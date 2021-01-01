I want us to give these a proper drubbing again.
I reckon it'll be a lively atmosphere after the cup game. I'm sure our fans will show them what it means to back your team instead of just goading the home fans. I went in the away end at King Power once and it's a very bendy frame - plenty of bounce!Based on their team against Man City I reckon we'll be up against the midfield destroyers of Ndidi, Soumare and Choudhury. Assuming we don't have a major Covid outbreak - probably even if we do - then whatever team Klopp sends out will be too much for them.
There's one prick we'll have to watch out for. If he's up to his usual ways I hope he gets fucking ended.Shouldn't really matter who these start though, we should have far too much for them. Was crazy how bad they looked when we brought more senior options on in the cup game at half time. A continuance of that 2nd half would be delightful.
Ah good, the match thread. Haven't read the OP yet. I'll settle down to read it with a coffee tomorrow. Give it the proper time and attention it deserves.
Sabu retch at putrid "fan", born to screech, doom'd to lose.
MANCHESTER EVERTON AND FUCK.
