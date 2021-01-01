« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00  (Read 9900 times)

Online Caston

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:00:46 pm »
Minamino and Thiago miss out with minor muscle soreness.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:00:49 pm »
Guess Jurgen wants an impact player from the bench, hence Naby. Dont think a lot of our other options provide a great deal from it and can be players that grow into games.

Apart from Div, if hes there, obviously.
AHA!

Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:00:52 pm »
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:01:14 pm »
Should smash these. Ndidi and Amartey are their two central defenders.
Online rocco

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:01:21 pm »
Team to play Liverpool: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Choudhury, Soumare, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Nelson, McAteer, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Vestergaard, Lookman, Daley-Campbell
Online newterp

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:01:37 pm »
Origi has one of those mystery injuries
Online gaztop08

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm »
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Beck, Williams
Online mkferdy

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:02:08 pm »
Nice to see Jones back on the bench, shame theres no Minamino.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:02:35 pm »
Quote
Minamino and Thiago miss out with minor muscle soreness.
Online fredfrop Navidad @ Spanish xmas

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:02:40 pm »
Curtis back! God I've missed his enthusiasm.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:03:01 pm »
Online Nick110581

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:03:05 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:01:21 pm
Team to play Liverpool: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Choudhury, Soumare, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Nelson, McAteer, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Vestergaard, Lookman, Daley-Campbell

Absolute cloggers in the middle of the park - assume Hamza Choudhury will be out to put in leg breakers like usual
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:03:27 pm »
Fucking Choudhury.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:00:46 pm
Minamino and Thiago miss out with minor muscle soreness.
Wheres the minor muscle and how can we stop our players having so many issues with it?
Online Nick110581

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:04:26 pm
Wheres the minor muscle and how can we stop our players having so many issues with it?

Probably precautionary.
Online KevLFC

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:05:47 pm »
I thought Thiago had the virus? So from a virus to muscle sorness so I guess he injured himself at home!
Online Red Berry

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:06:29 pm »
Oh look. Vardy makes the team after all. ::)
Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:07:07 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 07:02:08 pm
Nice to see Jones back on the bench, shame theres no Minamino.

Al, what did you do?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:07:21 pm »
Aren't Amartey and Ndidi both defensive mids? Should have very few problems here
Online TepidT2O

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:07:38 pm »
532 for Leicester?

Online Nick110581

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:06:29 pm
Oh look. Vardy makes the team after all. ::)

He pulled his hamstring against us. He didn't take a penalty if you remember!
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:09:18 pm »
150th game for us for big Virgil tonight. Im guessing thatll mean a goal from him and a clean sheet
Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:09:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:07:21 pm
Aren't Amartey and Ndidi both defensive mids? Should have very few problems here

Makes me question  why Rodgers bought Vestegaard in the summer.
Online RJH

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:03:05 pm
Absolute cloggers in the middle of the park - assume Hamza Choudhury will be out to put in leg breakers like usual


I know from our own fanbase that you shouldn't judge an entire set of supporters from social media, but the responses to the Leicester line up were about 70% people hoping Hamza injures someone.

Hope we smash the twats.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:10:02 pm »
Early goal and they will collapse with that back line

Just no injuries or yellow card for Fabinho please!
Online Chip Evans

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:10:36 pm »
Great to see all those faces back. Smash these to pieces now please.
Online SamLad

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:00:46 pm
Minamino and Thiago miss out with minor muscle soreness.
I heard that Mini is out coz his confidence has dropped to zero after reading Al's opinion of him.  he may quit football, apparently. 
Online Keita Success

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:11:47 pm »
Up the fucking Redmen.

Into these Tory c*nts. 16-0.
Online KevLFC

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:12:14 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 07:09:51 pm

I know from our own fanbase that you shouldn't judge an entire set of supporters from social media, but the responses to the Leicester line up were about 70% people hoping Hamza injures someone.

Hope we smash the twats.

70%? Source?
Online Redknight60

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #149 on: Today at 07:13:42 pm »
Keep it tight first 20. Their last two games they have look absolutely shattered as the game goes on and we will win comfortably if we don't give them anything early.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #150 on: Today at 07:14:17 pm »
Should be winning this fairly comfortably.
Online Fromola

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #151 on: Today at 07:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:01:14 pm
Should smash these. Ndidi and Amartey are their two central defenders.

Would have preferred Vestergard tbf.
Online 4pool

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #152 on: Today at 07:15:03 pm »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #153 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm »
What's our history like with Michael Oliver as referee? Hope he does his job properly. No point hoping VAR does a good job as most are incapable of it. We can only hope I suppose.
Offline kezzy

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #154 on: Today at 07:17:08 pm »
Good to see Ox in the starting eleven.  Hope he continues his good form and he continues to get back to his levels before his injury against Roma.  Can see him getting on the scoresheet tonight.   
Offline mobydick

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #155 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
You can read some shite on the Beeb.

Seth: I don't get it when PL managers complain of playing too many matches! Doctors and other professionals work almost everyday and get paid peanuts compared to footballers & managers but they don't complain as much as these managers. They should give us a break.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #156 on: Today at 07:17:38 pm »
Vardy plays both games vs us but rested for City? Brendan wants his moment of glory against his former side here.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #157 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 07:16:57 pm
What's our history like with Michael Oliver as referee? Hope he does his job properly. No point hoping VAR does a good job as most are incapable of it. We can only hope I suppose.

Michael Oliver has always been brilliant in our matches from what ive seen. He is one of the better refs in the league imo
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #158 on: Today at 07:19:25 pm »
Again, take the game to them. We should be completely overrunning that side.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:06:29 pm
Oh look. Vardy makes the team after all. ::)

This was always going go be the case, he was on the bench for their last game he wasn't out completely
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Pre-Match Leicester Vs Liverpool - December 28th 20:00
« Reply #159 on: Today at 07:20:28 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:19:20 pm
Michael Oliver has always been brilliant in our matches from what ive seen. He is one of the better refs in the league imo

Him and Dean are the only ones I'm confident will do a decent job now.
