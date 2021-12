There are multiple instances you can pick about Brendan and how he wasn't up to the job. But I feel the Bernabeu game is unfair, the so called starting XI with the stars (Sterling?) completely stank the pitch out in the game preceding the one at Bernabeu (can't recall who it was against). The media and commentators got on Brendan's back for the team he put out against Real Madrid but I had felt at the time that it was a well deserved kick up the backside for the "stars" in the team.



Our CL qualification was in doubt at that point in the season. At least for me it was that he was throwing the CL in order to concentrate on the league to try to qualify again which ultimately didn't work out. For me it was fair criticism as LFC hadn't been in the CL regularly at that point and there was no guarantee we would get right back in it. The other teams in our group were Ludogorets and Basel as well. It was ridiculous.