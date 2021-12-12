Surprised Andy hasn't started one of these



Inspired by Sky after the Saudi v Manc game earlier, what do you think was the best sporting moment of 2021?



Not sure why a washed up Ronaldo is an option, but Sky had it, so you have it too.

Carragher went for the return of fans, Neville went for England reaching the Euros final.



Sky's was a football only one, but I've added Emma Raducanu as it was a pretty spectacular achievement (even after my abysmal Wimbledon shout), and one or 2 others.



I can add more options if needed.