Minamino and Thiago miss out with minor muscle soreness.
Team to play Liverpool: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Choudhury, Soumare, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho, VardySubs: Ward, Nelson, McAteer, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Vestergaard, Lookman, Daley-Campbell
Wheres the minor muscle and how can we stop our players having so many issues with it?
Nice to see Jones back on the bench, shame theres no Minamino.
Oh look. Vardy makes the team after all.
Aren't Amartey and Ndidi both defensive mids? Should have very few problems here
Absolute cloggers in the middle of the park - assume Hamza Choudhury will be out to put in leg breakers like usual
I know from our own fanbase that you shouldn't judge an entire set of supporters from social media, but the responses to the Leicester line up were about 70% people hoping Hamza injures someone.Hope we smash the twats.
Should smash these. Ndidi and Amartey are their two central defenders.
What's our history like with Michael Oliver as referee? Hope he does his job properly. No point hoping VAR does a good job as most are incapable of it. We can only hope I suppose.
Michael Oliver has always been brilliant in our matches from what ive seen. He is one of the better refs in the league imo
