GOAT on the womens side. Many people will remember the speed leg, but I love more the lead leg, and the strength and endurance that demands.



3) Simone Biles pulling out of the team final after an incredibly difficult few years, and staing and supporting her teammates. Less edifying was the internet trolls (mainly Piers Moron) berating her for "letting her country down" - so amazing to see her recovered enough to come back, downgrade the difficulty of her beam routine, but still get a bronze. Superstar of the sport, opening up about depression and mental health, was amazing to see.



4) The "Duel in the Pool" between Ledecky and Titmus, with Titmus winning in the 400m (leading to that viral clip of her coach "celebrating") - followed up by Titmus again winning the 200m, and Ledecky the long distance double of the 800m and 1500m.



5) Sifan Hasan narrowly missing out on an unprecedented triple Gold in the 1500/5000/10000 on the track, taking two golds in the longer two distances, before a bronze behind Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir in the 1500m.

