I want us to give these a proper drubbing again.



I reckon it'll be a lively atmosphere after the cup game. I'm sure our fans will show them what it means to back your team instead of just goading the home fans. I went in the away end at King Power once and it's a very bendy frame - plenty of bounce!Based on their team against Man City I reckon we'll be up against the midfield destroyers of Ndidi, Soumare and Choudhury. Assuming we don't have a major Covid outbreak - probably even if we do - then whatever team Klopp sends out will be too much for them.