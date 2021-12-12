Poll

What is your best sporting moment of the year?

Alisson v West Brom
5 (45.5%)
Man Utd 0 - 5 Liverpool
3 (27.3%)
Emma Raducanu
1 (9.1%)
England reaching the Euros final
0 (0%)
Ronaldo return for Man Utd
0 (0%)
Michael Masi winning the F1 driver championship
0 (0%)
The return of fans Brentford v Arsenal
0 (0%)
Australia smashing it in the Ashes
0 (0%)
Rachel Blackmore wins the Grand National
0 (0%)
Something else? (Specify below)
1 (9.1%)
High Jump gold medal in Tokyo
1 (9.1%)

Total Members Voted: 7

Author Topic: Best Sporting Moment of 2021  (Read 57 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,041
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Best Sporting Moment of 2021
« on: Today at 04:53:22 am »
Surprised Andy hasn't started one of these

Inspired by Sky after the Saudi v Manc game earlier, what do you think was the best sporting moment of 2021?

Not sure why a washed up Ronaldo is an option, but Sky had it, so you have it too.
Carragher went for the return of fans, Neville went for England reaching the Euros final.

Sky's was a football only one, but I've added Emma Raducanu as it was a pretty spectacular achievement (even after my abysmal Wimbledon shout), and one or 2 others.

I can add more options if needed.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,041
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:54:46 am »
I've went for Alisson and 5-0, as I couldn't give less of a flying shite about any of the rest beyond amusement.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,027
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:56:30 am »
Same. Don't care about any of the others.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:59:35 am »
High Jump Gold Medal in Tokyo
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,041
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:03:09 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:59:35 am
High Jump Gold Medal in Tokyo

Added. Forgot about that. I don't think it'll be remembered too much, but absolutely deserves to be an option.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,169
Re: Best Sporting Moment of 2021
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:16:43 am »


Nothing beats this moment.
