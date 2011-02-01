Poll

Best Simpsons Episode. Season One

Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire (Ow, Quit It)
1 (5.6%)
Bart the Genius (Kwyjibo)
2 (11.1%)
Homer's Odyssey (I P Freely)
1 (5.6%)
No Disgrace Like Home (Don't correct the man, Brat.)
1 (5.6%)
Bart the General (There's Learning Afoot!)
0 (0%)
Moaning Lisa (I'm the saddest kid, in grade number two)
0 (0%)
Call of the Simpsons (natural, like a third sense)
1 (5.6%)
The Telltale Head (What's in the bag, Bart?)
2 (11.1%)
Life on the Fast Lane (Homer's my ball's name)
1 (5.6%)
Homer's Night Out (A plant employee carrying on like an over-sexed orangutan in heat!)
3 (16.7%)
Crepes of Wrath (Antifreeze en vin?)
3 (16.7%)
Krusty Gets Busted (Is it a crime to bet on sporting events?)
3 (16.7%)
Some Enchanted Evening (Ms. Botzcowski. You're the Babysitter Bandit!)
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 6

Voting closes: December 31, 2021, 11:32:48 am

Author Topic: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 1 Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - Season 1 Poll
« on: Today at 11:32:48 am »
Our favourite supernintendo chalmers, JerseyKoppite, will hopefully delete this when it has ran its course.

Favourite Simpsons episode competition is on - vote for your top three and the top two go to the grand final in a few weeks time.

Seasons 1 to 10 get their own poll, PM me with any s11+ episodes you like and I'll do a best of the rest

This will be the highlight of my xmas so don't let me down rawk ;)
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 1 Poll
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:11:24 pm »
Didn't realise there were only 13 episodes in the first series!

Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire gets a vote, it's where it all began and is a classic.

Love the Crepes of Wrath too, and Homer's Night Out.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 1 Poll
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:13:04 pm »
Indeed, maybe three votes for season one was a bit much.

For me its No Disgrace like Home (dr Marvin monroe), life in the fast lane (jacques description of brunch) and of course, crepes of wrath
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 1 Poll
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Kwyjibo for me, Clive. The precursor to embiggens and cromulent.
