Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details

shaunNW

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • semi-Woolyback
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #200 on: January 17, 2022, 10:42:30 pm
Lots of info floating around twitter, apparently the game has been cancelled and put back to 25th but who knows. Expect an announcement tomorrow
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 12:46:05 am
Quote from: shaunNW on January 17, 2022, 10:42:30 pm
Lots of info floating around twitter, apparently the game has been cancelled and put back to 25th but who knows. Expect an announcement tomorrow
we play on Sunday so the 25th is a non-starter, 3rd February seems the most logical option
Logged

redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 06:59:40 am
It's international break after palace until Cardiff so I'm not sure how it can be played on them dates as players will be away with there countries
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 07:37:42 am
Quote from: redman1974 on Yesterday at 06:59:40 am
It's international break after palace until Cardiff so I'm not sure how it can be played on them dates as players will be away with there countries
we only lose Fabinho Alisson and Taki, arsenal only lose 2 players, plus some of the African players will be available by then too, really there's no other options
Logged

scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 02:25:33 pm
Klopp wont compromise on the winter break, weve seen that before

Arsenal will have to stop bluffing and play the game, or forfeit it
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 02:36:36 pm
Would we even be able to play next week or the week after given it's an international break? Can't recall any time in the past when domestic games have went ahead during one

Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:37:42 am
we only lose Fabinho Alisson and Taki, arsenal only lose 2 players, plus some of the African players will be available by then too, really there's no other options

So that'll be Alisson, Fabinho, Taki, Salah, Mane, Keita unavailable. Add in whoever is injured, and we're looking at a possible scenario where we don't have enough players?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 02:48:23 pm
No news is good news?
Logged

shaunNW

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • semi-Woolyback
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 03:57:06 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on Yesterday at 02:48:23 pm
No news is good news?
100% I think it looks good for Thursday.
Logged

Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,948
  • Now listen here son
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
If a person was to obtain a spare for this, how would said person go about filling in the COVID form?

Asking purely for scientific reasons of course.
Logged
Legacy fan

shaunNW

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • semi-Woolyback
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
If a person was to obtain a spare for this, how would said person go about filling in the COVID form?

Asking purely for scientific reasons of course.
if you need a link to the forum drop a dm, it'll ask for a membership number but no idea what'd you do there.
Logged

Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,948
  • Now listen here son
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm
if you need a link to the forum drop a dm, it'll ask for a membership number but no idea what'd you do there.

Thanks but I've got the link, just wondering how people filled it in or whether they didn't bother.
Logged
Legacy fan

shaunNW

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • semi-Woolyback
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 06:48:36 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm
Thanks but I've got the link, just wondering how people filled it in or whether they didn't bother.
I did. But in all honesty i really don't think it matters.
Logged

PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 07:30:42 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
If a person was to obtain a spare for this, how would said person go about filling in the COVID form?

Asking purely for scientific reasons of course.

People actually do them?...
Logged

Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 07:30:42 pm
People actually do them?...
I had an issue at the turnstiles against Leicester at Anfield when I couldn't gain access - the steward scanned it and said it was because I hadn't done the health form, but I know I definitely did submit the health form. Still had to go to the ticket office to get it sorted......so, if it's a requirement, I fill one in every time now.
Logged

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,476
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 08:38:36 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
I had an issue at the turnstiles against Leicester at Anfield when I couldn't gain access - the steward scanned it and said it was because I hadn't done the health form, but I know I definitely did submit the health form. Still had to go to the ticket office to get it sorted......so, if it's a requirement, I fill one in every time now.

I've started screenshotting the submitted form confirmation as I don't trust them.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:06:45 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
I had an issue at the turnstiles against Leicester at Anfield when I couldn't gain access - the steward scanned it and said it was because I hadn't done the health form, but I know I definitely did submit the health form. Still had to go to the ticket office to get it sorted......so, if it's a requirement, I fill one in every time now.

They always state you must fill the form in but they never send it to me.  Do you get an email every game with it?
Logged

Kls89

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #216 on: Today at 12:35:16 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 09:06:45 pm
They always state you must fill the form in but they never send it to me.  Do you get an email every game with it?

I always get an email about 48 hours before
Logged

kemlyn1629

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #217 on: Today at 12:42:59 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 09:06:45 pm
They always state you must fill the form in but they never send it to me.  Do you get an email every game with it?


The email has the subject Plan B Access Requirements for Liverpool FC v <Opponent>
Logged

ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #218 on: Today at 05:51:56 am
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on Today at 12:42:59 am
The email has the subject Plan B Access Requirements for Liverpool FC v <Opponent>

I know just never get one, and help says I only need to fill it if I get an email but the communication say you MUST fill it in if attending.  :butt :butt
Logged

benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #219 on: Today at 08:54:00 am
I thought the form was only for home games??
Logged

ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #220 on: Today at 10:59:17 am
What pubs do the away fans usually head to for Emirates? Hearing Drayton Park although I think that may be called The Highbury Library now.
Logged

RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,113
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #221 on: Today at 11:00:18 am
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on Today at 12:42:59 am
The email has the subject Plan B Access Requirements for Liverpool FC v <Opponent>

i've not received this for tomorrow, although i didn't realise it was for away fans too?
Logged
YNWA.

Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #222 on: Today at 11:22:05 am
Think it's just for home games but they might check covid passes like Leicester
Logged
We are a team of one half.

nickyd186

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #223 on: Today at 12:49:32 pm
Quote from: ldsn on Today at 10:59:17 am
What pubs do the away fans usually head to for Emirates? Hearing Drayton Park although I think that may be called The Highbury Library now.

It's closed down at the min according to Merseyside police lfc twitter
Logged
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity

kemlyn1629

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #224 on: Today at 12:52:19 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:00:18 am
i've not received this for tomorrow, although i didn't realise it was for away fans too?

Ah, the link to the form for tomorrow's game is in the order confirmation email.

Logged

Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #225 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on Today at 12:52:19 pm
Ah, the link to the form for tomorrow's game is in the order confirmation email.


Yes, that's correct.
Logged

ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #226 on: Today at 01:10:13 pm
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 12:49:32 pm
It's closed down at the min according to Merseyside police lfc twitter

Ah cheers. Will try a few round Highbury and Islington then.
Logged
